US Attorney's Office warns of fraudulent callers asking for legal fees

Dec. 9—The United States Attorney's Office is warning the public about a scam in which fraudsters pose as government employees to get money.

These people may present themselves as attorneys or law enforcement officers and alter phone numbers so it looks like their phone numbers are coming from the U.S. Attorney's Office. They threaten to show up at people's houses unless they pay "legal fees," the office said in a news release.

The U.S. Attorney's Office would never call public members and threaten to arrest them or demand payment of "legal fees," the news release continued.

Those who receive these calls may report them to the Federal Trade Commission via their website (https://reportfraud.ftc.gov) or by calling 877-382-4357. Fraud may be reported to the Federal Bureau of Investigation at https://www.justice.gov/criminal-fraud/report-fraud.

Don't automatically provide personal information to anyone who calls or emails you because it could result in identity theft.