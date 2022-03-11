US bans Russian seafood, diamonds and vodka while revoking ‘Most Favoured Nation’ trade status: ‘Another crushing blow’

Andrew Feinberg
·1 min read
(Independent)
(Independent)

Nearly ten years after the United States granted Permanent Normal Trade Relations to Russia after it joined the World Trade Organisation, President Joe Biden said he was taking steps to revoke that status as punishment for the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine ordered by Russian president Vladimir Putin last month.

Mr Biden said he was joining other allies, including the Group of Seven — Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom — plus Nato and the European Union in revoking PNTR — formerly known as “Most Favoured Nation” status, and banning imports of Russian seafood, diamonds, and vodka.

“As Putin continues his merciless assault, the United States and our allies and partners continue to work in lockstep to ramp up the economic pressures on Putin and to further isolate Russia and the global stage,” he said.

The president said revoking Russia’s PNTR status would “make it harder for Russia to do business” with the US, but stressed that taking that step in concert with this group of US allies — countries which comprise “half the global economy” — would be “another crushing blow” to a Russian economy he said is “already suffering very badly” under the weight of sanctions imposed since the invasion began.

More follows.

