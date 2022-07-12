US believes Iran preparing to supply Russia with drones – media

Flag of Iran

According to Sullivan, some drones are weapons capable.

He added that the United States has information that shows Iran is preparing to train Russian forces to use these drones.

While most of the world has shown firm support for Ukraine following Russia’s unprovoked invasion of the country, a few countries have voiced political support for the Kremlin.

Iran, however, would be the first country known to have provided Russia with military support if its supplies of drones to Moscow go ahead.

Earlier, the Kremlin was reported to have been seeking missiles from both China and North Korea. China was reported to have refused to provide aid, and it is unknown whether North Korea has given Russia any military support.

