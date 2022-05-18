US, banks, unveil plan to ease food crisis from Russia's war

United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen delivers the Tommaso Padoa Schioppa Lecture at the Brussels Economic Forum 2022 in Brussels, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Secretary Yellen focussed on the way forward for the global economy in the wake of Russia's brutal war against Ukraine, and discussed the unmet challenges that would benefit from multilateral cooperation in the years ahead. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
FATIMA HUSSEIN
·3 min read

BONN, Germany (AP) — The U.S., several global development banks and other groups unveiled a multi-billion dollar plan Wednesday meant to address a worldwide food security crisis exacerbated by Russia's war in Ukraine.

The Treasury Department announced that several global development banks are “working swiftly to bring to bear their financing, policy engagement, technical assistance” to prevent starvation prompted by the war, rising food costs and climate damage to crops.

Tens of billions will be spent on supporting farmers, addressing the fertilizer supply crisis, and developing land for food production, among other issues. The Asian Development Bank will contribute funds to feeding Afghanistan and Sri Lanka and the African Development bank will use $1.5 billion to assist 20 million African farmers, according to Treasury.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the Inter-American Development Bank, the International Fund for Agricultural Development and the World Bank will also contribute tens of billions in the coming months and years to support food producers and address supply shortage issues.

The plan stems from a meeting that Yellen convened in April at the International Monetary Fund and World Bank spring meetings, where she called on powerful nations to look for specific ways to combat a looming crisis over food insecurity around the globe that Russia’s war in Ukraine has made even worse.

Russia and Ukraine produce a third of the world’s wheat supply, and the loss of commodities due to the war has resulted in soaring food prices and uncertainty about the future of food security globally, especially in impoverished countries.

As part of the effort to address the crisis, Secretary of State Antony Blinken will convene meetings in New York on the sidelines of the U.N. over the next two days focusing on feed insecurity. The State Department says that in 2021, more than 193 million people worldwide experienced acute food insecurity, an increase of 40 million people from the year before. As many as 40 million are projected to be pushed into poverty and food insecurity by the end of the year.

Shortages of fuel and fertilizer in many countries and accelerating spikes in food prices threaten to destabilize fragile societies, increase hunger and malnutrition, drive migration, and cause severe economic dislocation. Conflict has greatly exacerbated food security issues globally.

Yellen arrived in Germany for a meeting of finance ministers for the Group of Seven leading economies in Bonn, Germany later this week. She met Tuesday with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels. Yellen said they discussed “critical issues related to energy security, Ukraine’s economic needs, and continued coordination to impose sanctions on Russia.”

While European nations plan to phase out of Russian oil and gas, the U.S. is pressing EU leaders to consider possible oil tariffs and other methods of preventing Russia from benefiting from increased energy prices.

Yellen’s visit to Europe, which included time in Poland, is meant to address the effects of the war in Ukraine, an international tax plan she negotiated with more than 130 countries last year and an energy crisis contributing to high inflation worldwide.

Along with being tasked to impose financial sanctions on Russia, distribute pandemic programs still in effect and other duties, now Yellen will be responsible for ensuring the world’s most vulnerable populations don’t starve as the war in Ukraine rages on and threatens wheat and grain supplies world wide.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Whether in war-torn Ukraine, Laos or Spain, kids have felt compelled to pick up crayons and put their experiences to paper

    In 1970, a 16-year-old Laotian boy drew a picture of his school being bombed. 'Many people' died, he wrote, 'But I didn't know who because I wasn't courageous enough to look.' Legacies of War, CC BY-SA“They still draw pictures!” So wrote the editors of an influential collection of children’s art that was compiled in 1938 during the Spanish Civil War. Eighty years later, war continues to upend children’s lives in Ukraine, Yemen and elsewhere. In January, UNICEF projected that 177 million children

  • Russian soldier pleads guilty in war crimes trial in Ukraine

    KYIV (Reuters) -A Russian soldier accused of war crimes in Ukraine pleaded guilty on Wednesday to killing an elderly unarmed civilian. Vadim Shishimarin, a 21-year-old Russian tank commander, entered his plea in a Kyiv district court hearing its first war crimes trial against a Russian soldier who took part in Moscow's Feb. 24 invasion. In a trial that has huge symbolic importance for Kyiv, Shishimarin is charged with murdering a 62-year-old civilian in the northeast Ukrainian village of Chupakhivka on Feb. 28.

  • Jill Biden heads to Latin America before hemispheric summit

    Jill Biden will visit Ecuador, Costa Rica and Panama this week to help lay the groundwork as the United States finalizes arrangements for a hemisphere-wide summit being held in Los Angeles in June, the White House announced Tuesday. Biden also made an unannounced trip into western Ukraine for a surprise meeting with first lady Olena Zelenska. Biden's trip through Ecuador, Costa Rica and Panama is meant to serve as a warmup of sorts for a gathering of leaders from Latin America and the Caribbean being held June 6-10 in Los Angeles.

  • Former treasury secretary says Jeff Bezos is 'mostly wrong' in his criticism of Biden's handling of inflation

    Larry Summers, a top economic adviser for Obama, has been critical of how the Biden Administration has handled inflation in the past.

  • Ukraine aid package divides Oklahoma's GOP candidates for US Senate seats

    Some candidates have aligned with former President Donald Trump's opposition to the package, but others back the aid for Ukraine's war effort against Russia.

  • Budgets, non-binding cannabis questions on Pomfret Annual Town Meeting slate

    Pomfret residents on Thursday, May 19 will vote on 2022-23 budget plans and give opinions on two cannabis questions.

  • New press secretary hails barrier breakers who paved way

    Karine Jean-Pierre held her first briefing as the new White House press secretary on Monday, crediting “barrier-breaking people" who came before her for making it possible for a Black, gay, immigrant woman like herself to rise to one of the most high-profile jobs in American government. President Joe Biden entrusted Jean-Pierre, 47, and the daughter of Haitian immigrants, with the responsibility of being his chief spokesperson earlier this month. Jen Psaki, who had held the job since the start of the administration, stepped down last Friday.

  • Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak banned one year for wearing pro-war 'Z' symbol

    The letter "Z" symbolizes support for Russian invasion in Ukraine and is painted on tanks. A gymnast who donned the letter is now banned one year.

  • Lawmaker's arrest is latest sex claim to roil UK Parliament

    A U.K. Conservative lawmaker was released on bail Wednesday while police investigate allegations of rape and sexual assault against him, the latest in a series of sexual misconduct allegations that have led some to label Britain's Parliament a toxic workplace. The legislator was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of indecent assault, sexual assault, rape, abuse of position of trust and misconduct in public office. House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle told lawmakers that “a member has been arrested in connection with an investigation into an allegation of very serious criminal offenses.”

  • U.S. to allow 35,000 more guest workers as summer nears

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States will grant employers as many as 35,000 further H-2B visas for seasonal guest workers starting jobs between April 1 and Sept. 30, according to a government statement posted online on Wednesday. The expansion of the H-2B visas, used to employ landscapers, housekeepers, hotel employees and construction and carnival workers, among others, for the busy summer vacation season comes amid record job growth and a U.S. labor crunch despite worries over some economic headwinds.

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Invited This Celeb and His Kids Over for a Playdate

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have got quite the impressive number of celebrities in their inner circle, with their Montecito neighborhood...

  • 5 lessons from COVID we must learn after losing 1 million people in America

    COVID-19 revolutionized the way we practice medicine. Here's how we can learn from an epidemic that didn't have to be this deadly.

  • Over 5,800 deaths could've been avoided if all Oklahoma adults got a COVID-19 vaccine

    As the nation reached the staggering 1 million mark for the COVID-19 death toll this week, Oklahoma’s toll climbed over 16,000.

  • Russia Default Risk Surges as US Prepares to End Key Bond Waiver

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian default risk surged as investors began to digest the possibility that the Biden administration will fully block bond payments from the country to US investors from next week.Most Read from BloombergWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyUS Set to Block Russian Debt Payments, Raising Default OddsOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneElon Musk Has a Bigger Problem Than Twitter Bots: A Huge Debt BurdenElon Musk Does Not Care About S

  • The Lunar Eclipse In Scorpio Will Help You Harness Your Inner Courage

    Total Lunar Eclipse. Just saying the words out loud feels like an invocation. The way that “total” is a kind of promise, an envelope the moon slips into, an eclipse like a seal pressed into wax. But, then there’s also something powerful about three words each made of two syllables one after the other — a rhythm that has served many of the greatest poems in the English language. And, isn’t rhythm and poetry a kind of spell all its own? When Scorpio enters the equation, the potency of that energy

  • Russian gymnast who displayed 'Z' symbol on podium banned for a year

    One of Russia’s most senior sports administrators has accused the world gymnastics governing body of succumbing to “lawlessness” after Ivan Kuliak was banned for a year and stripped of his World Cup bronze medal.

  • Twitter calls for Mandy Moore to win an Emmy for penultimate episode of 'This Is Us'

    It's been six incredible seasons of This Is Us and, during the penultimate episode Tuesday night, which Mandy Moore recently said made her throw up over when she read the script, had viewers on social media both sobbing and praising the brilliant, but devastating episode. The episode, which was dedicated to saying goodbye to the Pearson family matriarch, Rebecca, was full of heart-wrenchingly beautiful moments that only This Is Us could deliver. Half of the episode took place on a fancy train, where viewers were taken on a ride inside of Rebecca's mind leading up to her death. On the train, Rebecca got to say goodbye to every member of her family, including every actor who played the characters throughout the years, before she ultimately reached the caboose – the final car on the train that was her life. It was there on the train that William, Randall's birth father, guided her while sharing words of wisdom like, "The way I see it, if something makes you sad when it ends, it must have been pretty wonderful when it was happening. Truth be told, I've always felt it a bit lazy to just think of the world as sad, because so much of it is. Because everything ends. Everything dies. But if you step back. If you step back and look at the whole picture. If you're brave enough to allow yourself the gift of a really wide perspective. If you do that, you'll see that the end is not sad, Rebecca. It's just the start of the next incredibly beautiful thing." And in the caboose, which symbolized the end of her life, Rebecca was reunited with Jack, which was, hands down, the biggest tear-jerking moment of the night. The episode was truly incredible. So it was no surprise that longtime fans of the show took to social media Tuesday to praise the This Is Us penultimate episode, with many calling it "the best hour of television" they have ever watched.

  • White House official talks violent extremism in U.S.

    During his trip to Buffalo, President Biden condemned Saturday’s deadly supermarket attack by an alleged white supremacist that killed 10 people. Joshua Geltzer, deputy homeland security adviser to the White House's National Security Council, joined CBS News' Elaine Quijano to discuss the growing threat of extremism in the U.S.

  • Three arrested after armed robbery at West Hartford Home Depot, chase into Hartford

    West Hartford police arrested three people Tuesday after an armed robbery at Home Depot and a chase into Hartford. At about 9 a.m., police were sent to the store on New Park Avenue on a reported shoplifting. Loss prevention workers tried to stop two men with stolen merchandise, but they continued walking to a vehicle in the lot. After the workers struggled to recover a cart with stolen goods, ...

  • Deputy stands trial after South Carolina women drowned in police van

    A deputy charged in the deaths of two women who drowned in a locked police van in 2018 ignored barricades and drove into rapidly rising floodwaters against advice from his supervisors and officials on the South Carolina highway, a prosecutor said Monday.