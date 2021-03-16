US believes North Korea preparing first weapons test since Biden took office, report says

Danielle Zoellner
·3 min read
United States intelligence believes North Korea could be preparing for its first weapons test since President Joe Biden took office in January, according to officials speaking on condition of anonymity to CNN.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin landed in Japan on Tuesday and intend to travel to South Korea on Wednesday as part of the Biden administration's first trip to Asia since taking office.

US officials were reportedly on alert as the US and South Korea conducted scaled-down, simulated military exercises during these meetings, with indications from some that North Korea could launch a test depending on what takes place this week with Mr Blinken and Mr Austin in Asia.

This concern comes after Kim Jon Un's sister, Kim Jo Jong, sent an eerie message to the United States upon the arrival of Biden administration officials in Asia on Tuesday.

"We take this opportunity to warn the new US administration trying hard to give off [gun] powder smell in our land," Ms Yo Jong said in a statement in reference to the US and South Korean military exercises.

"If it [the U.S.] wants to sleep in peace for the coming four years, it had better refrain from causing a stink at its first step," she added, according to an English translation.

Read more:

Her comments were North Korea's first reaction to Mr Biden assuming the presidency since January, and it came as Mr Blinken and Mr Austin met with their Japanese counterparts in Tokyo on Tuesday to reaffirm the nation's commitment to the "complete denuclearization of North Korea."

"To reduce the risks of escalating, we reached out to the North Korean government channels, starting in mid-February, including in New York. To date we have not received a response from Pyongyang," Mr Blinken said during a news conference on Tuesday. "This follows over a year without active dialogue with North Korea despite multiple attempts by the United States."

The White House was asked about North Korea's statement to the US amid concerns the country could resume weapons testing, specifically if the country responded to Ms Jo Jong's warning.

"We don't have a direct comment or response to the comments made from North Korea. I will say and note, since you gave me the opportunity, that obviously the Secretary of State and Secretary of Defense are currently on their way, they're traveling to South Korea where they'll be meeting with their Japanese and South Korean counterparts," Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary said. "Certainly the security of the region will be a topic of discussion ... So our focus right now is working with, partnering with our partners, allies, on a range of issues including security."

She added that the country's "objective is always going to be focused on diplomacy and denuclearization of North Korea."

The possibility of a test from North Korea has sparked members of the Biden administration to discuss how the country would potentially respond, CNN reports. Current intelligence suggested that it would likely be a missile or rocket launch from the country, the report added.

The last known time North Korea launched a weapons test was in March 2020.

    India's main opposition Congress party on Tuesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government for exporting nearly twice the number of coronavirus vaccine doses than immunisations conducted at home, despite a surge in infections. India, the world's biggest vaccine maker, has gifted or sold https://www.mea.gov.in/vaccine-supply.htm 59 million locally produced doses compared with 33 million doses given to its own people since its inoculation campaign began in mid-January. While some rich countries such as the United States are being accused of vaccine nationalism, India is being lauded globally for sending shots to 71 countries, mainly the AstraZeneca vaccine as well as some of Bharat Biotech's homegrown product.