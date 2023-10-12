US backs Israel amid strikes in Gaza, Blinken says; war deaths over 2,500: Live updates

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Thursday with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv in a show of support for Israel, its devastating military operations in Gaza and its goal of destroying the militant Hamas organization.

"Hamas has only one agenda, to destroy Israel and to murder Jews," Blinken said. "No country can or would tolerate the slaughter of its citizens or return to the conditions that allowed it to take place."

The war has already claimed over 2,500 lives on both sides. International aid groups warn that the death toll may rise as Israel stopped all deliveries of food, water, fuel and electricity to Gaza.

Blinken said the U.S. death toll from the militant attack Saturday had risen to 25. Victims include citizens from 36 nations. He said Hamas, instead of promoting the well-being of Gazans, rules repressively and funnels resources to "terror tunnels and rockets."

"I’m in Israel today to make one thing clear," Blinken said. "The United States stands with Israel and its people, and we will always stand resolutely against terrorism."

Netanyahu thanked Blinken and the U.S. for “standing with Israel today, tomorrow, and always.”

Developments:

∎Two Palestinians were killed in the occupied West Bank when Israeli settlers opened fire at a funeral for three Palestinians who had been killed in a settler rampage the day before, the Palestinian Health Ministry reported.

∎Israel officials were notified by neighboring Egypt that an attack was possible three days before it happened, says Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denies the claim, but the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee blamed "failure of intelligence.''

Social media site X says it is removing war disinformation

The social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, has removed or labeled tens of thousands of pieces of "illegal" content that encouraged violence or misrepresents the war, CEO Linda Yaccarino says. Yaccarino released a statement in response to a warning from the European Commission that X could face penalties if it did not take action against "illegal content and disinformation" since Hamas' attack on Israel.

"There is no place on X for terrorist organizations or violent extremist groups and we continue to remove such accounts in real time," Yaccarino's statement said.

A summary of Israel-Hamas war

Hamas has vowed to annihilate Israel and has been responsible for numerous suicide bombings and other deadly attacks since the militant group was formed in 1987. On Saturday, about 1,000 Hamas fighters stormed across the Israeli border by land and sea in an attack that caught Israel's military off-guard.

Hamas says Saturday's attack was partially a response to Israeli police activity at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound, the third holiest site in Islam. The Jerusalem mosque is located on a holy site for Jews, who refer to it as the Temple Mount. But Hamas leaders also blame unrelenting Israeli crackdowns and a 1-year blockade in Gaza and the West Bank, continued construction of settlements − which the international community considers illegal − and Israel's tight military control of Gaza.

Also, the attack came amid thawing relations between some Arab nations and Israel, the blood enemy of Hamas. The attack and Israel's harsh response could slow or derail those diplomatic overtures.

By land, sea, air and online: How Hamas used the internet to terrorize Israel

What is Hamas?

Hamas – an acronym for Harakat al-Muqawama al-Islamiya, or the Islamic resistance movement – was founded in 1987 during the first Palestinian uprising against Israeli occupation of Gaza and the West Bank by a Palestinian activist connected to the Muslim Brotherhood. The State Department designated Hamas a terrorist group in 1997. Several other nations also consider it a terrorist organization.

In 2006, Hamas won parliamentary elections, and in 2007 the group violently seized control of Gaza from the Palestinian Authority, which was controlled by the rival Fatah movement that still governs the West Bank. There have been no elections since. The group calls for establishment of an Islamic Palestinian state that would replace the current state of Israel and believes in the use of violence to carry out the destruction of Israel.

Hamas receives financial, material and logistical support from Iran, though so far, international leaders, including in Israel, have said there is no evidence that Iran was directly involved in Hamas’ attack.

How large is the Gaza Strip?

Gaza, or the Gaza Strip, is a densely populated Palestinian enclave of about 2.3 million people. The narrow strip of land − about 150 square miles, or less than half the size of New York City − is about 25 miles long and six miles wide. Gaza shares a northern and eastern border with Israel and a southwestern border with Egypt while its western side abuts the Mediterranean Sea.

Who controls the Gaza Strip?

Hamas won the 2006 parliamentary elections and in 2007 seized control of the Gaza Strip from the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority. The Palestinian Authority, controlled by the rival Fatah movement, administers semi-autonomous areas of the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Hamas has fought four wars against Israel since taking power.

How did the hostilities between Israel and Palestinians start?

The current war is a culmination of decades of conflict between Israel and the Palestinian territory, which has been occupied since 1948 when Israel was founded and where Hamas rules the Gaza Strip. Jewish people and Muslims have some of their holiest sites in Jerusalem. Before Israel’s founding, the land was known as the Palestinian mandate, officially ruled by Great Britain. Prompted by the Holocaust, the UN United Nations adopted a resolution in 1947 that aimed to divide the Palestinian mandate into two states, Arab and Jewish.

War quickly broke out between Israel and its Arab neighbors, leading to Israeli expansion three-quarters of Palestinian mandate territory. Over half the Palestinian Arab population fled or was expelled, according to the U.N. Several conflicts between Israel and Arab states in the region followed over the next decades, and peace efforts that improved relations with other nations did not solve the issue of Palestinian self-determination.

Israel captured the Gaza Strip, east Jerusalem and the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war and has since imposed restrictions on the freedom of movement of Palestinians there. These are all territories that had been sought by Palestinians for their future independent state. But Hamas rejects proposals for a two-state solution and believes in the eradication of Israel altogether through violent means.

Palestinian uprisings, or intifadas, brought military clashes and protests against Israeli occupation and led to crackdowns by Israel’s military forces, and many were killed and injured on both sides.

− Jeanine Santucci

Contributing: The Associate Press

