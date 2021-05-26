US banks accused of failing the public during Covid

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JP Morgan boss Jamie Dimon
In a hostile exchange with JP Morgan boss Jamie Dimon, Senator Elizabeth Warren said the bank's claims to have supported people were "baloney"

Big US banks have been criticised for not doing enough to help ordinary people during the pandemic.

The bosses of JP Morgan, Bank of America, Citigroup, Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs were grilled during an appearance before US lawmakers.

"Wall Street profits no matter what happens to workers, because those profits now come at the expense of workers," one senator said.

But the bank bosses pointed to relief given out during Covid.

In his opening remarks Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown, chair of the Senate Banking Committee, added that when employees get sick or lose their jobs, "they don't get a taxpayer bailout".

"And they all remember that Wall Street did," he said, referring to the 2008 financial crisis.

Sen. Brown also challenged chief executives over levels of pay: "Stock prices have soared, your own compensation is stratospheric, but workers are getting a smaller and smaller share of the wealth they create."

David Solomon, the boss of Goldman Sachs, said that it had given workers an additional 10 days of leave over the last year, as well as continuing to pay on-site staff such as cleaners or canteen workers even if they weren't working.

People in masks walk past a Citi ATM
People in masks walk past a Citi ATM

Jane Fraser, the chief executive of Citigroup and first female boss of a Wall Street bank, also pointed towards efforts to help small business owners.

She said the bank had issued $5bn (£3.5bn) in emergency Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans - with 80% going to firms with fewer than 10 employees.

Hostile exchange

Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren also criticised the bankers for charging customers overdraft fees, even as regulators recommended that they should be waived.

In a hostile exchange with JP Morgan boss Jamie Dimon, she claimed the firm had collected about £1.5bn in overdraft fees in 2020 - more than any other bank at the hearing.

"You and your colleagues came in today to talk about how you stepped up to help your customers during the pandemic. It's a bunch of baloney," she said.

"This past year has shown that corporate profits are more important to your bank than offering just a little help to struggling families even when we're in the middle of a worldwide crisis," she added.

But Mr Dimon said he did not recognise those numbers and that the fees were cancelled for any customers who asked.

When each of the bosses were asked if they would refund the fees charged last year, they said no.

The executives also came in for criticism from Republicans at the hearing, wary of "woke-ism" and "left-wing attacks on capitalism".

Sen. Pat Toomey raised concerns over banks prioritising social causes, citing examples such as climate change, rather than clients' financial interests.

Each bank boss referred to efforts to reduce their carbon emissions, as well as their efforts to improve diversity in their organisations.

Recommended Stories

  • Angela Merkel's successor under fire for giving Turkish religious group a say over school textbooks

    One of the main contenders to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor of Germany has come under fire over a decision to allow a controversial Turkish Islamic association a say in the content of German school textbooks. Armin Laschet, who is running as chancellor candidate for Mrs Merkel’s Christian Democrat party (CDU) in September’s elections, is already struggling with lacklustre support in the polls and facing a strong challenge from the Green Party. Now he has been accused of giving the Turkish government influence over teaching in German schools in a bid to win votes from Germany’s Turkish minority. Mr Laschet was nicknamed Türken-Armin, or Turkish Armin, in his early career for his courting of the Turkish vote.

  • Trump grumbles about grand jury in criminal probe: ‘No other president has put up with what I have’

    Trump calls criminal probe a ‘witch-hunt’ being driven by ‘highly partisan Democrat prosecutors’

  • Wall Street bank CEOs grilled by Senate on PPP, diversity efforts, climate policies

    Sen. Elizabeth Warren said claims that banks helped customers during the pandemic were "a bunch of baloney."

  • Appeal of ex U.S. Marine held in Russia disrupted after he got COVID-19 - father

    A legal appeal by former U.S Marine Trevor Reed, who is serving a jail term in Russia, has been postponed after he tested positive for COVID-19, his father said on Wednesday. Reed's legal appeal was due to take place on Wednesday, but his father said in an email to Reuters that his son had tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday and that his appeal had therefore been postponed.

  • Wall Street bank CEOs to tout COVID relief push, diversity efforts before Congress

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Wall Street bank chiefs will tout the role their institutions have played in getting the pandemic-hit U.S. economy back on track when they appear before Congress this week, but are likely to face tough questions on hot-button social and economic issues. The Senate Banking and House Financial Services committees will hear from the chief executives of JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America Corp, Citigroup Inc, Wells Fargo & Co, Goldman Sachs Group and Morgan Stanley on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. In prepared testimony posted on Tuesday, the CEOs highlighted their banks' resilience during the pandemic and their efforts to support struggling clients.

  • Caitlyn Jenner on California Governor run, stance on immigration in state

    Former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner is one of California Governor Gavin Newsom's most high-profile challengers in the upcoming recall election. Jenner talks to “CBS This Morning” about why she feels qualified to run, her stance on the issues important to voters.

  • New health-equity tracker launches for COVID-19 and beyond

    One year and $40 million later, a health equity tracker has been launched to help the U.S. address major discrepancies in health care uncovered during the pandemic.

  • Trump sent CIA to ‘gazump’ all available PPE during Covid crisis, British PM’s former aide testifies

    Dominic Cummings claims British efforts to secure the equipment was ‘completely hopeless’

  • Reward hits $200,000 for road rage gunman who shot boy, 6, dead because his mom flipped him off

    Police are calling for any witnesses to come forward, especially if they have dashcam videos

  • Congresswoman mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene with flowchart of antisemitism

    Republicans and Democratic lawmakers have condemned the congresswoman’s comments

  • Former pilot claims navy crewmates stayed silent on UFO sightings so they didn’t look kooky

    Pentagon verification of video lifted stigma associated with sightings

  • Willow Smith got matching lotus tattoos with her mom and grandmother in honor of their bond

    Family members Willow Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Adrienne Banfield Norris got inked by artist Dr. Woo on the latest episode of "Red Table Talk."

  • Ohio city bans all abortions and declares it’s a ‘sanctuary city for the unborn’

    Council member who resigned in protest says council has been ‘hijacked’ by people trying to ‘force their personal, political and religious views on entire citizenship of Lebanon’

  • 1 person dead after gunfire exchanged with police during Lenexa hotel disturbance

    Officers responded to the Extended Stay America hotel in Lenexa on reports of a disturbance in a hotel room.

  • Elizabeth Warren takes on JPMorgan CEO as bank collects nearly $1.5bn from overdraft fees in 2020

    Senator asks Jamie Dimon and other big banks if they’ll refund customers after raking in billions in fees during coronavirus pandemic

  • ‘Because I can:’ Simone Biles a champion — in gymnastics and in the fight for women’s equity | Opinion

    The awesomeness and Black Girl Magic that is Simone Biles had the perfect response when asked why she keeps performing such difficult moves, including the recent Yurchenko double pike: “Because I can.”

  • Hundreds of Amazon workers call on Bezos to sever contracts with IDF and support Palestinian rights

    Amazon staff call for Jeff Bezos to severe ties with Israeli military among other requests

  • A judge approved a plea deal for the jail guards who falsified records the night Jeffrey Epstein killed himself

    The two guards are required to participate in an internal Justice Department investigation into what happened the night Jeffrey Epstein died.

  • Emergency Brake on Italian Cable Car That Killed 14 Was Tampered With, Say Prosecutors

    Alpine Rescue Service via ReutersThe owner, manager and service director of a northern Italian cable company are facing manslaughter charges after allegedly admitting that they deactivated the emergency brake system on a cable car that plummeted to the ground Sunday morning. At Least 14 Dead After Italian Cable Car Plummets From Peak at Lake MaggioreThirteen people, including a 2-year-old, died on impact when the towing cable broke and nothing stopped the car from plummeting into a forest area below. A 9-year-old died later in hospital and a 5-year-old remains in serious but stable condition.Lead prosecutor Olimpia Bossi told reporters Wednesday that the cable car’s emergency brakes had been tampered with after they were spontaneously activating since the system came back online April 26 after Italy’s latest COVID-19 lockdown. The car that was later involved in the crash had stopped several times, and local media report that on at least one occasion, passengers called the emergency services to report they were trapped in the air. But rather than removing or repairing the faulty brake system, Bossi said the company chose instead to deactivate it. One of the investigators told local media that all three “admitted” to what happened, calling the decision to take the deadly shortcut “a grave one.”Investigators, studying surveillance camera footage from the destination station as the car approached noted that when the cable broke, the brake system clearly did not activate. The car was just five-meters from the platform with more than a dozen passengers ready to get in to take the 20-minute journey down to the lakeside. The operator standing on the platform was ready to open the door to disembark the passengers when he and others say they heard a loud hissing sound. The cable then snapped and the car jolted back down the cable until it hit a pylon and broke loose, plummeting 20 meters into a forest below. Investigators later examined the wreckage to confirm their findings, that the brake system was intentionally blocked. Luigi Nerini, the owner of Ferrovie Mattrone, the company that runs the service from the base of Lake Maggiore to an observation point nearly a mile above sea level, faces multiple manslaughter charges along with the company’s manager Enrico Perocchio and service director Gabriele Tardini. All three were remanded in custody early Wednesday morning after a lengthy overnight interrogation. The lone survivor of the tragic accident, 5-year-old Eitan Biran, an Israeli citizen who lived in Italy with his parents, opened his eyes on Wednesday, according to the pediatric hospital where he is in intensive care in Turin. He lost five members of his family, including his parents and grandparents, who were visiting from Israel and had taken the cable car for what they surely thought would be a peaceful Sunday ride. Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Down 2-0 to Mavericks, Clippers declare a comeback starts with stops

    Dallas star Luka Doncic has been unstoppable and the Clippers have been lit up in each game by Mavericks role players.