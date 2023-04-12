US Attorney: Thieves stole $2M in catalytic converters from cars across Massachusetts, New Hampshire

Federal investigators on Wednesday plan to announce the arrest of a group of thieves who they say are responsible for stealing millions of dollars in catalytic converters from vehicles across Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins, Joseph R. Bonavolonta of FBI Boston, and Kevin Gallagher of the National Insurance Crime Bureau are slated to announce the arrest of a “regional theft and burglary crew” during a news conference at the Moakley Federal Courthouse in Boston at 11 a.m.

The suspects facing charges allegedly stole over 470 catalytic converters in the Bay and Granite states between 2022 and 2023.

The alleged thefts had an estimated total in losses of $2 million.

There were no additional details immediately available.

#BREAKING TODAY at 11 am the US Attorney’s Office will host a press conference at the Moakley Federal Courthouse in Boston to announce the arrest of a regional theft and burglary crew allegedly responsible for stealing over 470 catalytic converters across MA and NH — U.S. Attorney Massachusetts (@DMAnews1) April 12, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW