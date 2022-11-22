US Attorney's Office announces indictment in Operation Dark Nodes for drug distribution

Nov. 22—A federal grand jury indicted the suspects in a 18-month drug and weapons investigation called Operation Dark Nodes run by numerous local agencies including the Bakersfield Police Department and federal partners such as Homeland Security, according to a news release from the United States Attorney's Office of the Eastern District of California.

The news release said confidential informants were used by authorities to buy drugs from those indicted, according to a news release. William Arthur Poush, 43, of Bakersfield and Rosa Fernandez, 43, of Bakersfield sold more than 50 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant, the news release said.

North Hollywood resident Timothy Robert Hingston, 39, and Spencer Matthew Hopper, 35, of Montrose distributed more than 500 meth and 400 grams of fentanyl to Poush, who then conspired with an intent to distribute that same amount, the new release said.

Bakersfield residents Dale Wesley Hubbard, 49, and Darlene Crystal Viera, 40, were indicted for selling more than 500 grams of meth and more than 40 grams of fentanyl, the news release added. Jorge Luis Yanes, 28, and Manuel Yanes, 25, were also charged with conspiracy to distribute meth and distributing meth, the news release said.

A federal grand jury indicted Bakersfield residents Luis Mauricio Castenon, 33, and Bryan Steven Reyes, 28, and charged them with conspiracy to distribute and distribution of methamphetamine. David Garcia, 35, of Bakersfield, was also indicted with being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, the news release added.

The defendants face a maximum sentence between 10 years to life in prison and $250,000 and $10 million in fines. Each defendant was indicted Nov. 17, according to the news release.