US authorities won’t make arrest in Shanquella Robinson case, officials announce

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in North Carolina announced Wednesday authorities will not pursue criminal charges in the United States in the death of Shanquella Robinson, and the FBI and federal prosecutors have completed their investigation into her death.

It is unclear how or if this will impact the requested extradition of the traveling companion Mexican authorities issued an arrest warrant for last year.

Robinson, 25, died in October under suspicious circumstances a day after she arrived in Cabo, Mexico. She was on a vacation with six people. The FBI opened an investigation into her death in November.

Robinson’s story has gone viral and Mexican authorities have issued an arrest warrant for femicide (similar to homicide) for Daejhanae Jackson, one of the six travelers, according to lawyers for her family Benjamin Crump and Sue-Ann Robinson. The lawyers wrote a letter to the White House in March, citing information from Mexican prosecutors.

U.S. officials on Wednesday made clear Jackson is not a criminal suspect after the FBI investigation but did not specify the Department of Justice or Department of State’s position on extradition.

The Department of Justice met with Robinson’s family and attorneys Wednesday morning and told them it has completed its investigation and will not prosecute any of the six suspects. Sue-Ann Robinson (not related to Shanquella Robinson) has planned a meeting with supporters and media in Charlotte for Wednesday afternoon.

“Based on the results of the autopsy and after a careful deliberation and review of the investigative materials by both U.S. Attorneys’ Offices, federal prosecutors informed Ms. Robinson’s family today that the available evidence does not support a federal prosecution,” said U.S. Attorneys Sandra J. Hairston and Dena J. King in a joint statement.

The Department of Justice said it would be open to reviewing new information should any come to light.

“The death of Ms. Robinson has been incredibly difficult for her family and the community. As a matter of policy, federal officials generally do not issue public statements concerning the status of an investigation. However, given the circumstances of Ms. Robinson’s death and the public concern surrounding this investigation, it is important to reassure the public that experienced federal agents and seasoned prosecutors extensively reviewed the available evidence and have concluded that federal charges cannot be pursued,” Hairston and King wrote.

Story continues

What happened to Shanquella Robinson?

The six travelers who were with Robinson gave conflicting explanations as to how she died. They reportedly told her mother she died of alcohol poisoning, while her death certificate shows she died of “severe spinal cord injury and atlas luxation” — a broken neck.

Her family members have said Robinson’s body showed bruises consistent with being beaten.

“When I saw in that casket, and I saw the knot, (...) the cut on her lip, I know for a fact that they did some bodily harm to her,” her father, Bernard Robinson said at a recent rally calling for justice.

Video footage that surfaced soon after Robinson died showing a woman attacking her at the villa the group stayed at in Cabo. The woman who attacked Robinson was later identified as Jackson, according to Crump and Sue-Ann Robinson’s letter to the White House, citing information from Mexican prosecutors.

The State Department previously told The Charlotte Observer it “supports a thorough investigation into the circumstances of this incident and is closely monitoring local authorities’ investigation.”

Robinson’s family and lawyers recently held a press conference in Washington D.C. to call on President Biden to intervene in Shanquella Robinson’s case.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.