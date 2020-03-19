US B-2 stealth bombers teamed up with Norwegian F-35s for another flight over Iceland

A B-2A Spirit bomber is escorted by F-15C Eagles, and Royal Norwegian Air Force F-35A aircraft in support of Bomber Task Force Europe 20-2 over Keflavik, Iceland, March 17, 2020.

US Air Force/Master Sgt. Matthew Plew

Increasing geopolitical tension between NATO and Russia has renewed attention on the North Atlantic and the Arctic.

Iceland sits between those two regions, and the latest trip there by US stealth bombers underscores how important the island is to military planners.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Six months after the US Air Force's B-2A Spirit made its first trip to Iceland, the stealth bomber made another flight over the island this week, teaming up with US F-15C fighters and Norwegian F-35A stealth fighters.

Two B-2s, deployed for Bomber Task Force Europe 20-2 and operating out of RAF Fairford in the UK, made the flight on March 16, supported by F-15C Eagles out of RAF Lakenheath and by Norwegian F-35 Lightning IIs flying from Iceland.

B-2s also took part in a Bomber Task Force deployment in August and September, during which the stealth bomber made its first stop ever in Iceland.

The bombers don't appear to have landed in Iceland this time, but their flight over the island, photos of which you can see below, illustrates the increasing attention that the US and its partners are paying to the region.

Bomber Task Force 20-2 kicked off on March 9, when the stealth bombers, from the 509th and 131st Bomb Wings based at Whiteman Air Base in Missouri, arrived at Lajes Field in the Azores.

B-2 Spirit stealth bomber F-15 fighter jets Iceland More





US Air Force/Master Sgt. Matthew Plew

BTF 20-1 wrapped up in mid-November, after 4 B-52 bombers spent four weeks flying all over Europe, including trips to the Arctic and the Middle East.

The B-2s deployed for BTF 20-2 will also operate out of various military installations in US European Command's area of responsibility.

"Strategic bomber deployments to Europe provide theater familiarization for aircrew members and demonstrate US commitment to allies and partners," US Air Forces Europe said last week.

The bombers left Lajes Field and conducted bombing training runs over the UK's Garvi Island before arriving at RAF Fairford on March 12.

B-2 Spirit stealth bomber F-35 fighter jets Iceland More





US Air Force/Master Sgt. Matthew Plew

"Operating bombers from forward locations enables collective defense capabilities and provides the US and NATO the strategic and operational capacity needed to deter adversaries while assuring our allies and partners," Lt. Gen Steven Basham, deputy commander of US Air Forces in Europe and Africa, said in a release.

RAF Fairford is the Air Force's forward operating location for the B-2 bomber, and despite describing Keflavik Air Base as "a forward location for the B-2" when they arrived there in August, "Iceland is not considered a forward operating location similar to RAF Fairford," US Air Forces Europe told Business Insider in September.

The flight over Iceland on March 16 was part of an Icelandic Air Policing operation in which NATO military aircraft patrol Iceland's airspace, as it does not have its own air force.

B-2 Spirit stealth bomber F-15 fighter jets Iceland More





US Air Force/Master Sgt. Matthew Plew

NATO also conducts Air Policing missions over the Baltic states of Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia, which also lack their own air forces. Those missions frequently bring NATO aircraft into close proximity with Russian aircraft.