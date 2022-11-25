US Bans Huawei, ZTE Telecom Equipment on Data-Security Risk

(Bloomberg) -- US regulators imposed a ban on electronic equipment from Huawei Technologies Co. and ZTE Corp., continuing a years-long effort to limit the reach of Chinese telecommunications companies into US networks.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Federal Communications Commission, in an order released Friday, also named connected-camera providers Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. and Dahua Technology Co., as well as two-way radio maker Hytera Communications Corp.

“The FCC is committed to protecting our national security by ensuring that untrustworthy communications equipment is not authorized for use within our borders, and we are continuing that work here,” Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in a news release. “These new rules are an important part of our ongoing actions to protect the American people from national security threats involving telecommunications.”

Earlier: FCC proposes ban on Chinese surveillance cameras

In the 4-0 vote, the FCC concluded products pose a risk to data security. Past efforts to curb Chinese access include export controls to cut off key, sophisticated equipment and software. Recently US officials have weighed restrictions on TikTok over fears Chinese authorities could access US user data via the video sharing app.

In 2018, Congress voted to stop federal agencies from buying gear from the five companies named by the FCC. The agency said earlier that the companies aren’t eligible to receive federal subsidies, and also has barred Chinese phone companies from doing business in the US.

The order released Friday was required under a bill President Biden signed in November 2021, the agency said.

Story continues

(Updates with FCC statement in third paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.