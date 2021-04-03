A US-based cruise line just announced a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for its guests and crew

Brittany Chang
·2 min read
Wind Spirit in Tahiti
Windstar Cruises' Wind Spirit. Windstar Cruises

  • Windstar Cruises has announced a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for its guests and crew.

  • Guests must be vaccinated at least 14 days before a sailing, and will be required to show proof.

  • The cruise line is just one of many that have already announced similar requirements.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Several cruise lines around the world have already announced COVID-19 vaccine requirements ahead of the return of cruising. Now, US-based Windstar Cruises will be joining this list with its recent decision to require both guests and crew to be vaccinated.

Like several other cruise lines, Windstar - which currently operates six ships that each carry less than 350 guests - is currently set to resume sailing in June. But if you're an eager Windstar cruiser anticipating this big return, you better be vaccinated.

The small cruise line will require its guests to both test negative for the virus and show proof of the vaccination, which must be received at least 14 days before sailing. Crew members will also have to be vaccinated "as soon as the vaccine is available to them," according to Windstar.

This decision to implement a sweeping COVID-19 vaccine mandate was made in response to increased vaccine access in the US, and "in the best health and wellness interests of its guests, crew, and the places the yachts visit," according to Windstar.

Read more: COVID-19 has created a once-in-a-lifetime crisis for Carnival and Royal Caribbean, but after surviving hijackings and shipwrecks, the industry looks unsinkable

Two WSC yachts at sea
Windstar Cruises' yachts. Windstar Cruises

"Vaccination is another layer of safety for all of us, and it's the responsible course of action as our yachts resume cruising and our guests travel the world," Christopher Prelog, Windstar Cruises' president, said in a statement.

Windstar Cruises is just one of several cruising companies that have recently made announcements regarding vaccine requirements. Cruise lines like Saga, Crystal, and Hornblower Group's "overnight" cruise lines have all announced vaccine requirements for guests. Meanwhile, other companies - like P&O Cruises and Royal Caribbean - have instead decided to unveil specific "fully vaccinated" cruises instead of a sweeping company-wide protocol.

Are you a cruise industry employee or have a cruise industry story to share? Contact this reporter at bchang@insider.com.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • You may need proof of COVID-19 vaccination to travel very soon

    Major cruise lines have already announced that they'll require proof of vaccination, and destinations and airlines around the world aren't far behind.

  • CDC updates guidance to cruise ship industry, urges vaccinations

    The U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention on Friday issued new guidance to the cruise ship industry, including the need for COVID-19 vaccinations, a necessary step before passenger voyages can resume. "COVID-19 vaccination efforts will be critical in the safe resumption of passenger operations," the CDC said. CDC said the next phase of the CDC's conditional sail order will include simulated voyages to will allow crew and port personnel to practice new COVID-19 operational procedures with volunteers before sailing with passengers.

  • The CDC Has Updated Its Conditional Sailing Order. Cruise Ships Still Face Headwinds.

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has given cruise operators more instructions on what they have to do to resume sailing out of U.S. ports, including incorporating vaccination strategies. The CDC released an update of its conditional sailing order for cruise ships on Friday afternoon—but it doesn’t look like regular commercial sailings will immediately resume. The federal agency, for one thing, stopped well short of giving a green light to the cruise industry.

  • What You Need to Know About Your Vaccine Card

    As vaccinations become more widely available for people in the United States and travel starts picking up, many people have started sharing their simple white vaccination cards on social media as prized new possessions. With some destinations, cruise lines and venues already requiring travelers to provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19, keeping that record is key. In New York, for example, proof of vaccination or a recent negative test will be required for entry into large venues or catered events when they are allowed to reopen at reduced capacity Friday. Proof will be required at events with more than 100 people, so anyone having a wedding or Sweet 16 with more attendees will have to ask guests for evidence that they are complying with the rules. There are already a number of vaccination “passport” initiatives underway that would make vaccination status easy to share digitally. Clear, a biometric screening program used in airports across the country, and the technology company IBM have created their own passes, for instance. And last week, New York became the first state to introduce a digital tool to allow people to easily show that they have either tested negative or been inoculated against the virus in order to gain entry to some events and venues. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times But until such measures are taken more widely across the country, you’ll want to hang onto that little white card. Here’s everything you need to know about your vaccine record, why it’s important and how to keep it safe. What’s on your vaccine card? The vaccine card, given after your first shot and then updated if your vaccine requires a second one, includes the vaccine manufacturer, the dose numbers and the date and location each was administered, according to Alex Brown, a spokeswoman for Walgreens, which is administering vaccinations at more than 5,000 stores nationwide. Walgreens, like other providers, is looking to make its records digital, Brown said, but for now it is still handing out cards. Walmart and Sam’s Club are already offering their patrons digital access to their vaccine records through both the Health Pass by Clear and the CommonHealth and CommonPass apps from the Geneva-based nonprofit the Commons Project Foundation. “Our goal is to give customers vaccinated at Walmart free and secure digital access to their vaccine record and enable them to share that information with third parties seeking to confirm their vaccination status,” John Furner, the chief executive officer and president of Walmart U.S., said in a statement. What happens if I lose my card? Getting a new card is easy enough if you got vaccinated at a pharmacy like Walgreens. Brown said that people who lose their cards should return to where they were vaccinated and pharmacy employees can print out new cards from the patients’ electronic records. Vaccinations are also tracked by state health departments, so you can reach out to your state’s agency to get a replacement card, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The agency lists contact information for the Immunization Information System in each state, which tracks vaccinations, on its website. How should I safeguard my card? Start by taking a picture of it with your phone, so you’ll have the information in your photo library, and emailing it to yourself as backup, said Dr. Uchenna Ikediobi, an assistant professor of general internal medicine and infectious diseases at Yale University. Laminating your card will make it more durable if you’re planning to carry it around in your wallet, although there has been some concern about lamination because it would prevent information from future booster shots from being added. But Ikediobi said that this “may be a moot point if new cards are issued after a booster shot, as would seem likely.” A number of companies have jumped in to offer free lamination. Staples is offering free lamination of vaccine cards for those who have gotten their doses, according to Jocelyn Moruzzi, a spokeswoman for the office goods retailer. The offer is valid at all of the company’s U.S. locations with the offer code 81450 and does not yet have an end date. “Customers began seeking out ways to protect their COVID-19 vaccine record cards, knowing they will likely be important to have on hand in the future,” Craig Grayson, vice president of print and marketing services for Staples, said in an email Wednesday. “Leveraging our existing capabilities in store felt like a natural way to provide a free solution.” People can also get their completed vaccine cards laminated for free at Office Depot and OfficeMax stores nationwide using the code 52516714 through July 25. Ikediobi also recommends keeping the card in a safe place, as you would your passport, rather than carrying it around. “It does not necessarily need to be on your person at all times,” she said. Do I need my card to travel? In some cases, yes. Some destinations and cruise lines have started requiring that travelers be fully vaccinated before they travel. As of March 26, fully vaccinated Americans who can present proof of vaccination can visit Iceland, for example, and avoid border measures such as testing and quarantining, the country’s government said. The cruise line Royal Caribbean is requiring passengers and crew members 18 or older to be vaccinated in order to board its ships, as are Virgin Voyages, Crystal Cruises and others. These companies will restart cruise operations this spring and summer. The companies are not yet operating cruises out of U.S. ports because the CDC has yet to give them the guidelines they’ll need to follow. For the moment, airlines are not requiring vaccinations for travel. But the idea has been much talked about in the industry. In an interview with NBC Nightly News recently, Ed Bastian, the chief executive officer of Delta Air Lines, said that proof of vaccination will likely eventually be required on international flights, but whether that is paper proof or a digital vaccine passport, is unclear. Will New York require a vaccine passport? Gov. Andrew Cuomo last week announced the launch of Excelsior Pass, a free app that will allow businesses to scan a code to confirm whether someone has been vaccinated or tested negative for the coronavirus. To sign up, New York residents should visit the Excelsior Pass website, where they will be asked to enter their name, date of birth and ZIP code. A pass — a QR code that can be scanned by businesses — will automatically be generated using data from state vaccination records or testing lab data. No one is required to download Excelsior Pass, according to a spokesman for the governor’s office. The pass generated on the website can be printed out, or you can show your vaccine card or evidence of a negative test result instead. Will the Biden administration require a vaccine passport? Among the Biden administration’s executive orders aimed at curbing the pandemic is one that asked government agencies to “assess the feasibility” of producing digital versions of vaccination documents. But while the government is involved in these efforts, the administration has said that it would not be passing a federal mandate or distributing its own vaccine passport. In a White House COVID-19 news conference Monday, Andy Slavitt, the acting director for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, said that “unlike other parts of the world, the government here is not viewing its role as the place to create a passport, nor a place to hold the data of citizens.” “We view this as something that the private sector is doing and will do,” he said. “What’s important to us — and we’re leading an interagency process right now to go through these details — are that some important criteria be met with these credentials,” including equitable access and privacy and security concerns. Are there other benefits? Yes. Businesses across the country, from bars to marijuana dispensaries, have been offering perks to those with a COVID-19 vaccination card. Krispy Kreme, for instance, said last week that for the rest of the year, it would give one free glazed doughnut per day to anyone who presents proof of a COVID-19 vaccination. Michael Tattersfield, the company’s chief executive, told Fox News that as vaccinations have accelerated across the country, “We made the decision that, ‘Hey, we can support the next act of joy,’ which is, if you come by, show us a vaccine card, get a doughnut any time, any day, every day if you choose to.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • 12 countries where vaccinated travelers can skip tricky entry rules

    Many are wondering where they can go once vaccinated. A handful of countries around the world are making travel easier for fully vaccinated visitors.

  • CDC: Vaccinated people can travel, but shouldn't

    "Fully vaccinated grandparents can fly to visit their healthy grandkids without getting a COVID-19 test..."New travel guidelines were issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Friday.The relaxed guidance from the CDC says fully vaccinated people can travel domestically with "low risk" but must continue to wear a face covering and practice social distancing on planes, trains, buses and public transport.In addition, there's no need to be tested before or after domestic travel and there's no longer a need to quarantine after a trip.But....while the CDC says it is medically safe for fully vaccinated Americans to travel starting two weeks after their final dose... CDC Director Rochelle Walensky explains, the recommendation comes with a major caveat."While we believe that fully vaccinated people can travel at low risk to themselves, CDC is not recommending travel at this time due to the rising number of cases. We are at sixty four thousand new COVID cases today, and that is and our numbers continue to increase. We had an increase of eight percent today. I still continue to worry that with 80 percent of the population unvaccinated, that we have a lot of work to do to control this pandemic." The airline industry praised the change as a good first step.Air travel is down 43% since the health crisis pretty much grounded flying to a halt.But Americans appear to be warming up to getting back on a plane again. Daily TSA screenings are at their highest since the health crisis began.Friday's CDC guidance is different for overseas travelers.There are still restrictions that bar most-non U.S. citizens from the United States who have recently been in China, Brazil, South Africa and most of Europe. And the CDC is also keeping requirements that nearly all international travelers get a negative COVID-19 test before boarding a flight to the United States....It recommends getting tested again a few days after returning to U.S. soil.But there is one change, those fully-vaccinated no longer need to go into self-exile.

  • School Report Card: 2 major universities will vaccinate students on campus, and school districts are being cautious around spring break

    Indiana's Butler University and North Carolina's Duke University plan to vaccinate students, and schools are hoping to stem possible COVID-19 outbreaks after spring break.

  • Delta spent the pandemic earning goodwill from passengers and workers. It might be about to vanish.

    Delta's response to Georgia's controversial voter rights legislation is damaging the sterling reputation that it has spent years building.

  • A new luxury car service at LAX is letting wealthy flyers skip the terminal by meeting them planeside - and a single ride costs more than $3,000

    Passengers are greeted in the jetway and taken down to the airport tarmac where a BMW 750i is waiting to discretely whisk them away from the airport.

  • Facebook says it has removed the account of Capitol attack suspect Noah Green, and is in contact with law enforcement as they conduct their investigation

    The social-media site confirmed the actions it had taken, which included designating the incident under its Dangerous Individuals and Organizations policy.

  • Ian Begley on Knicks lack of teamwork in loss to Mavericks

    SNY's Ian Begley expresses concern over the Knicks lack of cohesion in their Friday night loss to Dallas. It was their third straight defeat and things don't get any easier with the Nets and Celtics looming on the upcoming schedule.

  • We get $2,470 a month from Social Security and want a warm, friendly city near the ocean. Where should we retire?

    This place could be in the U.S., or in a country not very far from the U.S. If it is in another country, it must have good, accessible and very affordable health care. Many a retiree has left a colder climate for Florida, thanks to warm temperatures and no state income tax — but that popularity means a lot of spots in the Sunshine State are out of reach for your budget.

  • Rep. Matt Gaetz's media blitz publicized a federal investigation. Legal experts say that poses risks

    Rep. Matt Gaetz is pursuing a risky strategy in publicizing a federal investigation against him, according to legal experts.

  • COVID-19 vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on April 3

    “Un-American to its core.” Gov. Henry McMaster and fellow Republicans speak out against vaccine passports.

  • Tori Spelling Says She's Not Pregnant After Controversial April Fools' Day Post

    On April Fools' Day, Tori Spelling took to Instagram to post a photo of herself holding her stomach. The 90210 actress captioned it, "No. 6."

  • Woman with Down Syndrome Has Sweet Reaction When Asked to Be Maid of Honor in Brother's Wedding

    Brittany Garafola was also featured in a surprise birthday photo shoot put on by her model brother in 2017

  • Divorced student debtors detail anguish over 1990s law that's turned into a 'nightmare'

    Problems with student loan debt pushed Congress to create a seemingly straightforward law in the 1990s to help borrowers lower default rates by consolidating debt with their spouses.

  • Paramedic: 'No Reason' Police Couldn't Have Started Chest Compressions On George Floyd

    "Any layperson can do chest compressions," Derek Smith of Hennepin County EMS testified during Derek Chauvin's trial.

  • New Matt Gaetz Bombshell Report Alleges Drugs, Sex, Money... And Receipts

    The New York Times said Gaetz and his friend used Apple Pay and Cash App for drug-fueled sexual encounters in Florida hotels.

  • Required to Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19

    As the COVID-19 vaccine rolls out to more people across the U.S., the most pressing question about it may eventually be not when you can get it but whether you can be required to take it. For the...