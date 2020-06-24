US beekeepers fear for their future

The price of honey on US shelves has almost doubled over the past 10 years

Skyrocketing demand for honey has meant that prices in the US have almost doubled over the past decade - so why are American beekeepers struggling to make ends meet?

David Bradshaw has been a beekeeper for almost half a century.

Born in Pasadena, and raised in California's rural Central Valley, he purchased his first 200 hives while still in high school. He then worked alongside his father until they each had about 2,000.

With the average price of honey on US supermarket shelves at $8.09 (£6.48) per pound (454g) last month, up from $4.66 in May 2010, you'd think that it was boom times for Mr Bradshaw and the other 36,000 or so US beekeepers.

Instead, many are on the brink of going out of business, despite the big price rise as US honey consumption has grown by more than a third over the same period.

America's beekeepers say that they are struggling More

"It's hard," says the 63-year-old. "It's hard selling the honey.

"I do some commercial extraction for other beekeepers. And since they can't sell their honey either, they have problems paying me."

"These days I get paid only $1.25 to $1.50 per pound of honey, with prices falling further. To break even, I need to be paid at least $2 per pound, which hasn't happened for about three years."

So what is the cause of the problem? There are a number of factors, from the US importing huge volumes of low-cost honey from overseas, to insufficient labelling rules, and even outright cheating - whereby honey is mixed with cheaper ingredients, such as corn syrup.

A trip to any US grocery store indicates the issue regarding honey labels. There are shelves stacked with honey jars labelled "US grade A".

Could the honey you buy actually contain other ingredients, such as added corn syrup? More

So a patriotic American might think that this is the very best quality honey to buy. Unfortunately it doesn't actually mean that the honey in question is from the US.

Instead the term "US grade A" is a guideline issued by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) for some metrics of honey, such as moisture, content, colour and clarity. Grades B and C are also available.

So a jar of A could be labelled as such and then also say, often in very small print, that it is a mixture of honeys from a number of other countries.

The problem for US beekeepers is that while they say they need to be paid $2 per pound to break even, foreign honey can be imported for as little as 81 cents per pound.

The US imports its honey from a number countries, with India the biggest source, followed by Vietnam, Argentina and Brazil.

The US gets more than two-thirds of its honey from overseas, with India its biggest supplier More

So the people making big profits from honey sales in the US are the importers and honey retail companies, not the domestic beekeepers.

However, Nicholas Sargeantson, owner of the largest importer of honey to the US, Sunland Trading, points out that the imports are vital to meet demand.

"Imported honey, in general, is coming in large volumes because the consumption here is over 500m lb (22m kg) [per year] and only 150 are produced domestically," he says.

While it is perfectly legal to import and sell foreign honey in the US if the origin is stated, in some cases the country or countries of origin can be illegally hidden or mislabelled. The honey can also have been secretly and fraudulently adulterated, or bulked out, with corn syrup or other cheaper ingredients.