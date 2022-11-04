US Audit Inspectors Finish On-Site China Work Ahead of Plan

Bloomberg News
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- US audit officials completed their first on-site inspection round of Chinese companies ahead of schedule, according to people familiar with the matter, a sign of progress in the closely watched process to prevent the delisting of hundreds of stocks from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. to Yum China Holdings Inc.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Dozens of US Public Company Accounting Oversight Board inspectors are set to leave Hong Kong as soon as this weekend, earlier than the original schedule of mid-November, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. The work has progressed despite requests from Chinese counterparts to redact certain information, the people added.

Chinese stocks in Hong Kong rallied as much as 8.5% on Friday, building on a 3.2% gain in the Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index in New York. The offshore yuan rose more than 1%, tracking the equity gains. Shares of Alibaba surged as much as 21% in Hong Kong while Meituan and Tencent Holdings Ltd both up more than 10%.

“If the US-China audit woes are resolved, indeed it will be a positive for stocks, especially ADRs and tech,” said Hao Hong, a partner at Grow Investment Group. “This is the reason why they are doing well, despite a Hawkish Fed and plunging US stocks. The market often buys on hopes and sells on news.”

Still, it’s too early to determine whether Chinese firms will pass muster. PCAOB may file an initial report on key findings over the coming weeks, which could point out deficiencies or room for improvements in areas such as internal controls and record keeping, said the people.

The inspection got off to a tense start in September as Chinese officials asked to black out names, addresses and salary levels in company documents, people familiar with the matter have said. The US has said it will determine if the Chinese presence has hindered their access to audit papers and personnel, emphasizing they must have full access to documents without redactions.

A PCAOB spokesperson didn’t respond to an email sent outside US office hours. The China Securities Regulatory Commission didn’t immediately respond to a request for a comment.

Officials of the CSRC and the PCAOB will continue online communications after on-site check was completed, one of the people said.

Audit inspections of publicly traded firms in the US were mandated by law in 2002, but China had long denied giving full access despite there being hundreds of listed Chinese firms worth more than a $1 trillion combined. The US ratcheted up pressure with a new law in 2020 that threatened delistings, which forced a rare compromise by Beijing after years of insisting that allowing access to working papers could harm national security.

Still, the standoff has already had an impact. Two weeks before August’s agreement, five major state-owned firms, including China Life Insurance Co. and PetroChina Co., said they would delist, while ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc. was forced to delist amid pressure from Chinese regulators who feared the firm’s vast troves of data would be exposed to foreign powers. Alibaba has said it would seek a primary listing in Hong Kong to hedge against the threat of getting kicked out of New York.

--With assistance from Zhang Dingmin, John Cheng, Cathy Chan and Catherine Ngai.

(Updates with market reaction and analyst comment in the third and fourth paragraphs.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Tech Audit, Reopening Bets Fuel Best China Stock Rally in Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks in Hong Kong headed for their best week since 2015 as a US audit of the nation’s companies showed signs of progress, adding to earlier optimism sparked by bets Beijing may ease its strict pandemic rules.Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsBlackstone’s $70 Billion Real Estate Fund for Retail Investors Is Losing SteamLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secre

  • Here’s Why Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Shares Underperformed in Third Quarter

    Alger Capital, an investment management company, released its “Alger Spectra Fund” third quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, Class A shares of the fund outperformed the Russell 3000 Growth Index. In the quarter, the portfolio’s largest sector overweight was Health Care, and the largest sector underweight […]

  • Strength Seen in 21Vianet (VNET): Can Its 10.3% Jump Turn into More Strength?

    21Vianet (VNET) saw its shares surge in the last session with trading volume being higher than average. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions may not translate into further price increase in the near term.

  • Datadog Clocks Handsome Q3 Performance, Boosts FY22 Outlook

    Datadog, Inc (NASDAQ: DDOG) reported third-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 61% year-on-year to $436.5 million, beating the consensus of $412.8 million. As of September 30, Datadog had 2,600 customers with an ARR of $100,000 or more, increasing 44% Y/Y. The non-GAAP gross margin expanded by 200 bps to 80%. The non-GAAP operating margin expanded by 100 bps to 17%. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.23 beat the consensus of $0.16. Datadog held cash and equivalents of $1.8 billion and generated $67.1 million in free

  • Rayonier (RYN) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates

    Rayonier (RYN) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 50% and 14.49%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio

    The Zacks Style Scores offers investors a way to easily find top-rated stocks based on their investing style. Here's why you should take advantage.

  • Petrobras Set for Political Uproar as Board Approves $8.5 Billion Dividend

    (Bloomberg) -- Petrobras announced another blockbuster dividend payment, rewarding shareholders at a moment of growing concern that Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s return to power in Brazil will bring the bonanza to a halt.Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsBlackstone’s $70 Billion Real Estate Fund for Retail Investors Is Losing SteamLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife an

  • Steelers 7-round mock draft updated after the Chase Claypool trade

    Here is our updated mock draft for the Steelers.

  • Nissan, Renault talks focused on optimising EV investments-Nissan CEO

    Nissan Motor Co's negotiations with its partner and top shareholder Renault SA are focused on optimising their investment in electric vehicles and improving the competitiveness of the alliance, the Japanese automaker's CEO told Reuters on Friday. Negotiations between Renault and Nissan are ongoing with less than two weeks remaining to meet a Nov. 15 target the automakers had set to reach a deal, according to people with knowledge of the talks. Nissan's Chief Executive Makoto Uchida declined to comment on the timing of potential deal with Renault and whether it can be done this month.

  • Bills’ Nyheim Hines finds way to go from hating to loving Josh Allen

    #Bills' Nyheim Hines finding way to go from hating to loving Josh Allen:

  • Hong Kong shares soar on hopes China COVID rules may ease

    Shares soared more than 7% in Hong Kong on Friday after a Communist Party newspaper reported that local officials were being urged not to impose overly burdensome controls to curb coronavirus infections. The Shanghai Composite index jumped 2.5% as sentiment also was buoyed by an article in the party newspaper People’s Daily by China’s former top trade envoy, Liu He, who said the country would continue its market reforms. Hong Kong's market has gyrated in the past few days as investors speculated over signs that Beijing might ease stringent “zero-COVID" policies that have led to entire cities being kept in lockdown for weeks.

  • Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) Shares Rose in the Third Quarter

    Baron Funds, an investment management company, released its “Baron International Growth Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund declined 11.51% (Institutional Shares), compared to a 9.91% decline for its principal benchmark, the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index. Due to global weakness in […]

  • WNBA star Griner visited in Russian jail by U.S. officials for first time in months

    ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) -Officials from the U.S. Embassy in Moscow met with Brittney Griner on Thursday, officials said, in the first visit in months for the WNBA star who is jailed in Russia and could soon be transferred to a penal colony. "We are told she is doing as well as can be expected under the circumstances," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Air Force One as President Joe Biden flew to New Mexico. The visit was the first consular access to Griner since early August, when the two-time Olympic gold medalist was found guilty of narcotics possession and smuggling for bringing cannabis-infused vape cartridges into Russia.

  • Police arrest man who allegedly raped woman in West Village

    Police say they have arrested the man who allegedly raped a woman while she was jogging in the West Village on Thursday morning.

  • Markets move lower, U.S. dollar races higher, bitcoin declines

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how stocks, Treasuries, the U.S. dollar, bitcoin, and S&P 500 sectors are performing on Thursday morning.

  • Apple adds Pegatron as new iPhone 14 supplier in India - Bloomberg News

    The report comes as relentless controls and spot lockdowns across China, where majority of Apple's iPhones are manufactured, have hampered economic growth and taken a heavy psychological and financial toll on residents and companies. Meanwhile, Foxxconn, formally Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, began production of iPhone 14 in India in September, making Pegatron the second producer of the model in India, Bloomberg report added.

  • China Tacitly Guides Yuan Weaker With Reopening Hopes Cushion

    (Bloomberg) -- China is widening the scope for the yuan to weaken through its daily fixings, a move that hasn’t sparked a selloff as the currency is buoyed by speculation over a relaxation of its Covid-Zero policy.Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsBlackstone’s $70 Billion Real Estate Fund for Retail Investors Is Losing SteamLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and Chi

  • Apple Pause, Lyft Layoffs Herald New Phase of Tech Austerity

    (Bloomberg) -- Tech companies are once again tapping the brakes on hiring as they contend with sluggish consumer spending, higher interest rates and the impact of a strong dollar overseas. Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsBlackstone’s $70 Billion Real Estate Fund for Retail Investors Is Losing SteamLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildHow a Mysterious China

  • Chase Bank boosts expansion plan for Twin Cities

    ­­­JPMorgan Chase announced on Wednesday that it is expanding its assertive expansion into the Twin Cities, with a plan to open more than 40 locations by 2025.

  • China’s Top PC Maker Boosts Profit After Cutting Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- Lenovo Group Ltd.’s earnings climbed 6% after China’s top PC maker relied on cost reductions and new businesses to weather an unprecedented slump in global computing demand.Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsBlackstone’s $70 Billion Real Estate Fund for Retail Investors Is Losing SteamLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildHow a Mysterious China S