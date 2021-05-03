  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

US daily cases falling sharply; Walgreens taking vaccine to streets of Chicago: Live COVID-19 updates

John Bacon and Elinor Aspegren, USA TODAY
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The United States is now averaging fewer than 50,000 new coronavirus cases per day, a level not seen since early October and a sign that the nation's mass vaccination program is having an impact on the pandemic.

In the week ending Sunday, the United States reported 344,463 cases. The daily average is down about 22,000 cases each day from a small peak seen three weeks ago. It's down much further from the records set in January; the United States is now reporting as many cases in a week as it was getting every two days then.

Helping the cause: Almost 150 million Americans have received at least one dose of a vaccine, and over 40% of U.S. adults are fully vaccinated.

Globally, however, daily deaths and new cases remain at or near all-time highs, driven to a great extent by India's well-documented struggles. And India's reported data is generally viewed to be just a fraction of the true numbers across the nation of 1.4 billion people.

– Mike Stucka

Also in the news:

►Los Angeles County public health authorities reported no new COVID-19 deaths Sunday. Infections remain at their lowest levels since the start of the pandemic.

►New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will make an announcement Monday easing COVID restrictions as case numbers continue to fall in the state.

►Colorado’s governor has extended a statewide mask mandate for another 30 days but loosened face-covering requirements for groups who are vaccinated against COVID-19.

►Illinois is approaching 10 million vaccinations, public health officials said Sunday. The state, with more than 12 million residents, has reported more than 1.3 million coronavirus cases and 22,019 deaths.

📈 Today's numbers: The U.S. has more than 32.4 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 577,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The global totals: Over 152.9 million cases and nearly 3.2 million deaths. More than 312.5 million vaccine doses have been distributed in the U.S. and 245.5 million have been administered, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 104.7 million Americans have been fully vaccinated.

📘 What we're reading: California is reopening again as the state's coronavirus cases plummet. But critics say the "extreme measures" to fight the virus were too much.

Keep refreshing this page for the latest updates. Want more? Sign up for our Coronavirus Watch newsletter for updates to your inbox and join our Facebook group.

Walgreens taking its vaccination program to the streets of Chicago

Walgreens is bringing mobile vaccination clinics to Chicago. The traveling clinics will focus on bringing vaccines directly to underserved communities and those with barriers to accessing the vaccine. Over the next two months, additional mobile clinics will begin rolling across the nation, company president John Standley said.

“Mobile clinics and the other models we use will allow us to bring vaccines to the heart of the most impacted communities, as well as addressing common barriers like transportation and convenience," Standley said.

Walgreens began its vaccination program in December through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The chain has administered 15 million vaccine shots.

Puerto Rico struggles with surge in cases, hospitalizations

Even though 55% of Puerto Rico's residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the U.S. territory is grappling with a spike in cases and hospitalizations while trying to prop up an economy battered in recent years by the coronavirus pandemic, hurricanes, earthquakes and a prolonged financial crisis. While health authorities say many are eager to get vaccinated – more than 2 million doses have been administered on the island of 3.3 million American citizens – they note that some people who are not yet fully protected are disregarding restrictions that include a curfew lasting more than a year. That and the spread of new variants may be partly to blame for the current surge in infections.

“The solution is vaccination,” said Gov. Pedro Pierluisi. The island has reported about 2,000 COVID deaths.

US to talk to WTO on wider vaccine distribution

The White House says the U.S. trade representative will begin talks with the World Trade Organization on ways to overcome intellectual property issues that are keeping critically needed COVID-19 vaccines from being more widely distributed.

The White House has been under intense pressure to join an effort to help waive patent rules for the vaccines so that poorer countries can begin to make their own generic versions.

White House chief of staff Ron Klain said Sunday on CBS’ “Face the Nation” that U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai will be starting talks “on how we can get this vaccine more widely distributed, more widely licensed, more widely shared.”

Klain and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said the administration would have more to say on the matter in the coming days.

About 92% of Americans who got the COVID-19 vaccine returned for their second shot

About 1 in 12 Americans haven't gotten their second scheduled dose of COVID-19 vaccine on time, and while that worries epidemiologists, the follow-through is far better than other adult two-dose vaccines.

About 92% of people who got the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine made it back for their second shot, according to the CDC.

Experts noted such completion numbers for the two-dose regime of the most widely used vaccines against the coronavirus are a cause for celebration.

"With the biggest mass vaccination program in history, 92% of people coming back for their second shot is a huge victory," said Dr. Monica Gandhi, an infectious disease specialist at the University of California, San Francisco.

The second shot matters because it provides stronger immunity against COVID-19. The first dose, called the priming dose, introduces the body to the spike protein on the surface of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19. The second boosts that immune response so the body is ready to fight off the virus if exposed. Read more here.

– Elizabeth Weise

India sets global records, but reality is probably even worse

India smashed another daily global record of new infections Saturday with more than 400,000 new cases, but at least one expert says the true tally could be much higher than that. Dr. Prabhat Jha of the University of Toronto estimates, based on modeling from a previous surge in India, that the true infection numbers could be 10 times higher than the official reports.

“Entire houses are infected," Jha said. "If one person gets tested in the house and reports they’re positive and everyone else in the house starts having symptoms, it’s obvious they have COVID, so why get tested?”

India reported 392,488 new infections Sunday, down slightly from the previous 24 hours.

The U.S. has begun shipping valuable vaccine components, oxygen, and masks to India, and other countries are lending help as well, but the demand will still outstrip supply. President Joe Biden's administration also plans to restrict travel between the U.S. and India beginning Tuesday.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: COVID-19 cases falling; Walgreens vaccine Chicago; mask mandates

Recommended Stories

  • Modi's ruling party takes a hit as Covid runs rampant in India

    India recorded more than 300,000 new cases for the 12th straight day, bringing the country’s total infections to nearly 20 million.

  • DHS: Migrant family reunifications to begin this week

    Four families separated under the Trump administration's zero-tolerance policy will be reunited this week, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on a call Sunday night. Why it matters: Reuniting migrant families is one of Biden's biggest immigration-related promises and progress has been slow.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: Mayorkas noted that there are "thousands of families that remain to be reunited" and that DHS will continuing to identify families for reunification in the coming weeks and months.Michelle Brané, executive director of the Family Reunification Task Force, said that over a thousand families have been identified thus far.Mayorkas added that the files the Biden administration inherited from their predecessors had a "significant number of issues" and that officials have been working to verify much of the information in them. The big picture: Brané stated that the task force is working identify all the cases of separated families and that "most" of the children set to be reunited with their families are in the U.S.The ACLU, which had sued over the separation of children, entered into settlement negotiations with the Biden administration, citing the task force's intentions and work to reunify the remaining families.What they're saying: "This is just the beginning. We continue to work tirelessly to reunite many more children, with their parents in the weeks and months ahead," Mayorkas said.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

    * The European Union's executive recommended easing COVID-19 travel restrictions to allow foreign travellers from more countries to enter the EU. * Britain is on course to ditch on June 21 the social distancing rule that means people need to stay at least one metre apart, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said. * The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 9,160 to 3,425,982, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday.

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    A forum of scientific advisers, set up by the government, had warned Indian officials in early March of a new and more contagious variant of the coronavirus taking hold in the country, five scientists who are part of the forum told Reuters. Despite the warning, the scientists said the federal government did not seek to impose major restrictions to stop the spread of the virus. Total cases in the country are now nearing 20 million, and the Indian COVID-19 variant has reached at least 17 countries including Britain, Switzerland and Iran, leading several governments to close their borders to people travelling from India.

  • ‘Last Week Tonight’: John Oliver Pleads Viewers To Combat Misinformation On COVID-19 Vaccine, “Please Just Try As Hard As You Can”

    After a one week break, John Oliver came back to Last Week Tonight via “the void” to deliver his informative segment dispelling myths about the Covid-19 vaccine. The United States is currently experiencing a steep drop-off of coronavirus cases and an increasing vaccination rate. Through steady vaccine supplies, the US is avoiding the fate of […]

  • Is Biden administration doing enough for India? Some accuse US, wealthy nations of 'hoarding' COVID-19 vaccines

    Biden says the US will share its COVID vaccines after all Americans have access. But this may be untenable in light of India's crisis, advocates say.

  • UN program inks Moderna deal on 500M doses, starting in Q4

    U.S. biotech company Moderna will provide up to 500 million doses for the U.N.-backed program to ship coronavirus vaccines to needy people in low- and middle-income countries, but shipments won't begin until the fourth quarter, the company and program leaders said Monday. The advance purchase agreement from Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, comes just days after the World Health Organization announced emergency approval of the Moderna vaccine that paves the way for its inclusion in the U.N.-backed COVAX program. Gavi, a Geneva-based public-private partnership, has been scrambling to try to strike deals with vaccine makers at the same time as trying to persuade rich countries that have secured millions of doses — some of which they aren't even using — to donate them to poorer ones.

  • U.K. to boost aid to India’s health care system amid catastrophic COVID spike

    Britain rushed to increase aid for India’s teetering health care system on Sunday, promising more ventilators and expert advice as doctors grapple with a surge in coronavirus infections that is killing thousands of people a day.

  • India's Covid crisis: Your questions answered

    We put your questions about the severity and handling of the coronavirus crisis in India to experts.

  • Facebook rolls out vaccine finder tool in India, donates $10 million

    Facebook has announced a $10 million grant to support emergency response efforts in India and has rolled out its Vaccine Finder tool in the country as the South Asian nation grapples with the latest wave of the coronavirus pandemic. The American social network said that it has partnered with a number of organizations including United Way, Swasth, Hemkunt Foundation, I Am Gurgaon, Project Mumbai and US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) to help augment critical medical supplies with over 5,000 oxygen concentrators and other life-saving equipments such as ventilators, BiPAP machines and to increase hospital bed capacity. Facebook also said it has partnered with the Government of India to roll out a Vaccine Finder tool on the company’s marquee app.

  • COVID-19 Rewired Our Brains

    You probably know someone who never got COVID but whose whole life was transformed by the pandemic; it now has a meaning. They were the most cautious, the most locked down, the most disgusted by “deniers” in the White House or in their extended family. They didn’t see their adult parents for over a year. They refused in-person-learning options for their kids. The pandemic warped their relationship to their neighbors, whom they now treated as vectors of disease, and even as moral cretins because they did yard work without a mask. They posted their second “Fauci ouchie” on Instagram a month ago. But they are still double-masking or even putting goggles on their children, even infants, because they read something about COVID spreading through their eyes. At some point, the pandemic — the provisional and practical judgments in favor of caution that can justify restrictive behaviors — became an unshakeable moral purpose. Actual weighing of risks went out the window: There’s a deadly disease out there; my actions can contribute to the end of the disease or to its spreading in perpetuity. It’s as if a circuit has been fused. While caution and restrictive behavior can be justified by a conscience informed by the risks, the human mind can also make calculations based on superstition. And one frighteningly common one is the equation of science with truth, fear with realism, and caution with virtue. In individuals, we can easily observe these sorts of calculations, with personal tragedies large and small: people who missed out on one last comforting grasp of the hands before a loved one died, or whose marriages were wrecked by the atmosphere of fear and paranoia. But the problem is clearly social as well as political. Once the truth-caution-virtue circuit was fused, we found it much harder to introduce good news and new information. We lost the capacity to acknowledge the provisional nature of our judgments. The fact that a huge portion of the vulnerable population in America has been vaccinated — in many counties well over 70 percent of people 65 and older are now fully vaccinated —doesn’t change behavior as fast as the news about the virus altered our behavior last spring. This is made worse because the “costs” of much mitigating behavior are mostly diffuse. They are in the depressed business environment for entertainment, food, and tourism. Or we see them in the heightened levels of depression that people experience because of prolonged social isolation. Many people who had the financial option of making their lockdown super-tight simply don’t go out enough to realize how free and sociable most people in their community have been. They have become unused to the risks and the pleasures of life that the less fearful or the more essential workers never could get away from. And this faulty equivalence of truth, fear, and caution doesn’t afflict only individuals or the environment of major cities. It afflicts our institutions. It is why the Centers for Disease Control can get bullied by the teachers’ union into delaying its recommendation to fully reopen schools. The teachers’ unions have no public-health expertise, no special knowledge of epidemiology. What they had on their side was a pervasive reflex that more caution can never be wrong or harmful. The association of danger with permissiveness has warped the “expert class” that is supposed to inform the public. Throughout the pandemic, public-health officials have betrayed their view that they do not trust the public with good news; they seem to fear that an inch given will be a mile taken. And so, even during one of the most successful vaccine rollouts in the world, CDC director Rochelle Walensky warned of “impending doom” just a month ago. But no doom was in the offing. And the expert class has also corrupted itself. The short circuit of the pandemic has led to a dramatic tightening of groupthink among public-health pundits. One would normally expect that a variety of experts would come up with a variety of recommendations, precisely because, like everyone else, they value the risks differently. But instead, public-health pontificators have tried to guard their authority with an ersatz sheen of unanimity. When Dr. Martin Kulldorff expressed his view that the pause of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine would do more harm than good, the CDC threw him off its vaccine-safety advisory committee. Four days later, Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine was made available again, but the visible dissent was too much to abide. Kulldorff had pioneered many of the processes by which the CDC detects the safety of vaccines. But he had expressed his view that the urge to vaccinate everyone was as superstitious as being anti-vaccine. Twitter, preposterously, put a misinformation tag on this tweet, based on the superstition that there is only one valid “expert” answer — and no valid debates among experts. Kulldorff’s worst crime, apparently, was expressing his views in person in the presence of Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida. I used to think that the COVID era would snap to a close once vaccines removed the danger from the most vulnerable — and that the human urge to connect would assert itself dramatically in a new roaring ’20s. Now I’m not so sure. A significant portion of the public and some of our leading institutions have internalized entirely new habits of thought and life. The circuit between truth, science, fear, and caution and virtue needs to be unwired — and reprogrammed.

  • India coronavirus: New record deaths as virus engulfs India

    India records another dire milestone, but the government continues to resist a full lockdown.

  • How families are affected by ban on flights from India to the US

    As the COVID crisis continues to escalate in India with thousands dying each day, a U.S. ban on flights begins Tuesday, leaving some desperately searching for ways to help loved ones.

  • Gottlieb says U.S. "locking in" gains against virus with vaccinations

    "We're entering warm months, when this is going to create a backstop against continued spread of the coronavirus," Gottlieb said.

  • India's ruling BJP party loses key race in regional elections amid COVID-19 maelstrom

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held huge rallies in West Bengal state this spring in a hard-fought race to unseat its chief minister, Mamata Banerjee. Banerjee won handily. After votes were counted Sunday, her All India Trinamool Congress party won 213 of the 292 seats up for grab in the state, according to the Election Commission of India. The BJP won 77 and two went to other parties. Modi congratulated his rival on her victory Sunday night. Modi's BJP won in northeastern Assam state and, in alliance with regional parties, in the federally controlled territory of Puducherry, but lost in two southern states, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The elections were held through March and April, as India's COVID-19 pandemic started spiraling out of control. India recorded a record 3,689 new deaths Sunday and 392,488 new infections, down from Saturday's pandemic-high 401,993 new infections. Both the death and infection numbers are believed to be much higher than the official tallies. In Kolkata, West Bengal's capital, half of all people tested for COVID-19 now test positive. Indian Medical Association national vice president Navjot Dahiya last week called Modi a "super-spreader" for holding the large election rallies in West Bengal and allowing a Hindu religious festival to take place with no restrictions. The Madras High Court in Tamil Nadu also excoriated the Election Commission last week for allowing packed campaign rallies in the middle of the pandemic. "Your institution is singularly responsible for the second wave of COVID-19," Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee wrote for the court. "Your officers should be booked on murder charges probably." Modi's government is "battling a public backlash on their mishandling of the COVID pandemic," political commentator Arati Jerath told The New York Times, but political analyst Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay cautioned that the loss in West Bengal will have to be studied to determine what role the BJP's coronavirus response played. "The BJP started running out of steam as the pandemic spread," he told The Associated Press. "The verdict in West Bengal state will definitely weaken Modi's position," but nobody's sure just how much. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woesWhat the Elon Musk backlash is really aboutMitt Romney, Republican sphinx

  • Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths

    BANGKOK (Reuters) -Thailand's Health Ministry on Sunday reported 1,940 new coronavirus cases, while deaths hit 21 for a second day, the highest daily number of fatalities since the pandemic began. Thailand largely controlled the virus early in the pandemic through shutdowns and strict border controls. Thailand has vaccinated nearly 1.5 million people so far, mostly medical workers and vulnerable people, using imported doses of China's Sinovac and the AstraZeneca vaccines.

  • UK private sector set for summer rebound as economy reopens

    The CBI expects private sector activity to grow 32% in the next three months — marking the strongest predictions for growth since June 2015.

  • Six families displaced after fire tears through New Jersey home

    The Red Cross says it is assisting 23 people with temporary housing, food, and clothing.

  • Verizon sells Yahoo and AOL to private equity firm for $5 billion

    Verizon on Monday announced that it will sell its digital media unit, including Yahoo and AOL, to private equity firm Apollo Global Management.Details: Apollo will pay $5 billion for a 90% stake in the business, with Verizon retaining a 10% stake. It's a slightly higher price than what was expected, but still far short of the $9 billion that Verizon paid to acquire the businesses.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Verizon had previously sold former Yahoo properties HuffPost (to BuzzFeed) and Tumblr (to Automattic), but for nominal amounts. Between the lines: Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg joined the company after the Yahoo purchase, and quickly let it be known that he wanted Verizon's growth to come from networking, not content creation.Apollo, meanwhile, is one of very few big buyout firms to remain enamored with legacy media. It helped bankroll a 2019 merger involving newspaper publisher Gannett, and also bought up a bunch of TV and radio stations from Cox Communications.History: Both the Yahoo and AOL acquisitions were meant to give Verizon lots of data so that it could sell targeted advertising against its media assets. AT&T, a rival phone company, tried to do the same thing with its acquisition of Time Warner's media assets in 2018. It quickly became clear that the data-based ad play wouldn't work. Tim Armstrong, who was hired in 2015 to run the operation, left abruptly in 2018, and media group revenues were lower for this past quarter than they were in Q3 2017.More recently, Verizon tried to lean into subscriptions, bundling together paid tiers of some of its flagship products, like Yahoo Mail and Yahoo Sports. It's likely that the little success they've experienced putting some of the few remaining Yahoo assets behind a paywall is what was attractive to Apollo. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Foreign aid pours into India as COVID-19 crisis worsens

    Countries around the world are sending supplies and aid to India to help the country fight its COVID-19 outbreak, currently the world's worst. Why it matters: Hospitals are running out of supplies, crematoriums are burning around the clock, and experts are increasingly concerned about the presence of a new variant in India. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The United States: Last Wednesday the White House announced it would send $100 million worth of aid to India, including 15 million N95 masks, 1 million rapid diagnostic tests, and an initial delivery of 1,100 refillable oxygen cylinders.These supplies will be delivered in six shipments to India. A third of those deliveries arrived in New Delhi Sunday, per the New York Times. The United Kingdom: The British government announced in a statement Sunday that it would be sending 1,000 more ventilators, on top of what it promised last week, which included 200 ventilators, 495 oxygen concentrators and 3 oxygen generation units.France: France's Indian embassy announced Sunday the arrival of France's first cargo flight of aid materials, containing 28 tons of medical equipment.Included are eight oxygen generators, each of which can supply 250 patients. It also includes 28 ventilators and 200 electric syringe pushers.The statement notes that a second shipment of aid is being planned currently. Germany: A German plane carrying 120 ventilators and a team of 13 medical experts reached India Saturday, per Deutsche Welle. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free