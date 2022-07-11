US Believes OPEC Has More Capacity to Raise Crude Production
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Jake SullivanAmerican government official
(Bloomberg) -- The administration believes the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries has room to raise production should an upcoming visit by President Joe Biden to the Middle East yield any agreements.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Wall Street Sours on Stocks in Anemic Trading Day: Markets Wrap
Twitter Assembles Legal Team to Sue Musk Over Dropped Takeover
“We do believe there is a capacity for further steps that could be taken,” National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in a press conference on Monday. It’s ultimately up to OPEC countries to determine what those additional steps entail, he said.
Biden has intensified efforts to lobby the production cartel for more output in an effort to tame rising energy prices. He is making his first visit to the Middle East this week, which will include a stop in Saudi Arabia. The kingdom and the UAE are the only OPEC members with significant volumes of unused output. They currently have a buffer of about 3 million barrels a day, official data from the countries indicate.
Biden’s Quest for Saudi Oil Faces Reality-Check of Slim Capacity
Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia offered up what was widely interpreted as a reconciliatory gesture toward Washington by steering the OPEC+ alliance to speed up its output increases in July and August.
Yet even with the increase, Riyadh only delivered about a fifth of the amount it was due to provide, prompting concerns that the kingdom may have limited spare production capacity. That leaves production at 10.45 million barrels a day, or roughly 210,000 below its target.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
The US Industrial Complex Is Starting to Buckle From High Power Costs
Using Artificial Intelligence to Predict the Next Covid Variants
The Fuel Thefts That AMLO Tried to End Are Getting Worse Again
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.