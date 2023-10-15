US believes Iran might intervene in Middle East conflict

The White House has admitted the possibility of Iran intervening in the conflict between Israel and the terrorist group Hamas.

Source: Jake Sullivan , US National Security Advisor, in an interview with CBS, reported by European Pravda

Quote: "The threat yesterday was real. The threat today is real. There is a risk of an escalation of this conflict, the opening of a second front in the north, and of course of Iran's involvement – that is a risk," he said.

The White House representative said that is why US President Joe Biden decided to send an aircraft carrier to the Mediterranean and aircraft to the Persian Gulf region.

Sullivan asserted that President Biden "wants to send a very clear message of deterrence to any state or any actor that would seek to exploit this situation".

Earlier, the Pentagon announced the redeployment of US warships, including an aircraft carrier and additional aircraft, closer to the eastern Mediterranean following the Hamas attack and subsequent escalation of the conflict.

The first carrier strike group includes US Navy aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78), the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), as well as the Arleigh-Burke-class guided missile destroyers USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116), USS Ramage (DDG 61), USS Carney (DDG 64), and USS Roosevelt (DDG 80).

On Friday 13 October, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin arrived in Tel Aviv to meet with his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a face-to-face discussion on their defence needs in response to the Islamic group Hamas.

