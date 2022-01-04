US authorities make arrest in assassination of Haitian prime minister: report

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse





U.S. authorities arrested a Colombian man and charged him in connection to the assassination of former Haitian President Jovenel Moïse last year.

Department of Homeland Security agents arrested Mario Antonio Palacios, known as "Floro," on Tuesday in Miami and have scheduled an initial court appearance for him later in the day, the Miami Herald reported.

Palacios, a former member of the Colombian military, will be the first person tried in a U.S. court for alleged involvement in the assassination of Moïse on July 7. He faces charges of conspiracy to provide material support resulting in the death of a foreign leader and conspiracy to kidnap and kill a foreign leader, according to the Herald.

Palacios is accused of being one of the people in charge of the summer assassination plot, executed by a mercenary hit team of 26 Colombians and two Haitian Americans who shot and killed Moïse inside his home, the Herald reported, citing Haitian police reports.

Jamaican police arrested Palacios in October on an immigration violation. He was in the process of being deported to Colombia when U.S. officials intercepted him during a stopover in Panama.

Avis de recherche Mario Antonio Palacios Palacios#pnhhaiti pic.twitter.com/ytSAP4Gihy - PNH (@pnh_officiel) July 12, 2021

Haiti arrested more than 40 people in connection with Moïse's death, including 18 former Colombian soldiers, the head of the former president's security team and a Florida doctor accused of plotting the murder through a private security company.

It's still unclear who orchestrated the assassination and why. Following Moïse's assassination, Haiti collapsed into unrest that was compounded by an earthquake in August.