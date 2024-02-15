US awards nearly $1 billion for airports in latest funding round

Passengers wait for the resumption of flights at O’Hare International Airport

(Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said on Thursday it was awarding $970 million to 114 airports across the country as part of efforts to refurbish and expand aging infrastructure.

The awards include $35 million to Washington Dulles International Airport to fund part of a 14-gate terminal building and $40 million to Chicago O'Hare funding improvements to one of its terminals, the FAA said in a statement.

The Biden administration awarded similar amounts to airports last year and in 2022, as the country spends tens of billions to renovate aging airports that were often mocked.

The FAA said the grants would help "meet the growing demand for air travel and launches projects that will improve passenger experience."

Among projects set to receive funds are Los Angeles International Airport, which will get $31 million for improvements of surrounding roadways, and San Francisco International Airport, receiving $31 million to replace mechanical and electrical components.

International airports in Salt Lake City, Denver and Charlotte will also get $20 million or more each, according to the FAA.

The investments "will make it easier for passengers to get to and through airports, create jobs, and increase safety for all," Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said.

The vast majority of the terminal projects being awarded money are still under construction, the statement added.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)