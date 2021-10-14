US average mortgage rates jump; 30-year loan at 3.05%

FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. file photo, a sign indicates that this home is sold in Mount Lebanon, Pa. Average long-term mortgage rates jumped this week, with the benchmark 30-year loan again breaching 3%. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 that the average rate for a 30-year mortgage rose to 3.05% from 2.99% last week. That is its highest level since April, when it peaked at 3.18%. The key rate stood at 2.81% this time last year. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
·1 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — Average long-term mortgage rates jumped this week, with the benchmark 30-year loan again breaching 3%.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate for a 30-year mortgage rose to 3.05% from 2.99% last week. That is its highest level since April, when it peaked at 3.18%. The key rate stood at 2.81% this time last year.

The rate for a 15-year loan, a popular option for homeowners refinancing their mortgages, rose to 2.30% from 2.23% last week.

The increase in mortgage rates came amid continued inflation pressures as the coronavirus pandemic lingers. The government reported Wednesday that inflation at the retail level rose 0.4% in September, with its consumer price index up 5.4% over the past 12 months — matching the fastest pace since 2008.

The jump in inflation this year reflects higher prices for food and energy and a number of other items from furniture to autos, as the pandemic has snarled supply chains and demand has outstripped supply.

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell to the lowest level since the pandemic began early last year, a sign that the job market is still improving even as hiring has slowed in the past two months. Jobless claims dropped last week by 36,000, to 293,000, the second straight drop, the Labor Department said Thursday.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.K. Interest-Rate Hike Could Be ‘Self-Defeating,’ Warns BOE’s Tenreyro

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowIncreasing interest rates to combat a temporary rise in inflation risks being “self defeating,” according to Bank of England policy maker Silvana Tenreyro.The comments, made in an interview with BusinessLive Wales, are the strongest push back yet from a central bank

  • Mortgage Rates in the U.S. Jump to the Highest Level Since April

    (Bloomberg) -- Mortgage rates in the U.S. climbed to a six-month high.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowThe average for a 30-year loan was 3.05%, up from 2.99% last week and the highest since early April, Freddie Mac data showed Thursday.Rates tracked a jump in yields for 10-year Treasuries, which late last week r

  • Stimulus Update: Americans Will See More Stimulus Money in Their Bank Accounts Tomorrow

    This week, some Americans eager for more stimulus money will get their wish. Payments will be deposited into bank accounts on Oct. 15, 2021 for one of the key types of financial assistance made available by the American Rescue Plan Act. The payments that are being delivered on Oct. 15 are going to eligible parents and will come as a result of the expansion of the Child Tax Credit authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act.

  • This One Chart Shows Why Putting 20% Down on a Mortgage May Be a Mistake

    When you put 20% down on the purchase of a home, you don’t have to borrow as much money as someone whose down payment is only 5% or 10%. And as a result, your monthly mortgage payment may be considerably … Continue reading → The post This One Chart Shows Why Putting 20% Down on a Mortgage May Be a Mistake appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • As mortgage rates move higher, homeowners are making a miscalculation, data says

    New numbers suggest owners may be setting themselves up for disappointment.

  • Mortgage rates jump to highest level since April — and inflation concerns could push them higher

    The recent upswing in mortgage rates is expected to continue, so long as the markets are assuming that high inflation isn’t going anywhere.

  • Up 1,600,000%, Is Shiba Inu Still a Buy?

    In August last year, an anonymous person or entity known as Ryoshi created SHIB as a token on Ethereum's ERC-20 blockchain. Nowadays, anyone can create a token and launch it on an existing blockchain. In fact, there's even a website -- cointool.app -- that allows users to set a token name, symbol, initial supply, add-ons (token burning, minting, etc.), and blockchain (such as ERC-20) for launch.

  • Walgreens paid a $100M 'innovation fee' to team with Theranos, its ex-CFO said at Elizabeth Holmes' trial

    Walgreens was such a believer in the blood testing startup and the profits it promised that the drug store chain invested $140 million overall in Theranos, but only $40 million in return for equity in the company, its former CFO said at Elizabeth Holmes' trial.

  • Bitcoin Could Cause Another Financial Crisis, BOE Official Warns

    Another day, another government official warning that Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies could cause big, big problems. In a speech Wednesday, a senior member of the U.K. central bank likened the rapid growth of crypto assets to the subprime mortgage-backed security market before its meltdown in 2008, which was the catalyst for the 2008-09 financial crisis. Jon Cunliffe, a deputy governor of the Bank of England in charge of financial stability, said that crypto technologies offer the prospect of “radical improvements” in finance, but that their current applications are now a financial stability concern.

  • After a 71% profit, this investor just got out of oil and is putting everything into this commodity instead

    TankerTracker's Sam Madani talks to MarketWatch about why he cashed out of oil and has gone 100% on this increasingly scarce commodity.

  • Many Homeowners Think Insurance Protects Them Against These 7 Things -- but They're Wrong

    The safe move is to know what's not covered by homeowners insurance and to buy additional coverage where needed.

  • 3 Ultra-Popular Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague

    For example, Bitcoin and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), the two largest digital currencies by market value, have galloped higher by 8,640% and 28,970%, respectively, over the trailing five-year period. Cryptocurrency investors are excited about the potential for blockchain technology to revolutionize payments and possibly even improve other aspects of life, such as supply chains. For instance, Ethereum's blockchain is core to the success of decentralized finance (DeFi) -- a financially focused blockchain utilizing smart contracts that'll bypass traditional financial intermediaries that can slow or deny transactions.

  • 10 Best Jim Cramer Stocks To Buy Today

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best Jim Cramer stocks to buy. You can skip our detailed analysis of Jim Cramer’s investment philosophy, and go directly to read the 5 Best Jim Cramer Stocks To Buy Today. Jim Cramer is an American investor and media personality. He is a former hedge fund manager and […]

  • Here’s exactly what you can expect to pay for a personal loan right now, based on your credit score

    For those with excellent credit, there’s good news on the personal loan front: rates for the week of October 4th have fallen slightly, from 14.20% for a three-year loan and 14.97% for a five-year loan in the week prior, to 13.68% and 14.22%, respectively, according to data released this week from Bankrate. If you need a loan quickly, this might be a good option for you, assuming, of course, you can repay it, and you get a good rate.

  • 2 Innovative Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist for the Next 10 Years

    Being a great investor sometimes involves making assumptions about the future of technology, so watch these two companies closely.

  • Warren Buffett Is Yielding Between 20% and 52% Annually From These Stocks

    If you've ever wondered why Wall Street and investors closely monitor Warren Buffett's every move, it's because his track record speaks for itself. In 56 years as CEO of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), Buffett has overseen the creation of $600 billion in shareholder value and delivered an average annual return for investors of 20%. There are a lot of reasons for Buffett's long-term success.

  • Attorneys for Murdaugh housekeeper’s heirs want to question banker over missing $4.3M

    Did Hampton banker Chad Westendorf act properly in overseeing $4.3 million in insurance proceeds that disappeared?

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Dogecoin

    From a joke coin to a meme coin, here's why investors may want to give a serious look at Dogecoin.

  • J.P. Morgan Says There’s Room for Over 40% Upside in These 2 Stocks

    Stuck for fresh investing inspiration? You’re not alone. Plenty of uncertainty lingers on Wall Street as we head into 2022. Inflation is up, the job market remains stuck in an ugly combination of stubborn unemployment and record-high levels of job openings, all while Congress and the Biden Administration are looking less and less capable of passing a set of aggressive spending plans. Writing from JPMorgan, global market strategist Marko Kolanovic acknowledges the headwinds but thinks there are p

  • 5 quality energy stocks with high dividend yields propelled by soaring oil prices

    These stocks have dividend yields as high as 5.91%, and the companies never cut dividends after oil prices began their long decline in 2014.