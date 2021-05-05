  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

US to begin talks on worldwide vaccine distribution; India infections and deaths mounting: Live COVID-19 updates

Elinor Aspegren and John Bacon, USA TODAY
·8 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The U.S. top trade negotiator will begin talks Wednesday with the World Trade Organization on ways to overcome intellectual property issues that are keeping critically needed COVID-19 vaccines from being more widely distributed worldwide.

President Joe Biden has faced calls from fellow WTO members, activists, and U.S. lawmakers to temporarily waive the restrictions as some states are turning down planned shipments from the federal government given a decrease in demand. At issue: 82% of shots have been given in high- and middle-income countries and just 0.3% in low-income countries, according to the World Health Organization.

The rush for vaccination has ebbed across much of the nation, with some states turning down all or part of their weekly dose allotments. The federal government will now shift some of those doses to areas where appointments remain difficult to get.

Also in the news:

►Two of the most populous counties in California, San Francisco and Los Angeles County, are now eligible to move to the least restrictive tier in California's reopening framework.

►The chairman of one of South Korea’s biggest dairy companies, Namyang Dairy Products, has resigned over a scandal in which his company was accused of deliberately spreading misinformation that its yogurt helps prevent coronavirus infections.

►Bavarian officials on Monday canceled Germany's Oktoberfest festivities for the second year in a row due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19, saying there are too many risks in hosting the celebrations — which bring in visitors from around the world — during a global pandemic.

►Masks in Michigan are no longer required at small outdoor weddings, graduation parties or other similar events or while playing some youth sports, according to a new state health department order set to take effect Thursday.

📈 Today's numbers: The U.S. has more than 32.5 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 578,400 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The global totals: Over 153.9 million cases and 3.22 million deaths. More than 318.4 million vaccine doses have been distributed in the U.S. and 247.7 million have been administered, according to the CDC. More than 106.16 million Americans have been fully vaccinated.

📘 What we're reading: It may not take true "herd immunity" to see a dramatic drop in COVID-19 cases, some researchers say.

Keep refreshing this page for the latest updates. Want more? Sign up for our Coronavirus Watch newsletter for updates to your inbox and join our Facebook group.

As with 9/11, first responders once again took brunt of national tragedy

For 9/11 first responders — as well as volunteers and survivors — the COVID-19 pandemic presented another crisis that left them feeling vulnerable. There were marked differences, of course: One was an attack that blindsided a nation — a terrorist act. The pandemic was a worldwide phenomenon that crept to our nation even as we still felt unprepared. But for the responders who rushed toward danger in September 2001, the COVID threat was all the more magnified by their resulting health vulnerabilities, their continued position on the front lines and the echo of trauma. Read more here.

Oren Barzilay, president of Local 2507, the 4,000-member union that represents emergency medical technicians, paramedics and fire inspectors in the New York City Fire Department, says nearly half of FDNY medical responders ended up with COVID.

“We had an exodus,” he said “Our members are leaving in droves. It’s just too risky.”

Christopher J. Eberhart and Nancy Cutler, Rockland/Westchester Journal News

The push to get Americans vaccinated takes a sharp turn

The pace of the nation’s unprecedented immunization effort is slowing. Inoculations have retreated more than 40% from the peak on April 10 of 4.6 million daily shots. Lines of vehicles at stadium-style mass vaccination clinics are winding down. Now public officials are trying to lure Americans into getting jabbed.

The city of Detroit will hand out $50 prepaid debit cards to people who take a resident to get a vaccine shot. West Virginia, which set a quick pace during the opening weeks of the nation’s vaccination effort, will hand out $100 savings bonds to residents ages 16 to 35 who get a vaccine.

“We’ve known that at some point in time, you had to hit a wall,” West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice told USA TODAY. “You develop some level of resistance.” Read more here.

Ken Alltucker

Birth rate falls to lowest point in more than 100 years

The U.S. birth rate fell 4% last year, the largest single-year decrease in nearly 50 years, and the pandemic no doubt contributed to last year's big decline, experts say. The rate dropped for moms of every major race and ethnicity, and in nearly age group, falling to the lowest point since federal health officials started tracking it more than a century ago, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says in a report for release today.

Anxiety about COVID-19 and its impact on the economy likely caused many couples to think that having a baby right then was a bad idea. But many of the 2020 pregnancies began well before the U.S. epidemic. CDC researchers are working on a follow-up report to better parse out how the decline unfolded, said Brady Hamilton,the lead author of the new report.

'Very important' for children to be vaccinated, doctors say

Amid reports that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will get the OK to be used on adolescents age 12-15 by next week, the company has its eyes set on younger age groups. Pfizer will pursue the FDA's emergency use authorization for the vaccine for children as young as 2 years of age in September and as young as 6 months later in the year, CEO Albert Bourla told investors Tuesday. Adding children to the ranks of vaccinated Americans will have a big impact on the nation's ability to rein in the spread of the virus, said Dr. Rosemary Olivero, a pediatric infectious disease physician at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Children make up about 25% of the U.S. population, so getting them immunized "will allow for less rampant spikes in coronavirus cases leading to hospitalization ... It's very, very important for children to be vaccinated."

Clinical trials have shown the Pfizer vaccine is safe for those 12 to 15 years old, said Melissa Lyon, Erie County Department of Health director in Pennsylvania.

"There has been a robust clinical trial process and the vaccine has come out the other side to be safe for those ages," Lyon said. "As always, you should weigh the risk of the vaccine with the risk of getting COVID."

- Kristen Jordan Shamus and Christina Hall, Detroit Free Press; David Bruce, Erie Times-News

Biden aims for 70% of adults to have a shot by July 4

To reach his new goal of having 70% of American adults receive at least one vaccine dose by July Fourth, Biden on Tuesday outlined a plan that includes making vaccinations more convenient and convincing those who are hesitant to get the shots. Biden also said he’s aiming for 160 million Americans to be fully vaccinated by Independence Day — an increase of 54 million over the current total. That figure will be easier to reach once adolescents ages 12-15 become eligible, and the president said his administration will be “ready to move immediately’’ once the FDA grants authorization for those inoculations, which could happen as early as next week.

Almost 148 million Americans, including 56% of those 18 and older, have had at least one vaccine dose, and nearly one-third of the population has been fully vaccinated. Biden unveiled a new number — 438829 — where people can text their ZIP code and get a reply with information on the closest vaccination sites, and said most of the government’s 40,000 pharmacy partners would start providing shots for walk-ins without an appointment.

But with surveys showing about 25% don’t intend to get the shots, Biden acknowledged, “Now we’re going to have to bring the vaccine to people who are less eager.’’

India infections and deaths are mounting with alarming speed

India’s health ministry reported 357,229 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours and 3,449 deaths on Tuesday. India’s official average of daily confirmed cases has soared from 65,000 on April 1 to about 370,000. The average daily deaths have increased from 300 to more than 3,000.

The infections and deaths are mounting with alarming speed. A top U.S. health expert warns the coming weeks in the country will be “horrible.” Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of Brown University’s School of Public Health, said he is concerned Indian policymakers believe things will improve in the next few days.

“I’ve been... trying to say to them, 'If everything goes very well, things will be horrible for the next several weeks. And it may be much longer,'" he said.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: COVID: US to begin reallocating vaccines to states with higher demand

Recommended Stories

  • Biden sets goal of fully vaccinating 160 million adults by July 4

    The White House is ramping up efforts to reach rural areas and communities where the pace of vaccinations has slowed.

  • The US won’t reach herd immunity this year. So how will it live with Covid?

    Daily life will vary depending on where you live, and how local officials decide to implement – or ignore – public health measures High levels of vaccine hesitancy and a still globally widespread Covid-19 mean the US won’t reach herd immunity this year. Photograph: Jae C Hong/AP Sign up for the Guardian Today US newsletter For many months, members of the public have equated a return to “normal life” with the phrase “herd immunity”: that threshold reached when the Covid-19 pandemic would be boxed in by immunization campaigns, find no new hosts and society would return to a 2019-style normal. However, many scientists and experts have also warned for months that the US will not reach this threshold this year, or perhaps even next. That is because of a number of important factors including high levels of vaccine hesitancy in the US, and a still globally widespread Covid-19, which is leading to new variants. Warnings about the inability to reach herd immunity have been especially pronounced since a major slowdown in US daily vaccinations. This is what we know about what normal could look like if we don’t reach herd immunity before next fall and why we will live with the virus. Why won’t we reach herd immunity? Herd immunity rates change based on how contagious a given virus is, the efficacy of available vaccines, the number of people who receive the vaccine, and the propensity of the virus to evolve, among other factors. Measles is a good example. Measles is one of the most contagious viruses known to humans, but also has a very safe and effective vaccine, which prevents 93% of cases. The infectiousness of measles means a very high proportion of the population needs to be vaccinated to prevent breakout infections – about 95%, according to the World Health Organization. More than 90% of the US population is inoculated against measles, a high vaccination rate. But this still is not enough to prevent localized outbreaks in social groups with much lower vaccination rates. These outbreaks can then spill over into the larger community. The virus that causes Covid-19, Sars-CoV-2, is subject to the same pressures as measles, but has distinct advantages. First, worldwide circulation of Covid-19 gives the virus millions of opportunities to mutate, evolve and evade vaccine conferred immunity. High vaccination rates have prevented this phenomenon in measles. That is why experts often refer to the immunization campaign as a “race between vaccines and variants” – vaccines must be distributed quickly to tamp down on variants. Otherwise a vaccine becomes a static solution to a moving target. Further, the coronavirus is still “novel”. Unlike measles, scientists are uncertain how long Covid immunity lasts, though for natural immunity it could be as short as a few months. Many experts believe people will need either boosters or variant-specific vaccines in the future. Even before more contagious “escape variants” were identified, such as the B117 variant first discovered in the UK, the US was going to have a very difficult time reaching herd immunity because there is no vaccine available for roughly 20% of the population – children. High levels of vaccine hesitancy and continued inequities in how the vaccines are distributed could also contribute to localized outbreaks in areas where inoculation rates are lower. “One of the big concerns is that the result will be pockets of communities that are well protected, and pockets that are vulnerable,” Samuel Scarpino, a researcher studying infectious disease dynamics at Northeastern University, told the Guardian in March. Conservative states appear especially vulnerable Conservative states have proved especially hesitant to get vaccinated. Among adults, 20% told surveyors with the Kaiser Family Foundation they will either “definitely not” (13%) get the vaccine or only do so “if required” (7%). Another 17% say they will “wait and see” whether to get the vaccine. Republicans are the most vaccine hesitant group. Nearly one-third of people who identify as Republican (29%) said they would “definitely not” get vaccinated. Inequality will probably amplify the impacts of vaccine hesitancy. Some conservative regions with the highest rates of vaccine hesitancy also tend to have worse overall health, weaker public health infrastructure and higher overall levels of poverty and poor housing, which can make infectious disease spread worse. “We have to help our conservative brothers and sisters,” Dr Peter Hotez, the dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College, recently told the Guardian. Otherwise, Covid-19 could become a “red state” disease. So that’s the good news. Now the bad news: look the bottom states in terms of vaccinations ID WY AL GA TN LA, across the nation a blue state vs red states vaccination divide is emerging. We need to fix this https://t.co/zUq5aUOjUg— Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) May 3, 2021 What does that mean for the future of the pandemic? The “new normal” is going to depend on where you live, and how local officials have decided to implement or ignore public health measures. Oregon is limiting indoor dining in half the state after Covid-19 cases grew for five weeks straight, to 123 new cases per 100,000. But in Michigan, where the per capita case rate is 3.5 times that of Oregon, the governor is avoiding new restrictions in favor of advertising reopening once vaccinations reach a certain level. In another recent example, Florida’s Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, just lifted all pandemic mitigation orders through executive order on Monday, and enacted a permanent law allowing state officials to overrule local health authorities at anytime. Florida is seeing 195 new Covid-19 cases per 100,000 residents. All this means that even as the science of Covid-19 has not changed – social distancing, masking, testing, contact tracing and vaccination all limit new infections – how these measures are carried out has become distinctly local and political. Localized outbreaks will test leaders’ resolve and consumers’ patience as the US enters fall 2021. As professor Ali Mokdad from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington told the Guardian in February: “We’re not going to reach herd immunity, simply, we’re not going to reach it. It’s going to be seasonal, and it’s going to be like the flu, and we’re going to need to be ready for it.”

  • How to Cope With COVID-19 Right Now

    In mid-March of 2020, soon after the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic, U.S. hospitals began to fill with gravely ill people. As cases surged, stores, schools, and bus...

  • Terry Bradshaw Throws Nasty Shade At 'Weak' Aaron Rodgers In Interview

    The Hall of Famer eviscerated the Green Bay Packers quarterback and had a few suggestions for his future.

  • Mom's Equal Pay Day 2021 marks how far into 2021 moms work to earn what dads did last year

    Just a few days before Mother's Day, when moms are supposed to be celebrated for the work they do, comes a reminder of the stark penalties mothers still face in the workforce. May 5, 2021, marks Mom's Equal Pay Day, or how far into the year the average working mom has to work to earn what fathers earned last year alone.

  • Biden admin taps Rich Cordray, former CFPB chief, to oversee federal student loans

    The selection of Cordray, who previously was attorney general of Ohio and ran unsuccessfully to be governor, is a major victory for progressives who have been calling on the Biden administration to take more aggressive action on student loans and for-profit colleges.

  • Facebook board's Trump decision could have wider impacts

    Since the day after the deadly Jan. 6 riots on the U.S. Capitol, former President Donald Trump's social media accounts have been silent — muzzled for inciting violence using the platforms as online megaphones. On Wednesday, his fate on Facebook, the biggest social platform around, will be decided. The company's quasi-independent Oversight Board will announce its ruling around 9 a.m. ET.

  • India accounted for 1 in 4 coronavirus deaths worldwide last week

    India accounted for 46% of recorded global cases and 25% of deaths from April 26 to May 2, the World Health Organization said.

  • As pandemic ebbs, an old fear is new again: mass shootings

    Brianne Smith was overjoyed to get an e-mail telling her to schedule a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. “I haven't been living in fear with COVID because I'm able to make educated decisions to keep myself safe,” says Smith, 21, who lives in St. Louis, Missouri. After a year of pandemic lockdowns, public mass shootings are back.

  • GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert’s Lame Attempt At Exposing ‘DEMOCRAT HYPOCRISY’ Fails

    The conspiracy theory-endorsing Colorado Republican tried to dunk on a photo of the Bidens and it did not go well.

  • Lack of owner complicates Aaron Rodgers situation in Green Bay

    It’s both good, and bad, that the Packers don’t have an owner who can move quickly and decisively to address issues that exist within the organization. As it relates to the Aaron Rodgers situation in Green Bay, it’s arguably more bad than good that the franchise doesn’t have one person who can make a decision [more]

  • Two coronavirus cases have been confirmed among the Indian delegation attending the London G7 meeting

    The Indian delegation for this week's G7 meeting is self-isolating after two members tested positive for COVID-19.

  • In photos: The countries facing massive COVID surges

    Laos, Nepal and Thailand are among several countries now facing steep surges in COVID-19 cases that threaten to overwhelm their health care systems.The big picture: The scale may be less than India's, but Bloomberg analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows the percentage jump in caseloads recorded in the past month compared to the previous one in these nations is much higher than in the world's second-most populous country.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free. A cremation for COVID-19 victims in Kathmandu, Nepal, which reported 58,390 cases in the past month — an increase of more than 1,600%. Hans Kluge, the WHO regional director for Europe told reporters last week, "The situation in India can happen anywhere." Photo: Prabin Ranabhat/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images Luang Prabang, Laos, on April 27. The country of 7.1 million has seen the biggest month-on-month rise in the analysis — 884 cases (a 22,000% increase). The government extended the Laos lockdown on May 5 for another 15 days, per Malaysia's The Star. Photo: Kaikeo Saiyasane/Xinhua via Getty Images A health worker on March 27 vaccinates a woman against the coronavirus in Thimphu, Bhutan, which saw a 909% month-on-month rise, with 222 cases in the population of over 763,000 people. Photo: Upasana Dahal/AFP via Getty Images People buy vegetables through a gate amid a lockdown in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on May 3. Cambodia has seen nearly 12,000 more COVID-19 cases in the past month, a 604% rise. Photo: Tang Chhin Sothy/AFP via Getty Images A tent installed along a roadside for coronavirus patients in Ghaziabad, India, on May 4. India recorded more than 7.2 million cases for the month analyzed, a 516% increase on the previous month. Photo: Money Sharma/AFP via Getty ImagesGo deeper: Pandemic's global toll rises even as rich world starts to move onMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Ryan Lochte Worries He'll Become a "Failure" If He Doesn't Make It to the 2020 Olympics

    Having last competed at the 2016 Summer Olympics—his performance overshadowed by his robbery scandal—Ryan Lochte is training for another chance...and to change people's minds about him.

  • Ruling on Trump ban marks defining moment for Facebook panel

    Facebook's independent oversight board rules Wednesday on the platform's ban of former US president Donald Trump in a case that could set a precedent for how social media handles harmful content from world leaders.

  • Vaccine hesitancy slows Africa's COVID-19 inoculation drive

    Serem said some colleagues got the AstraZeneca shot after watching her closely for several days to see if she was okay, but others refused, still wary of possible side effects. Health experts worry that public scepticism about taking the relatively small number of doses African countries have battled to procure could prolong a pandemic that has already killed more than 3.3 million people worldwide. So-called vaccine hesitancy is a global phenomenon.

  • U.S. could fill "vaccine diplomacy" void as other powers struggle

    The U.S. is the last major power to enter the race for global vaccine diplomacy, but still has the opportunity to win it.Why it matters: China, Russia and other world powers began shipping vaccines all over the world months before the U.S. But they've all run into serious obstacles that leave the U.S. with an opening to become the biggest piece in the global vaccination puzzle.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: China has given or sold doses of its vaccine to around 90 countries, and 70 nations expect to receive Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, per the Economist Intelligence Unit. Those include nearly every country in Latin America.The Biden administration has expressed concerns that Moscow and Beijing could use vaccines as leverage to expand their global influence. Both governments stand to profit commercially from their state-funded vaccine, and diplomatically from the positive headlines the shipments produce.Yes, but: Both have also struggled to deliver on their promises, as have the other major players: India and the EU.That leaves the U.S., which is second only to China in terms of production but has barely exported any vaccine doses at all.A major domino fell when President Biden agreed to export the U.S.' AstraZeneca stockpile. Now, the White House has backed Pfizer's plan to begin to export doses made in the U.S., and announced that at least 10% of all doses purchased by the U.S. will be exported by July 4.With its enormous production capacity and dwindling domestic demand, the U.S. could soon pivot to churning out highly effective vaccines — from Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and soon Novavax — for the rest of the world.Where it stands: China has exported more doses than all the other major players combined — which it can afford to do because its domestic outbreak is largely under control — through a combination of commercial sales, loan deals and donations to friendly countries.But China's homegrown vaccines are less effective than others on the market. Chile has found the Sinovac vaccine offers little protection against symptomatic infections after one dose, and 67% after two. A study in Brazil put the efficacy at just 50%. In countries like Brazil and Hungary, the refusal rate for Chinese-made vaccines is much higher than for western alternatives.The director of China’s CDC acknowledged last month that the efficacy rates for China’s vaccines were “not high.” Discussion of those remarks was quickly censored online in China, per the FT.Between the lines: An exercise intended in part to show China’s scientific and manufacturing prowess has had mixed results, even as China leads the way on exports.Russia’s vaccine appears to be far more effective, at least based on one peer-reviewed study published in February, but it has run into troubles of its own.Brazilian regulators recently rejected the vaccine, citing quality-control issues and inadequate data.Russia's limited manufacturing capacity has also left it lagging behind the other major players. It's now hoping that other countries will produce its Sputnik V vaccine for their own domestic use, similar to a deal struck last week with Mexico.France and Germany are considering buying it, but the EU’s foreign policy arm recently accused Russia of using Sputnik V — and misinformation about other vaccines — to "undermine public trust" in the bloc's approach to vaccination.And Slovakia’s prime minister resigned last month over his controversial decision to buy Sputnik V doses, which the country’s drug agency refused to approve.The EU, meanwhile, has struggled to live up its own rhetoric around “equitable access” to vaccines.While drugmakers have been consistently exporting doses from the EU, the bloc's slow rollout forced Brussels to modify its export policy and pause plans to donate doses to developing countries.The latest: France recently became the first rich country to donate doses to the global COVAX initiative, but the scale (100,000 doses) is a drop in the bucket compared to the gap left by India, which was until recently powering COVAX almost single-handedly. India has exported doses to over 90 countries, including donations to neighbors, allies and several Caribbean islands.But New Delhi froze most exports in March in order to prioritize the crisis at home. The African CDC is warning that a prolonged pause would be catastrophic for lower-income countries that are counting on COVAX.What to watch: Biden has said he wants the U.S. to play a central role in supplying vaccines to the world, but he hasn't yet said when or how.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Climate change: Promises will mean rise of 2.4C - study

    Recent climate change pledges bring the world a fraction closer to Paris goals, analysis suggests.

  • Under Armour 'took advantage and reshaped' amid the pandemic: Analyst

    After a rough couple of years, sportswear retailer Under Armour restructured its company and the moves appear to be paying off as the company posted better than expected Q1 results.

  • Biden, Congress must tackle national debt before it brings down this nation | Opinion

    Do you know our national debt stands at $28 trillion today? It will grow by another whopping $1.9 trillion later this year after the COVID-19 relief bill is taken into account. It will grow by another $2 trillion to $3 trillion — to an almost unfathomable $33 trillion— once Congress passes the infrastructure bill currently under consideration. I am not arguing for or against the purpose of these pieces of legislation. I am simply pointing out that we do not have the funds for these initiatives — the funds will be borrowed money and we are saddling future generations with a debt that might cripple our nation.