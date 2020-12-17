US battleships fired their guns for the last time 30 years ago. Here's how they dominated the seas for nearly a century.

Benjamin Brimelow
USS Iowa firing guns
USS Iowa fires a full broadside of its nine 16-inch and six 5-inch guns during an exercise near Puerto Rico, July 1, 1984. US Navy

  • With massive guns and stout armor, battleships were the centerpiece of any major navy for decades before World War II.

  • The US Navy sent its battleships into combat from the 1890s until the Gulf War. Here's how they were used during that century of warfare.

  • Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

For nearly a century, battleships were the preeminent symbol of naval dominance, commanding the seas until the use of carriers became widespread during World War II.

Armed with massive guns and a host of secondary armaments, battleships were originally the centerpiece of any major fleet. They would deliver knockout blows in massive engagements and bring lesser powers to heel.

At least 21 different classes of battleships were built for the US Navy between 1888 to 1947, and they played decisive roles in projecting American power.

The pre-dreadnoughts

USS Texas navy battleship
USS Texas in 1898. Library of Congress

By the 1880s, all-metal ships had only recently become popular. The performance of ironclads in the American Civil War and the Third Italian war of independence - particularly at the Battle of Hampton Roads and the Battle of Lissa - showed that the future of naval warfare was armored vessels with large guns.

The first American battleship, USS Texas, was the US's attempt to catch up to European powers that were fitting their metal ships with rotating turrets. Texas was actually ordered in response to the purchase of European-made ships by South American countries, which briefly made Brazil the strongest naval power in the Western Hemisphere.

Texas featured two turrets with a single 12-inch gun in each. It also had six other 12-inch guns in different mounts throughout the ship, as turrets were still relatively new and secondary armaments were considered equally important.

Though Texas was a new design, the fast-paced shipbuilding environment made it largely obsolete by the time it was commissioned no less than eight other classes of battleships between 1895 and 1908, as well as a number of protected cruisers.

Dominance in the Spanish-American War in 1898, as well as the Great White Fleet's voyage around the world between 1907 and 1909, proved American naval power, but the ships themselves were still considered wanting compared to those of the major sea powers - namely Britain.

Dreadnought battleships

USS New York navy battleship
USS New York underway at high speed, May 29, 1915. Commissioned in 1914, it was the first ship designed to carry 14-inch guns. US Navy

Battleship design entered a new phase in 1906 when the Royal Navy commissioned HMS Dreadnought.

Dreadnought was the first warship to feature a uniform main battery with large guns in multiple turrets instead of a few large guns with a sizable complement of secondary guns. Dreadnought's general layout became the model for all future battleships, and it sparked a naval arms race around the world.

By the time of World War I, the US Navy had at least 16 battleships from eight Dreadnought-inspired classes in service.

Ships in four of those classes had 12-inch guns, while ships of the other four had 14-inch guns. The number of turrets varied, as did their number of guns: The Wyoming-class had as many as six twin turrets, while the Pennsylvania-class had four triple turrets.

Although World War I saw a number of major ship-to-ship engagements - most notably the Battle of Jutland - the US entered the war too late to join any major naval battles, though some of its battleships did fire on German vessels while on patrol or escort duty.

The Washington and London Naval Treaties

USS Colorado navy battleship
USS Colorado off of lower Manhattan in 1932. US Navy

Two more classes of battleships, the Tennessee and Colorado classes, were completed after the war ended.

The Colorados featured an upgraded armament of eight 16-inch guns in four twin turrets. The developments proved that the US had caught up and was now a major naval power.

But worries of another naval arms race sparking a second major war lead the US, Britain, France, Italy, and Japan to sign the Washington Naval Treaty in 1922, putting strict limits on new capital ships, their total tonnage, and the size of their guns.

In the US, this resulted in the canceling of all six vessels of the planned South Dakota-class, as well as one incomplete Colorado-class battleship. No new American battleships would be under construction again until 1937.

In 1930, the London Naval Treaty extended the restrictions to submarines and cruisers, but by 1936, Japan and Italy had both renounced the treaty, and Germany had withdrawn from the League of Nations and the World Disarmament Conference.

France, Britain, and the US also signed the Second London Naval Treaty that year, in an attempt to keep the limitations alive.

World War II

USS West Virginia pearl harbor
The sunken battleship USS West Virginia, with the battleship USS Tennessee inboard of it, during or after the attack on Pearl Harbor. US Navy

All eight Battleships of the US Navy's Pacific Fleet were sunk or damaged in the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941. The newest battleships of the North Carolina-class were in the Atlantic and had to support operations against Germany.

But the war would be entirely different than what the Navy envisioned. The Navy's aircraft carriers, all of which survived the Pearl Harbor attack unscathed, became the prime weapon against Japan's formidable navy, dealing decisive blows at the battles of the Coral Sea, Midway, and Eastern Solomons.

American battleships were instead mostly used to escort aircraft carriers and provide shore bombardment for amphibious landings. They engaged Axis powers' battleships only three times during the war: the Battle of Casablanca, the Second Naval Battle of Guadalcanal, and the Battle of the Surigao Strait.

Surigao Strait, part of the larger Battle of Leyte Gulf, was the last battle between battleships in history.

The Cold War

USS Missouri Tomahawk 1991
USS Missouri fires a Tomahawk cruise missile at an Iraqi target in January 1991. US Navy

By 1947, the US had decommissioned all its battleships except the four vessels of the Iowa-class. In addition, all five of the planned 48,000-ton Montana-class ships were canceled.

While World War II had proved that carriers were the kings of the seas, battleships were still extremely useful for shore bombardment and were still a symbol of naval supremacy.

The four Iowa-class battleships were held in such high regard that they were brought in and out of service multiple times during the Cold War. They provided naval gunfire support for UN forces during the Korean War and shelled Vietcong positions during the Vietnam War.

In response to the arrival of the Soviet navy's Kirov-class battlecruisers in the 1980s, the Iowas were modernized. They were given launchers for land-attack and anti-ship missiles, four Phalanx Close-in Weapon Systems, and the ability to launch unmanned aerial vehicles.

US battleships saw combat for the last time during the Gulf War in early 1991. USS Missouri and USS Wisconsin fired 1,078 16-inch shells and launched 52 cruise missiles at Iraqi targets - a show of force meant to deceive Iraqi commanders about the US-led coalition's real plans.

The end of the Cold War, the break-up of the Soviet Union, and advances in missile technology all made it harder to justify keeping such large and expensive vessels. The four Iowa-class battleships were finally decommissioned between 1990 and 1992 and are now all museum ships.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • Exclusive: Fate Winslow, sentenced to life in prison for selling $20 worth of pot, is released after serving 12 years

    More than a decade into a life sentence for assisting in the sale of $20 worth of marijuana to an undercover cop in Louisiana, Fate Winslow is set to be released on Wednesday. "Today redemption has come," he told Yahoo News in an email.

  • One of the most isolated spots on earth faces a massive COVID wave

    Gaza has recorded just over 29,000 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, but it is now averaging about 1,000 new cases a day, driving that total figure up rapidly. While many countries have been hit hard by COVID-19, Gaza’s problems are made worse by blockade, which has devastated the economy.

  • ‘I’m not saying they’re not a bunch of f*****s’: Biden’s deputy chief of staff pick says of working with Republicans

    Jen O’Malley Dillon became first woman to manage successful Democratic presidential campaign this year

  • Trump has reportedly been convinced he actually won, tells advisers he may not vacate the White House

    President Trump was privately coming to terms with his loss to President-elect Joe Biden, but he "has now reversed and dug in deeper -- not only spreading misinformation about the election, but ingesting it himself," CNN reports, "egged on by advisers like Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis who are misleading Trump about the extent of voting irregularities and the prospects of a reversal." One adviser told CNN, "He's been fed so much misinformation that I think he actually thinks this thing was stolen from him."Even the Electoral College formalizing Biden's win "did not appear enough to shake Trump from his delusions of victory," CNN says, "but it is adding urgency to a push by several of his advisers to gently steer Trump toward reality." Discussions of Trump's post-presidency future tend to go nowhere because Trump "all but shuts down," CNN reports. "In his moments of deepest denial, Trump has told some advisers that he will refuse to leave the White House on Inauguration Day, only to be walked down from that ledge. The possibility has alarmed some aides, but few believe Trump will actually follow through.""To be perfectly clear about this, Trump 100 percent will leave the White House on Inauguration Day, if not well before," Jonathan Chait writes at New York. "Even the scholars who expressed the deepest fears of Trump's intentions to undermine the system did not put credence in the possibility he could defy the outcome by simply refusing to leave. Squatting is not one of the tools in his authoritarian tool kit." But the fact that Trump thinks that's even a viable option suggests he's "engaged in more than a scheme to grift his supporters," Chait says. He's "drinking his own poisoned Kool-Aid."If Trump does have to be forcibly removed from the White House, you can credit Bill Maher with the prediction. More stories from theweek.com 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure Senators expect to pass government funding, coronavirus relief bills this weekend Russia banned from use of its name, flag, or anthem at next 2 Olympics after doping scandal

  • Federal lawsuit: Kansas deputy purposely ran over Black man

    The dashcam video captured a horrific scene: a Kansas sheriff's deputy in a patrol truck mowing down a Black man who was running, shirtless, across a field in the summer darkness after fleeing a traffic stop. Lionel Womack — a 35-year-old former police detective from Kansas City, Kansas — alleges in a excessive force lawsuit filed Thursday that he sustained serious injuries when Kiowa County Sheriff's Deputy Jeremy Rodriguez intentionally drove over him during the Aug. 15 encounter. Womack said in a statement that he hadn't been speeding nor was he under the influence of anything when he was initially pulled over.

  • 'We would have finished the job': Putin denies Russia involvement in Navalny poisoning

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has denied involvement in the poisoning of Alexei Navalny, saying during an annual press conference that the opposition leader would be dead if the Russian state had wanted to kill him. An investigation by Bellingcat and several other media outlets earlier this week identified and linked an elite FSB intelligence unit to the Aug 9 poisoning of Mr Navalny, which left him in coma for weeks. Phone records and flight manifests indicate that a team of eight Russian agents were in close contact with the 44-year-old politician, with three of them trailing him for days. Speaking at his annual marathon press conference on Thursday, President Putin, who referred to Mr Navalny as a “patient of a Berlin clinic”, said that the investigation was simply “laundering” data and materials of Western intelligence agencies, alleging that Mr Navalny may have ties to foreign intelligence. “If that is true, then of course, our agents should keep an eye on him,” President Putin said. While indirectly confirming Bellingcat’s findings about the Russian agents following Mr Navalny’s every move, the Russian leader rejected accusations that the Russian state was out there to kill him.

  • AOC says Pelosi needs to step down as speaker but insists she is not ‘ready’ to replace her

    She said due to the absence of a plan, ‘nefarious forces’ can come into play to fill the vacuum

  • Iran’s president accuses Israel of killing nuclear scientist to provoke war

    Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani on Monday claimed that Israel was behind the killing of a scientist who founded the Islamic Republic’s military nuclear program in the 2000s in an effort to start a war in the last days of President Trump's administration.

  • EU top court upholds curb on animal slaughter, angering Jewish groups

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The EU's top court on Thursday upheld a Belgian law requiring animals to be stunned before slaughter, rejecting challenges from Jewish and Muslim groups and opening the way for other countries to bring in similar restrictions. Animals rights activists welcomed the ruling that limited some religious rites, but Israel's ambassador to Belgium and Luxembourg, Emmanuel Nahshon, called it "a catastrophic decision, a blow to Jewish life in Europe".

  • Mike Pence will preside over Biden's final victory. 'Then he'll likely skip town.'

    Vice President Mike Pence, as president of the Senate, has the awkward responsibility of overseeing President-elect Joe Biden's final victory — and President Trump's official defeat — with the formal counting of Electoral College votes at a special Jan. 6 joint session of Congress. "Then he'll likely skip town," Politico reports. "According to three U.S. officials familiar with the planning, the vice president is eyeing a foreign trip that would take him overseas for nearly a week, starting on Jan. 6."Pence's tentative itinerary includes Bahrain, Israel, and Poland, and more stops may be added, Politico reports. The trip, which hasn't been finalized, is ostensibly designed to underscore the Trump administration's role in brokering diplomatic deals between Israel and a handful of Arab states, and it will helpfully bolster Pence's "already-strong credentials with the Christian right, which strongly supports Israel," Politico notes. But it also takes the vice president out of range of Trump's wrath following the final confirmation of Biden's win. "I suspect the timing is anything but coincidental," a Pence ally said.One White House official compared Pence's role in counting electoral ballots to delivering a death notice, telling Politico, "By no means is this going to be an easy moment for the vice president or president to stomach." Worse for Pence, Trump is currently "at a juncture when loyalty appears his principal concern, complaining repeatedly over the past weeks that Republicans are deserting him when he needed them to help overturn the election results," CNN reports. "When he is not phoning Republican lawmakers to assess their willingness to help him overturn the election results, he is busy devising ways to exact revenge on those he believes abandoned him."Pence hasn't traveled out of the country since last January. Read more about his emerging escape plan at Politico.More stories from theweek.com Trump has reportedly been convinced he actually won, tells advisers he may not vacate the White House 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure Senators expect to pass government funding, coronavirus relief bills this weekend

  • Biden White House Official Labels Republicans ‘F***ers’ before Calling for Unity

    The incoming White House deputy chief of staff, Jen O'Malley Dillon, called for unity and compromise in politics while labeling Republicans "a bunch of f***ers" in a Wednesday interview with Glamour magazine.O'Malley Dillon was campaign manager for Texas progressive Beto O'Rourke in the Democratic primaries, before joining the Biden team as campaign manager in March. In the Glamour interview, O'Malley Dillon said Biden was "able to connect" with voters over a "sense of unity.""In the primary, people would mock him, like, 'You think you can work with Republicans?' I’m not saying they’re not a bunch of f***ers. Mitch McConnell is terrible. But this sense that you couldn’t wish for that, you couldn’t wish for this bipartisan ideal? He rejected that," O'Malley Dillon said. "From start to finish, he set out with this idea that unity was possible, that together we are stronger, that we, as a country, need healing, and our politics needs that too."O'Malley Dillon also stated that in politics "compromise is a good thing," and that compromise "feels to me like the heart of relationships and love and success across the board."The comments come amid negotiations in Congress over a new coronavirus relief package. Negotiations have been deadlocked since the summer, and Majority Leader McConnell said on Tuesday that the Senate would not recess for Christmas until a deal is reached.

  • Cocaine laden ghost boat washes up on remote Pacific island

    Globally, cocaine manufacturing doubled in four years between 2014 and 2018

  • 'Unbelievable' snowfall blankets parts of the Northeast

    The Northeast’s first whopper snowstorm of the season buried parts of upstate New York under more than 3 feet of snow, broke records in Massachusetts and Pennsylvania and left snowplow drivers struggling to clear the roads. “It was a very difficult, fast storm and it dropped an unbelievable amount of snow,” Tom Coppola, highway superintendent in charge of maintaining 100 miles of roads in the Albany suburb of Glenville, said Thursday morning. The storm dropped 30 inches on Glenville between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. Thursday, leaving a a silent scene of snow-clad trees, buried cars and heavily laden roofs when the sun peeked through at noon.

  • Senators expect to pass government funding, coronavirus relief bills this weekend

    There's finally a light at the end of the coronavirus relief tunnel.Months after the last COVID-19 stimulus bill expired, lawmakers say they're about ready to pass a renewal that has support from both parties. They also are finalizing the annual government funding bill, which COVID-19 relief is lumped in with, and expect to pass finalized versions this weekend, Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) said Thursday.While boosted unemployment payments and other provisions expired with the previous CARES Act, even more unemployment programs were set to run out at the end of the year. Also expiring Friday is a one-week continuing resolution funding the government, passed last week to keep the government from shutting down as Congress worked out a longer-term deal. Senators may unveil an approximately $900 billion relief package as soon as Thursday, The Washington Post reports, though discussions over its final passage may drag into the weekend.Senate Majority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.) said Thursday it's a "real possibility" the Senate passes a 24- or 48-hour continuing resolution to fund the government through the weekend, though Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) said he "pray[s] we don't do that." Indecision remains over how to distribute stimulus checks — they're expected to be about $600. The final bill is also expected to include boosted unemployment benefits of $300 per week, and $325 billion in aid for small businesses, reports Axios.Democrats and Republicans will both be able to cite wins and losses in the relief bill, Axios notes. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) can tell fiscally conservative Republicans that this bill doesn't have a very different price tag from the one he proposed over the summer, while Democrats were able to block a liability shield that would prevent businesses from facing coronavirus-related lawsuits.More stories from theweek.com Trump has reportedly been convinced he actually won, tells advisers he may not vacate the White House 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure Russia banned from use of its name, flag, or anthem at next 2 Olympics after doping scandal

  • Biden Breaks Silence on Hunter Tax Probe, Says He’s ‘Confident’ Son Did Nothing Wrong

    President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday addressed a federal investigation into his son Hunter Biden's tax affairs, saying he is "confident" the younger Biden did nothing wrong.Asked by Fox News' Peter Doocy whether he is confident his son did nothing wrong, the former vice president responded, "I'm confident."On Wednesday of last week, Hunter Biden announced that federal prosecutors were investigating his "tax affairs" and expressed a similar conviction as his father, saying he handled his finances appropriately.“I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors,” he said in a statement.

  • Man charged with DUI in box truck collision with bicyclists that killed 5 near Las Vegas

    The riders died on U.S. Highway 95 last week near Las Vegas due to "reckless behavior" by the defendant, the Clark County district attorney said.

  • Early data show two doses of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine provoked good immune response

    Oxford University's COVID-19 vaccine candidate has a better immune response when a two full-dose regime is used rather than a full-dose followed by a half-dose booster, the university said on Thursday, citing data from early trials. The developers of the vaccine candidate, which has been licensed to pharmaceuticals company AstraZeneca, have already published later stage trial results showing higher efficacy when a half dose is followed by a full dose, compared to a two full-dose regime.

  • Trump is reportedly considering a pardon for the Trump Organization's chief financial officer

    Over the last six weeks, so many people have been calling and emailing the West Wing seeking pardons that White House staffers have had to create a spreadsheet to keep track of the requests, CNN reports."It's turned crazy," one person familiar with the matter said. "There's a lot of activity." The queries have been coming in from business associates close to Trump as well as high-profile criminals, CNN reports, and when people can't reach the president, they contact his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, or White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. After Trump goes over their case summaries, he often asks his friends for their opinions on whether a person deserves a pardon.As of now, Trump is contemplating pardons for more than two dozen people within his circle, CNN reports. One person he is considering for clemency is Allen Weisselberg, the chief financial officer of the Trump Organization. Weisselberg has been investigated for his involvement in arranging hush money payments to Stormy Daniels, the adult film star who said she had an affair with Trump.Trump aides told CNN that the president is spiraling and devolving further into denial about the election, which he lost. Trump has told aides he won't leave the White House on Inauguration Day, but is then talked out of it. "He's throwing a f---ing temper tantrum," one adviser told CNN. "He's going to leave. He's just lashing out."More stories from theweek.com Trump has reportedly been convinced he actually won, tells advisers he may not vacate the White House 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure Senators expect to pass government funding, coronavirus relief bills this weekend

  • Poll: Republicans Loeffler, Perdue Hold Slight Advantages in Georgia Runoffs

    Both Republican U.S. Senate candidates in Georgia hold slight leads over their Democratic opponents in the January runoff election races, which will determine which party controls the chamber for at least the next two years, according to new polling out of Emerson College.The poll, released Wednesday, found Republicans Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue with nearly identical advantages, with each receiving support from 51 percent of respondents, compared to 48 percent for Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff. The races are essentially tied, because the advantages in both races fall within the poll’s 3.9 percent margin of error.The Democrats need to win both races to win control of the Senate. If both Warnock and Ossoff win, there would be a 50-50 split, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris serving as the tie-breaker.The poll found little crossover support, meaning few voters will vote for a Republican in one race and a Democrat in the other.“Which suggests one party should win both seats,” Spencer Kimball, Emerson’s polling director, said in a prepared statement.The Democrats held large leads over the Republicans among younger voters and urban voters, while the Republicans were stronger with older and rural voters, and voters with a high school degree or less. The poll found Loeffler and Perdue with slight leads in the suburbs, with 52 percent support compared to 47 percent for Warnock and Ossoff.Thirty-one percent of poll respondents named the economy as their top issue, followed by COVID-19 response (24 percent), healthcare (15 percent) and social justice (12 percent).Another poll released earlier this week showed Loeffler and Perdue both holding slight 49 percent to 48 percent advantages over the Democrats.The recent polling shows support for the Republicans climbing. In early December, a poll by SurveyUSA found Warnock with a 52 percent to 45 percent lead over Loeffler, and Ossoff with a narrower 50 percent to 48 percent advantage.

  • Ohio man who pretended to be missing Timmothy Pitzen sentenced to prison

    Assistant U.S. Attorney Kyle Healey said Brian Michael Rini caused Pitzen's family "unnecessary pain."