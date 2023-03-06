US bans entry to Syria security agent over killings on video

This is a locator map for Syria with its capital, Damascus. (AP Photo) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
3
·3 min read

BEIRUT (AP) — The U.S. State Department on Monday banned entry into the U.S. of a Syrian intelligence member who appeared in a video leaked last year showing him fatally shooting people during the country’s 12-year conflict.

The ban against Amjad Yousef, a member of Syria’s notorious Military Intelligence Branch 227, includes his wife and immediate members of his family, the State Department said in a statement.

Yousef was one of several Syrian security agents who appeared in the video in which dozens of blindfolded, bound men were shot and thrown into a trench.

The decision came a week before Syria’s conflict enters its 13th year. The war has killed nearly half a million people and left large parts of the country destroyed.

“As a result of today’s action, Yousef, as well as his wife, Anan Wasouf, and their immediate family members, are ineligible for entry into the United States,” the State Department said.

The 6-minute-43-second video clip stamped with the date April 16, 2013, shows intelligence members with a line of around 40 prisoners in an abandoned building in Tadamon, a suburb of Damascus near the Palestinian refugee camp of Yarmouk. For much of the war, the district was a front line between government forces and opposition fighters.

The prisoners are blindfolded, with their arms tied behind their backs. One after another, the Branch 227 gunmen stand them at the edge of a trench outside the building filled with old tires, then push or kick the men in, shooting them as they fall.

In a cruel game, the agents tell some of the prisoners that they are going to pass through a sniper’s alley and that they should run. The men tumble onto the bodies of those who went before them. As bodies pile up in the trench, some still move, and the gunmen shoot into the pile.

Then the gunmen set the bodies on fire, presumably to erase evidence of the massacre.

The State Department said Yousef murdered at least 41 unarmed civilians, apparently for being the most prominent perpetrator in the killings on video.

The statement said the U.S. calls on President Bashar Assad’s government “to cease all violations and abuses of human rights, including but not limited to extrajudicial killings, arbitrary detention, enforced disappearance, and torture.”

It said the footage of the killings in Tadamon and ongoing atrocities in Syria “serves as a sobering reminder for why countries should not normalize relations with the Assad regime absent enduring progress towards a political resolution.”

Following the Feb. 6, earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria killing more than 50,000 people, including about 6,000 in Syria, some Arab foreign ministers made rare visits to Damascus and met Assad for the first time since the conflict began in March 2011.

Calls have been rising in recent months for Syria’s return to the Arab League. Syria was expelled from the 22-member organization and boycotted by its neighbors after its uprising-turned-conflict broke out.

Recommended Stories

  • Higher standards for "Product of USA" meat proposed by Biden administration

    Companies labeling their meat, poultry, or eggs as a U.S. product must raise and slaughter the animals within the country under a new rule proposed by the Biden administration on Monday. The administration and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) pledged to review the "Product of USA" and "Made in the USA" label standards for meat early last year as part of a broader strategy to encourage competition in the economy as a whole and in the highly consolidated meat sector. "American consumers expect that when they buy a meat product at the grocery store, the claims they see on the label mean what they say," Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a statement.

  • Estonia’s strident pro-Ukraine voice Kaja Kallas wins re-election as premier

    Preliminary returns from a completed ballot count showed the Reform Party, the senior partner in the outgoing three-party coalition government, received 31.2% of the vote — the biggest share in Sunday's election.

  • China's economy may never overtake the US as Beijing sets more cautious growth target, Rockefeller International chairman says

    Ruchir Sharma, chairman of Rockefeller International and CIO of Breakout Capital, isn't bullish on China's growth prospects.

  • Man wanted, considered 'armed and dangerous' after shooting at Augusta gas station

    A 21-year-old man is wanted for aggravated assault after a shooting Sunday at the Chevron gas station on Highland Avenue.

  • Inflatable tanks, missiles: Czech firm makes decoy armaments

    The war in Ukraine has created a surge in demand for weapons — and, apparently, also for inflatable fake armaments that can be deployed as decoys. A Czech company, Inflatech, is producing more than 30 different inflatable military decoys ranging from tanks and armored vehicles to aircraft and howitzers. Inflatech Chief Executive Vojtech Fresser won't say if his decoys are used by Ukrainian forces battling Russian invaders, but he said Monday that his business was up by more than 30% last year.

  • Saudi Arabia says it deposited $5B in Turkish central bank

    Saudi Arabia said Monday it deposited $5 billion into the Turkish central bank, likely helping Ankara firm up its long-weakening currency, the lira, after last month's massive earthquake that struck southeast Turkey and northern Syria. The deposit provides a capstone for just how far relations have improved between the kingdom and Turkey after years of tensions the nations, particularly after the 2018 killing and dismemberment of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul. Turkey also backed Qatar in a yearslong boycott by the kingdom, Bahrain, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.

  • Belarus opposition leader handed 15-year jail term for 'treason'

    LONDON (Reuters) -Exiled Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya was handed a 15-year jail term on Monday after being convicted in absentia for treason and "conspiracy to seize power", a verdict she said was punishment for her efforts to promote democracy. Tsikhanouskaya, 40, a former English teacher, fled to neighbouring Lithuania in 2020 after running against incumbent leader Alexander Lukashenko in a presidential election, which official results showed Lukashenko won by a landslide. She and the opposition said at the time that the results had been doctored to hand victory to Lukashenko instead of herself.

  • A Googler who lost her job in January's cuts says being laid off 'freed' her to launch a wellness business after suffering from Lyme disease in college

    A former software engineer at Google told Insider she struggled to stay awake during internships after being diagnosed with Lyme disease in college.

  • Iran’s supreme leader says perpetrators of suspected schoolgirl poisonings deserve death penalty

    "If the poisoning of students is proven, those behind this crime should be sentenced to capital punishment and there will be no amnesty for them," says Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

  • China Square: The cheap Chinese shop at the centre of Kenya row

    Kenyan traders accuse a Chinese-owned outlet of undercutting them and threatening their livelihoods.

  • Iraq starts enforcing 2016 ban on alcoholic beverages -document

    Iraq has begun enforcing a 2016 ban on alcoholic beverages, an official document showed, a move some Iraqis attribute to the growing clout of Islamic religious parties that they fear is threatening social freedoms. Enforcement took effect when the law was published in Iraq's official gazette on Feb. 20, seven years after its passage by parliament. No official reason for the delay has been given, but analysts said religious parties exert more influence in the current coalition government than recent predecessors.

  • 171 cases of sexual abuse by Russian occupiers registered in Ukraine, Zelenska says

    Ukrainian police have identified 171 victims of sexual violence by Russian military personnel, First Lady Olena Zelenka said at the United for Justice international conference in Lviv on March 4.

  • Israelis rally again against government's judicial overhaul

    TEL AVIV (Reuters) -Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets of Israeli cities for the ninth straight week on Saturday to fight a government plan to overhaul the country's court system. Saturday night's demonstrations in Tel Aviv and other locations began peacefully. Police sprayed water cannons at the protesters.

  • UN committee urges China to dismantle forced labour systems

    A U.N. committee said on Monday it was concerned about China's treatment of its Muslim minority, including the use of forced labour against Uyghurs, in a sweeping report that adds pressure on Beijing to improve its human rights record. The findings by the group of U.N.-appointed independent experts follow a series of Geneva hearings last month where rights groups raised a range of topics including Beijing's COVID-19 policies, treatment of human rights defenders and its Muslim minority.

  • Russia’s Kursk and Belgorod oblasts attacked, according to reports by governors

    The border district of Khomutovka in Russia's Kursk Oblast has been attacked, regional governor Roman Starovoyt wrote on Telegram on March 6.

  • Downtown L.A stabbing sends six to hospital; suspect arrested

    Six people were transported to the hospital after a a fight in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday morning.

  • 6 stabbed in DTLA, suspect arrested

    Six people are in stable condition in the hospital after a stabbing in downtown Los Angeles Friday night. The suspect has been arrested.

  • Tech war: China's young chip-making talent jostles for work in a tight semiconductor job market amid economic slowdown

    More than 700 jobseekers descended upon a semiconductor job fair in Shanghai on March 3, where only 500 jobs were available, illustrating a tight job market in an industry of increasing strategic importance for China amid escalating US sanctions. Most attendees of the job fair, organised by chip industry portal website Ijiwei, were students in Shanghai who expect to graduate this summer. It was held at Zhangjiang High Tech Park, the city's chip hub, where the jobs on offer came from just 20 comp

  • Vikings release Eric Kendricks

    The Vikings are moving on from one of their key defensive players. Minnesota has released linebacker Eric Kendricks, the team announced on Monday morning. “As a Pro Bowler and team captain, a Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee and a leader of the Vikings social justice efforts, Eric leaves a powerful, permanent legacy within [more]

  • Estonian PM Kaja Kallas's party easily wins election with pro-Ukraine stance

    Kaja Kallas, one of Vladimir Putin’s fiercest critics, has won a landslide victory in Estonia’s general election against rivals campaigning to stop military support to Ukraine.