US bat species devastated by fungus now listed as endangered

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources shows a northern long-eared bat. On Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, the Biden administration declared the northern long-eared bat endangered, a last-ditch effort to save a species driven to the brink of extinction by a deadly fungus. This is the third species of bat recommended for the designation this year due to white-nose syndrome. (Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources via AP, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
JOHN FLESHER
·3 min read

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — The Biden administration declared the northern long-eared bat endangered on Tuesday in a last-ditch effort to save a species driven to the brink of extinction by white-nose syndrome, a fungal disease.

“White-nose syndrome is decimating cave-dwelling bat species like the northern long-eared bat at unprecedented rates," said Martha Williams, director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The agency is “deeply committed to working with partners on a balanced approach that reduces the impacts of disease and protects the survivors to recover northern long-eared bat populations,” she said.

First documented in the U.S. in 2006, the disease has infected 12 types of bats and killed millions. The northern long-eared bat is among the hardest hit, with estimated declines of 97% or higher in affected populations. The bat is found in 37 eastern and north-central states, plus Washington, D.C., and much of Canada.

Named for white, fuzzy spots that appear on infected bats, white-nose syndrome attacks bats' wings, muzzles and ears when they hibernate in caves and abandoned mines.

It causes them to wake early from hibernation and to sometimes fly outside. They can burn up their winter fat stores and eventually starve.

The disease has spread across nearly 80% of the geographical range where northern long-eared bats live and is expected to cover it all by 2025.

Another species ravaged by the fungus is the tricolored bat, which the government proposed to classify as endangered in September.

Bats are believed to give U.S. agriculture an annual boost of $3 billion by gobbling pests and pollinating some plants.

The Fish and Wildlife Service designated the northern long-eared bat as threatened in 2015. With its situation increasingly dire, the agency proposed an endangered listing in March and considered public comments before deciding to proceed. The reclassification takes effect Jan. 30, 2023.

In many cases, the service identifies “critical habitat” areas considered particularly important for the survival of an endangered species. Officials decided against doing so for the northern long-eared bat because habitat loss isn't the primary reason for its decline, spokeswoman Georgia Parham said. Calling attention to their winter hibernation spots could make things worse, she added.

Recovery efforts will focus on wooded areas where the bats roost in summer — usually alone or in small groups, nestling beneath bark or in tree cavities and crevices. Emerging at dusk, they feed on moths, beetles and other insects.

Under the Endangered Species Act, federal agencies are required to consult with the Fish and Wildlife Service to be sure projects that they fund or authorize — such as timber harvests, prescribed fires and highway construction — will not jeopardize a listed species' existence.

For nonfederal landowners, actions that could result in unintentional kills could be allowed but will require permits.

The Fish and Wildlife Service said that it will also work with wind energy companies to reduce the likelihood that bats will strike turbines. These collisions are currently a threat in roughly half of the northern long-eared bat's range, an area likely to grow as wind energy development expands.

The service has approved nearly two dozen plans allowing wind energy and forestry projects to proceed after steps were taken to make them more bat-friendly, said Karen Herrington, Midwest regional coordinator for threatened and endangered species.

Operators can limit the danger by curtailing blade rotation during bats' migration season and when winds are low.

Research continues for methods to fight white-nose syndrome, including development of a vaccine. The service has distributed more than $46 million for the campaign, which involves around 150 agencies, private organizations and Native American tribes.

Recommended Stories

  • Is China ready to lead on protecting nature? At the upcoming UN biodiversity conference, it will preside and set the tone

    Four Père David's deer (_Elaphurus davidianus_), also known as milu deer, on a wetland near the Dafeng Milu National Nature Reserve in Jiangsu Province, China. He Jinghua/VCG via Getty ImagesAs the world parses what was achieved at the U.N. climate change conference in Egypt, negotiators are convening in Montreal to set goals for curbing Earth’s other crisis: loss of living species. Starting on Dec. 7, 2022, 196 nations that have ratified the U.N. Convention on Biological Diversity will hold the

  • UK waters down internet rules plan after free speech outcry

    The British government has abandoned a plan to force tech firms to remove internet content that is harmful but legal, after the proposal drew strong criticism from lawmakers and civil liberties groups. The U.K. on Tuesday defended its decision to water down the Online Safety Bill, an ambitious but controversial attempt to crack down on online racism, sexual abuse, bullying, fraud and other harmful material. Similar efforts are underway in the European Union and the United States, but the U.K.’s was one of the most sweeping.

  • 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement

    Take a look at these three top-ranked, best-performing and well-managed mutual funds if you're looking to maximize your retirement portfolio returns.

  • Behind the Foxconn unrest: lockdowns and mistrust

    STORY: Tech giant Foxconn has been racked by days of protests at its vast plant in Zhengzhou, China. Workers demonstrated over pay, poor conditions, and strict lockdowns. The crisis could threaten output at a plant which makes 70% of all iPhones. Reuters tracked down one former worker to find out what lay behind the unrest. Mr Hou - who didn’t want to give a first name - said he and many others were attracted by promises of high pay. Foxconn was offering attractive terms as it grappled with strong year-end demand and China’s health crisis curbs. But Hou says trouble began when new hires were required to do ten days in quarantine, and pay terms were abruptly changed: "At first, we thought to address the issue because we didn't voluntarily go to quarantine, and then we wanted to ask whether quarantine could be counted as working days, and then for the first gathering, we just wanted to discuss these issues, and then we didn't know there might be some people trying to make trouble, so as the situation developed, we assembled, and then went down from the dormitory to the gathering, and after it became what it was.”The Zhengzhou plant is essentially a city of 200,000 workers. Since October, Foxconn has enforced a closed-loop system due to renewed health-crisis concerns. That essentially cuts the facility off from the outside world. But Hou says workers also lost all faith in what the company was saying: "I left because management was still fairly chaotic, and nothing they said ever counted for anything, so things could change suddenly. We spoke out at night to fight for our rights, but the response could alter by the next morning. Some of us went to fight for our rights, while others just asked questions. After managers answered our questions we returned to our dormitories only to find that the announcement that appeared on apps was different from what they had told us.”Other workers that Reuters spoke to aired similar grievances. Foxconn declined to comment, referring only to past statements. The company has apologized for what it says was a pay-related “technical error”. If the problems persist through December, analysts say it could cost output of around 10 million iPhones.

  • Pakistan, IMF begin talks on $7 billion loan review

    ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund have begun talks online on a ninth review of a $7 billion loan programme, the Finance Ministry said on Monday, after a media outlet reported that the lender had asked the country to cut its expenses. Under the IMF's Extended Fund Facility (EFF), Pakistan secured a $6 billion bailout in 2019 that was topped up with another $1 billion earlier this year. "As part of the 9th review under the EFF, remote discussions continue between IMF staff and the Pakistani authorities over policies to re-prioritize and better target support toward humanitarian and rehabilitation needs," the lender's resident representative, Esther Pérez Ruiz, told Reuters in a statement.

  • South Africa hero Chris Hani's monument vandalised

    The incident occurred days after a court ordered the release of the far-right killer of Chris Hani.

  • Questions surround the Buffalo Police Department medical marijuana policy

    7 News spoke to the Buffalo Police union president as questions surround the department's medical marijuana policy.

  • China's Xi Jinping faces calls to resign amid unprecedented protests

    "Down with Xi Jinping! Down with the Communist Party!" protesters could be heard chanting in videos circulated online.

  • Colorado governor says he will ‘take a hard look’ at why red flag law failed to stop Club Q shooting

    Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) on Sunday said he will “take a hard look” at why Colorado’s red flag law did not stop the shooting at Club Q earlier this month, adding that an expansion of the legislation may be examined. “We’re certainly going to take a hard look at why [the] red flag law…

  • Greta Gerwig once thought Barbie could end her career

    One of this generation’s great new directors, Greta Gerwig did what any normal filmmaker would do after re-inventing Louisa May Alcott’s timeless classic Little Women: She signed up to direct Barbie. It’s a classic “one for me, one for you.” Adapt one of the most beloved pieces of literature before making a movie about a plastic doll that drives a sports car. There’s no business like show business.

  • Bird flu prompts slaughter of 1.8M chickens in Nebraska

    Nebraska agriculture officials say another 1.8 million chickens must be killed after bird flu was found on a farm in the latest sign that the outbreak that has already prompted the slaughter of more than 50 million birds nationwide continues to spread. The Nebraska Department of Agriculture said Saturday that the state's 13th case of bird flu was found on an egg-laying farm in northeast Nebraska's Dixon County, about 120 miles (193 kilometers) north of Omaha, Nebraska.. Just like on other farms where bird flu has been found this year, all the chickens on the Nebraska farm will be killed to limit the spread of the disease.

  • An off-duty firefighter rescued an injured woman from a car wreck who 'would have burned to death,' officials said

    "I was just yelling, 'You got to work with me because we are running out of time here,'" the firefighter said, describing the dangerous rescue.

  • China Relaxes Some Pandemic Restrictions as Anti-CCP Protests Strain ‘Zero-Covid’ Approach

    Beijing relaxed certain Covid restrictions after weekend protests challenging CCP leadership, but party leaders are still clinging to their "zero-Covid" strategy.

  • Cameroon goalkeeper Onana leaves World Cup after dispute

    Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana has apparently left the World Cup and is going home after being dropped from the country's squad for disciplinary reasons. The Cameroon team spokesman did not immediately answer calls seeking confirmation that Onana had left the squad. Onana's exit follows a dispute with Cameroon coach Rigobert Song over team tactics.

  • Columbia men charged in spree of stolen vehicles in Lexington County, sheriff says

    Despite the arrest, one of the men is being investigated for thefts at schools, storage facilities and a church, the sheriff said.

  • Iran threatened families of its World Cup team after players refused to sing the national anthem, report says

    Iran's team didn't sing the anthem at their first World Cup game. A source told CNN their families were threatened before the second game.

  • Letter from Holy Roman Emperor written in secret code finally cracked after 5 centuries to reveal he was worried about being assassinated

    French researchers have decoded a mysterious letter penned in 1547 by the Holy Roman Emperor Charles V. It gives a rare insight into European history.

  • 'The White Lotus' Episode 5 Ended on Another Shocking Sexual Cliffhanger

    'The White Lotus' Season 2 Episode 5 concludes with a shocking sex scene. Stars Tom Hollander and Haley Lu Richardson explain the unsettling cliffhanger ending.

  • Kentucky AG avoids talk of more exceptions to abortion ban

    Kentucky's attorney general stood firmly behind the state's near-total abortion ban Monday, saying he promotes Kentucky values “without fear or favor" though the Republican gubernatorial candidate stopped short of saying whether he supports adding more exceptions to the ban. At a news conference, Daniel Cameron refrained from commenting on calls for the state to include exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest, avoiding a subject that has divided Republicans nationwide since the U.S. Supreme Court gave states the authority to determine abortion law themselves. Cameron, one of many Republicans gearing up to compete for the chance to challenge Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear in his bid for a second term, also proceeded with caution when asked about former President Donald Trump’s recent dinner with a Holocaust-denying white nationalist.

  • Australian government moves to censure former prime minister over secret ministries

    Australia's Labor government said it will move a parliamentary censure motion against former Liberal prime minister Scott Morrison this week after an inquiry found his secret appointment to multiple ministries undermined trust in government. Morrison, who lost power in a general election in May, secretly accumulated five ministerial roles during the COVID-19 pandemic: health, finance, treasury, resources and home affairs. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Monday said a motion of censure would be introduced to the Labor-controlled House of Representative this week by either the leader of the house or the attorney general.