US basketball star back in Russian courtroom
Two-time Olympic medalist Brittney Griner is standing trial on drug charges. (July 26)
Griner's lawyers presented negative drug tests, and a drug expert testified that frequent marijuana users would continue testing positive long after the last use.
The movement to free Brittney Griner is gaining steam, but it still remains to be seen how much of an impact will it have.
KHIMKI, Russia (Reuters) -The defence team of U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner, detained in Russia on drug charges, argued in court on Tuesday that she had used medical cannabis to assuage pain from injuries, like many other elite international athletes. Griner, a Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) star who has played in Russia during the league's offseason, was detained at a Moscow airport on Feb. 17 with vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage.
The city of Haifa is set to become an increasingly significant east Mediterranean shipping hub, with Chinese and Indian firms buying into its ports as Israel normalizes ties with its Gulf Arab neighbours under a U.S. diplomatic push. Earlier this month, as U.S. President Joe Biden visited the Middle East, India's largest port developer Adani Ports and Israeli minority partner Gadot agreed to buy Haifa Port for 4.1 billion shekels ($1.18 billion). Its founder, Asia's richest man Gautam Adani, said via Twitter that the deal was of "immense strategic and historical significance", and the company is betting the port will become a link to Europe and create new trade lanes with Asia.
The song was recorded during the couple's famous ‘bed-in’ at the Queen Elizabeth Hotel in Montreal.
Arielle Carey has a seven-year-old neutered male American pitbull terrier named Odin who is sweet as pie at home in Atlanta – that is...until Odin gets freaked out by people and dogs he does not know. In fact, 57% of dog owners report that their furry family members are anxious, according to a new Dog Anxiety Awareness Survey performed by research firm Kantar Group on behalf of CEVA Animal Health. Pet anxiety seems to have increased since the pandemic, especially as people return to the workplace and routines get disrupted, says Kristen Levine, a pet expert, creator of the "Pet Living" blog (kristenlevine.com) and co-author of the book "Pampered Pets on a Budget."
Kamala Harris, Gavin Newsom and Pete Buttigieg among frontrunner Democrats who could beat Republicans in the 2024 presidential race, Americans told Fox News.
Mike Brown had interesting comments about renaming Paul Brown Stadium.
Murder charges have been filed against a recent University of Mississippi graduate, whose lawyer maintains he is innocent in the disappearance.
AMC has released the first seven photos from the final eight episodes of its zombie apocalypse series, which will return to TV in October.
The Detroit brand's second EV could go into production as early as next year.
On Monday, while in Maskwacis, Alta., Pope Francis apologized for the Catholic Church’s cooperation in Indigenous residential schools and the forced assimilation of Indigenous peoples.
Russia's top diplomat says Moscow's overarching goal in Ukraine is to free its people from its 'unacceptable regime,' expressing the Kremlin's war aims in some of the bluntest terms yet.
In Chicago, five people are dead and 60 are injured after a weekend of gun violence. During the violence, one 16-year-old teenager also passed away.
Even as the crypto sector shivers in the bleak winter, venture capitalists are pouring money into digital currency and blockchain startups at a pace that's set to outstrip last year's record. "The current market conditions - I don't think they faze investors," said Roderik van der Graf, founder of Hong Kong investment firm Lemniscap, which focuses on crypto and blockchain. VC funds offer financing to young companies they believe have strong growth prospects.
Adam Oller sat at his locker a nervous wreck as he watched the stressful final few outs on a corner clubhouse TV, elbows on knees and knees bouncing into the air. Lou Trivino eventually finished it, and Oller finally had his first major league win, more than four months in the making. Tony Kemp homered and hit a two-run double, Skye Bolt added a two-run shot, and the Oakland Athletics held off the red-hot Houston Astros 7-5 on Monday night then celebrated Oller afterward with a beer shower.