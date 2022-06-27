US Attorney: Salisbury woman sexually exploited infant, shared video of abuse

A Salisbury woman pleaded guilty last week in federal court in Boston to the sexual exploitation of an infant, officials announced Monday.

Desiree Daigle, 26, pleaded guilty to sexually exploiting a child in connection with an incident in November 2018, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Daigle was identified in online chats exchanging various child pornography files with another individual. Some of the images depicted an infant in Daigle’s care, apparently taken in Daigle’s home.

During the chats, Daigle is said to have discussed plans for the other individual to meet the child in person so that they could sexually abuse the child together.

In a statement, United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins said, “Ms. Daigle grossly exploited and sexually victimized an infant, took a video of her abuse which she shared with others. Her conduct tears at the hearts of all parents.”

Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division, added, There are few situations more urgent than when a child is physically at risk. People like her, who sexually exploit children, do serious lasting harm, and to engage in the manufacturing and trading of child sexual abuse material only perpetuates the abuse.”

Daigle is slated to be sentenced in October.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW