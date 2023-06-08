US Attorney: Wakefield teen ran gift-card reselling scheme to raise money for terrorist group

A Wakefield teenager was arrested Thursday on charges he allegedly ran a gift-card reselling scheme aimed at raising money for the foreign terrorist organization ISIS, federal prosecutors said.

Mateo Ventura, 18, is slated to be arraigned in federal court in Worcester on a charge of knowingly concealing the source of material support or resources to a foreign terrorist organization, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of Massachusetts.

Ventura provided multiple gift cards to an individual he believed was an ISIS supporter, with the intention that the gift cards be sold on the dark web for a little less than face value and the resulting profits be used to support ISIS, prosecutors alleged in charging documents.

Ventura allegedly stated that he wanted the proceeds to go to ISIS “for war on kuffar,” (disbelievers).

In total, it is prosecutors said that between January and May 2023, Ventura donated $705 intended to support ISIS.

Ventura implicated himself in the scheme by conversing in lengthy conversations with an undercover FBI agent who was posing as a member of the terror group, documents indicate. He also expressed a desire to move abroad to join and fight with ISIS.

A chat log about the desired move was included in the documents. It reads as follows:

OCE: How long take for passport?

VENTURA: a month of two

OCE: Able to pay for flight? Also need money for pay smugglers?

VENTURA: Yes have a stack of cash.

OCE: After get passport u want leave?

VENTURA: Yes

OCE: Have zawja [wife]? Family?

OCE: Only u go.

VENTURA: Only me yes family stay

The charge of knowingly concealing the source of material support or resources to a foreign terrorist organization provides for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.

View the criminal complaint below:

Wakefield teen accused of running scheme to raise money for terrorist group ISIS by Fox Boston Staff on Scribd

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

