US basketball star back in Russian courtroom

Reuters

Arielle Carey has a seven-year-old neutered male American pitbull terrier named Odin who is sweet as pie at home in Atlanta – that is...until Odin gets freaked out by people and dogs he does not know. In fact, 57% of dog owners report that their furry family members are anxious, according to a new Dog Anxiety Awareness Survey performed by research firm Kantar Group on behalf of CEVA Animal Health. Pet anxiety seems to have increased since the pandemic, especially as people return to the workplace and routines get disrupted, says Kristen Levine, a pet expert, creator of the "Pet Living" blog (kristenlevine.com) and co-author of the book "Pampered Pets on a Budget."