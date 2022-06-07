US-backed Syrian Kurds to turn to Damascus if Turkey attacks

FILE - Turkish tanks and troops are deployed near the Syrian town of Manbij, Syria, Oct. 15, 2019. Hardly a day passes in northern Syria without Kurdish fighters and opposition gunmen backed by Turkey exchanging gunfire and shelling and concerns are rising that the situation will only get worse in the coming weeks with Ankara threatening to launch a new major operation along its southern border. (Ugur Can/DHA via AP, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
BASSEM MROUE
·3 min read

BEIRUT (AP) — The U.S.-backed and Kurdish-led forces in northern Syria said Tuesday that they will turn to the government in Damascus for support should Turkey go ahead with its threat to launch a new incursion into the war-torn country.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, or SDF, said after a meeting of its command that its priority is to reduce tension near the border with Turkey but also prepare for a long fight if Ankara carries out its threat.

The announcement appears to be a message directed at the United States and meant to elicit pressure from Washington on Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to put aside his offensive plans.

Erdogan has repeatedly said over the past weeks that he’s planning a major military operation to create a 30-kilometer (19 mile) deep buffer zone inside Syria along Turkey's border, through a cross-border incursion against U.S.-allied Syrian Kurdish fighters — an attempt that failed in 2019.

Analysts have said Erdogan is taking advantage of the war in Ukraine to push his own goals in Syria — even using Turkey’s ability as a NATO member to veto alliance membership by Finland and Sweden as potential leverage.

On the ground, the situation has been tense with near daily exchanges of fire and shelling between the U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish fighters on one side and Turkish forces and Turkey-backed Syrian opposition gunmen on the other.

The Turkey-backed Syrian opposition fighters have been preparing for weeks to take part in the expected operation against Syrian Kurdish-led forces, seeking to expand their area of influence inside Syria.

On the other hand, relations between the Kurdish-led fighters who control large parts of northern and eastern Syria — including the towns of Tel Rifaat and Manbij that Erdogan has named as possible targets — with the Syrian President Bashar Assad's forces have been mostly frosty over the past years.

But faced with Erdogan's threat, Syrian Kurdish fighters may want those ties to thaw.

“The meeting confirmed the readiness of (SDF) forces to coordinate with forces of the Damascus government to confront any possible Turkish incursion and to protect Syrian territories against occupation,” the statement said and added that a “possible Turkish invasion will affect the stability and unity of Syria’s territories.”

The statement did not elaborate on what such a coordination entailed — and whether an alliance with Assad's government in Damascus would translate into joint forces on the ground. Syrian Kurdish officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched three major operations inside Syria, targeting Syria’s main Kurdish militia — the People’s Protection Units or YPG — which Turkey considers to be a terrorist organization and an extension of Turkey's outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK. The PKK has for decades waged an insurgency within Turkey against the government in Ankara.

The YPG, a backbone of the SDF, has led the fight against the militants of the extremist Islamic State group and has been a proven top U.S. ally in Syria.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Spanish judge to seek testimony from NSO on Pegasus spyware

    A Spanish judge will travel to Israel to seek testimony from the head of tech company NSO, the maker of the controversial Pegasus spyware used in tapping politicians’ phones in Spain, the country's National Court said Tuesday. The court said that José Luis Calama has decided to lead a judicial commission that will travel to Israel to “take testimony from the CEO of the company that commercializes the Pegasus program.”

  • Ukraine must not be pressured into a bad peace deal, says UK PM Johnson

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy must not be pressured by world powers into accepting a bad peace deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told his top team of ministers on Tuesday. At the cabinet meeting, British foreign minister Liz Truss also said London was readying further sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, Johnson's spokesman told reporters.

  • Israeli-Palestinian "flag war" brews as violence flares

    Following weeks of violence in different parts of Israel and the West Bank, Israeli nationalists have targeted the red, green, black and white Palestinian colours in an escalating "flag war" that underscores a struggle over status and identity. The conflict reached a high last week, when a bill banning the display of the Palestinian flag at state-funded institutions, including universities, passed a preliminary reading in the Israeli parliament. To supporters of the bill, raising the Palestinian flag - which to some Jewish Israelis represents an "enemy" entity - is a provocation.

  • Germany's Scholz pledges to boost military mission in Lithuania

    Germany is ready to ramp up its military mission in Lithuania in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said during a visit to Vilnius on Tuesday. "We are ready to strengthen our engagement and to develop it towards a robust combat brigade," Scholz told reporters without giving details. Berlin sent hundreds of additional troops to Lithuania in the immediate aftermath of Russia's invasion, described by Moscow as a "special military operation", and has deployed some 1,000 troops there as part of a German-led NATO combat unit.

  • Sri Lankan PM requests patience as UN calls for relief funds

    Sri Lanka's prime minister said Tuesday that the United Nations has arranged a worldwide public appeal to help the island nation's food, agriculture and heath sectors face serious shortages amid its worst economic crises in recent memory, but the projected funds barely scratch the surface of the $6 billion the country needs to stay afloat over the next six months. In his speech to Parliament, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said the U.N. plans to provide $48 million in assistance over a four-month period. Wickremesinghe said that for the next three weeks it will be tough to obtain some essentials and urged people to be united and patient, to use the scarce supplies as carefully as possible and to avoid nonessential travel.

  • Trudeau Scorns China’s Response to North Korea Patrol Flights

    (Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called China’s actions “irresponsible and provocative” over reports the Asian nation’s fighter jets have buzzed Canadian planes helping to enforce sanctions on North Korea.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth LargestInflation Is Poised to Ease According to These Three Key IndicatorsMusk’s ‘Buyer’s Re

  • US envoy expected to visit Beirut next week over Israel gas dispute

    A U.S. mediator will visit Beirut next week to discuss a dispute over a maritime border with Israel, Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said on Tuesday, according to a parliament source and local media. U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein will visit on Sunday or Monday, Berri told a parliamentary session in Beirut. Asked about Berri's remark, a U.S. Embassy spokesperson referred Reuters to comments on Monday by State Department spokesperson Ned Price who said there were no travel plans to announce.

  • Queen Elizabeth II Appears on Final Day of Platinum Jubilee Celebrations

    Thousands marched at a pageant to mark the platinum jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II ascending the throne. The event crowned four days of festivities across the U.K. Photo: POOL/REUTERS

  • Still facing nightmares, Uvalde survivor Miah Cerrillo, 11, will testify at House hearing on guns

    The fourth-grader's testimony will take place as lawmakers try to find a compromise on gun restrictions such as background checks and red flag laws.

  • Turkey Will Continue Cutting Interest Rates, Erdogan Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth LargestInflation Is Poised to Ease According to These Three Key IndicatorsMusk’s ‘Buyer’s Remorse’ Won’t Get Him Out of Twitter DealTurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivered his most explicit message on interest rates, announcing his government will continue rate cuts even as inflation

  • Yes, You Can Profit from Inflation. Here's How

    From buying groceries to gasoline to automobiles, inflation has hammered Americans' purchasing power. In fact, the most well-known metric of inflation has soared to a four-decade high. A myriad of factors has come together to increase inflation in 2021 and … Continue reading → The post How to Profit From Inflation appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Judges toss suit seeking Virginia House elections this year

    A three-judge panel dismissed a federal lawsuit Monday that sought to force all 100 members of Virginia’s Republican-controlled House of Delegates to face an unscheduled election this year. U.S. District Judge David Novak, joined by two other judges, ruled that Paul Goldman, an attorney and longtime Democratic Party activist, lacked standing to pursue the lawsuit he filed last June. Goldman had argued that House members elected for two-year terms in November 2021 must run again in 2022 under newly redrawn maps that properly align legislative districts with population shifts.

  • South Africa: Wealthy Gupta brothers arrested in UAE

    The pair are accused in South Africa of large-scale corruption, which they deny.

  • CBS News poll: Parents, children scared about gun violence in schools

    CBS News elections and surveys director Anthony Salvanto breaks down new CBS News polling on the fear of gun violence in schools and what Americans think can be done to prevent shootings.

  • Crisis-hit Sri Lanka needs $5 billion, help from China for essentials

    COLOMBO (Reuters) -Sri Lanka will need $5 billion over the next six months to ensure basic living standards, and is renegotiating the terms of a yuan-denominated swap worth $1.5 billion with China so as to fund essential imports, the prime minister said on Tuesday. To tide over the turmoil, Sri Lanka will need about $3.3 billion for fuel imports, $900 million for food, $250 million for cooking gas and $600 million more for fertiliser this year, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe told parliament. The central bank has estimated the economy will contract by 3.5% in 2022, Wickremesinghe said, but added that he was confident growth could return with a strong reform package, debt restructuring and international support.

  • British writer, Brazil Indigenous official missing in Amazon

    A British journalist and an Indigenous affairs official are still missing in a remote part of Brazil’s Amazon as authorities say they are expanding search efforts in the area, which has seen violent conflicts between fishermen, poachers and government agents. Dom Phillips, who has been a regular contributor to the British newspaper the Guardian, and Bruno Araújo Pereira were last seen early Sunday in the Sao Rafael community, reported the Univaja association of people in the Vale do Javari Indigenous territory, for which Pereira has been an adviser. The pair was returning by boat from the Vale do Javari and bound for the city of Atalaia do Norte, about an hour away, but never showed up.

  • China's foreign minister in Kazakhstan as Ukraine, Afghanistan uncertainties rumble

    Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi began a four-day trip to Kazakhstan on Monday, with Beijing trying to shore up its ties with Central Asia amid uncertainties in Afghanistan and the ongoing Ukraine war. During the trip, Wang is expected to meet Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi in the capital Nur-Sultan. Wang will hold talks with his counterparts from four other former Soviet republics in the region - Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan

  • Japan, NATO step up ties amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine

    Japanese and NATO officials agreed Tuesday to step up military cooperation and joint exercises as they shared concerns that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is causing a deterioration of the security environment in Europe and Asia. Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said after meeting with NATO Military Committee chief Rob Bauer that Japan hopes to strengthen its ties with European countries and welcomes NATO’s expanded involvement in the Indo-Pacific region.

  • Russian parliament votes to exit European Court of Human Rights

    The Russian parliament approved two bills, one removing the country from the court’s jurisdiction and a second setting March 16 as the cut-off point, with rulings against Russia made after that date not to be implemented. Appeals to the ECHR had become a last resort for plaintiffs in several high-profile cases that had been rejected by Russian courts. On March 15, the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe decided to expel Russia from the organisation, of which the ECHR is part, in response to Russia’s deployment of troops to Ukraine in February.

  • UN: Climate shocks, war fuel multiple looming food crises

    Two U.N. food agencies issued stark warnings Monday about multiple, looming food crises on the planet, driven by climate “shocks” like drought and worsened by the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine that have sent fuel and food prices soaring. The glum assessment came in a report by two Rome-based food agencies: the World Food Program (WFP) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).