US bishops set collision course with Vatican over plan to press Biden not to take Communion

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Steven P. Millies, Associate Professor of Public Theology and Director of The Bernardin Center, Catholic Theological Union
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
<span class="caption">The Vatican has warned U.S. bishops not to deny Communion to President Biden.</span> <span class="attribution"><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://newsroom.ap.org/detail/VaticanPopeBiden/8900b7d6a24d44c5b975f33a4feb21a6/photo?Query=Biden%20AND%20pope&mediaType=photo&sortBy=arrivaldatetime:desc&dateRange=Anytime&totalCount=106&currentItemNo=6" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:L'Osservatore Romano/Pool photo via AP">L'Osservatore Romano/Pool photo via AP</a></span>
The Vatican has warned U.S. bishops not to deny Communion to President Biden. L'Osservatore Romano/Pool photo via AP

A rift between conservative American bishops and the Vatican could be laid bare on June 16 as the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops meets amid talk of a growing divide in the church over Pope Francis’ leadership.

During the virtual event, U.S. bishops are expected to approve a motion to begin drafting a document on “Eucharistic coherence” that would exclude Catholic political figures who support abortion rights from receiving Communion.

If they do proceed, the bishops will have opened a breach with Pope Francis and the Vatican, which has all but instructed the bishops not to go ahead with the motion.

They would also be putting the Catholic Church in the United States in unprecedented territory regarding its relationship with the wider Catholic community.

It all stems from a dilemma President Joe Biden poses for Catholic bishops. Many prominent Roman Catholics in public life – including Democrats such as Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi – support abortion rights. Yet the Roman Catholic Church teaches that abortion is the taking of a human life, no different from murder, and so grave a sin that it incurs an automatic excommunication. This has led some bishops to grow concerned that a contradictory picture of Catholic faith is being presented to the public.

Their response is a pastoral statement on “Eucharistic coherence” that would instruct Catholics about when they should and should not receive Communion. The effect of that document would be to exclude Catholics like Biden and Pelosi from full participation in the church.

Communion, also known as the Eucharist, is the central act of Roman Catholic worship, in which Catholics receive bread and wine that they believe becomes the body and blood of Jesus Christ.

Church law particularly excludes from taking Communion those who are guilty of what is known as “manifest grave sin.” This means no one who has committed a serious sin in a way that is publicly visible should receive Communion.

The bishops argue that in supporing abortion rights, Democrats like Joe Biden have made themselves unsuitable to take Communion.

As a scholar who studies Catholicism in political life, I argue that the proposed pastoral statement reflects existing divisions inside the Catholic Church that have been heightened by the election of Biden as president. Moreover, it will serve only to deepen the divide.

Greater authority?

Joe Biden is a devoted Catholic, attending Mass weekly and carrying a rosary everywhere he goes. He has talked many times about how important his faith is to him.

But his policy position on abortion jars with more conservative elements in the Catholic Church. In October 2019, a priest declined to give Communion to the then-presidential candidate when he presented himself at St. Anthony Church in Florence, South Carolina. The priest, who had never met Biden before, told reporters, “Any public figure who advocates for abortion places himself or herself outside of church teaching.”

The picture is not as clear as that priest suggests, and the Catholic Church’s history of dealing with Catholic public officials is more inconsistent. Spanish dictator Francisco Franco, for example, presided over a brutal regime of atrocities and torture known throughout the world, yet he received a Catholic burial in 1975 over which the archbishop of Toledo presided.

More pertinent to the Biden case, Pope John Paul II gave Communion in 2001 to Rome’s mayor, Franceso Rutelli, who had campaigned to liberalize abortion laws. Likewise, Pope Benedict XVI gave Communion to Rudolph Giuliani, Nancy Pelosi and John Kerry – all of whom support abortion rights.

The reason the issue has come up now in the U.S. appears to be more about concerns among bishops over their waning influence.

Kansas City Archbishop Joseph Naumann, chair of the U.S. bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities and one of the main figures supporting a pastoral statement about Communion, told The Associated Press in April, “Whether intentional or not, [Biden is] trying to usurp our authority.”

“He doesn’t have the authority to teach what it means to be Catholic,” Naumann continued; “that’s our responsibility as bishops.”

Naumann may have reasons to be concerned. A 2019 poll found that 63% of American Catholics have lost trust in Catholic bishops because of their handling of the ongoing crisis of sexual abuse.

[Get the best of The Conversation, every weekend. Sign up for our weekly newsletter.]

To many Catholics, Biden’s presentation of Catholic faith as aligning with racial justice, economic justice, climate justice and health care justice offers a pointed contrast with bishops mired in scandal and unhappy about trends such as same-sex marriage in American culture.

Denver Archbishop Samuel J. Aquila wrote in mid-April about what he sees as the need to establish “Eucharistic coherence” through a pastoral statement that would set out when someone like Biden should not present himself for Communion. It seems many bishops like Aquila see that as the solution to their dilemma over Biden.

But not all bishops agree. Approximately 70 of the nearly-250 bishops in the U.S. signed a letter urging the bishops conference to slow down and consider this pastoral statement and its effects more carefully. Yet the great majority of U.S. bishops are as undeterred by that letter as they have been by urgings from Rome.

Communion ‘not a prize’

This proposal for a document about “Eucharistic coherence” will come before the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ virtual meeting, being held June 16-18. But even if a pastoral statement is written, the conference has no authority to enforce it on any particular bishop. The result would be an incoherent patchwork allowing each individual bishop to decide. Washington’s Cardinal Wilton Gregory already has indicated he will not prevent Biden from receiving Communion. As such, the pastoral statement could serve only to highlight differences among many American bishops and the pope.

It also could backfire as an attempt to wrestle back authority for U.S. bishops. A preelection debate over the sincerity of Biden’s Catholicism proved divisive among the faithful. Biden, through Baptism and participation in the other sacraments, is a Catholic. There is no question about that.

Because it reflects intense divisions in the church, this effort to disqualify the president from the sacraments and the church are, I believe, a threat to church authority today. Nothing that furthers or deepens those divisions will help the bishops or the Catholics that they lead. And the growing visibility of the divide between U.S. bishops and the pope is a threat to the church itself.

This is an updated version of an article originally published on May 5, 2021.

Catholic Theological Union is a member of the Association of Theological Schools.

The ATS is a funding partner of The Conversation US.

This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Steven P. Millies, Catholic Theological Union.

Read more:

Steven P. Millies was a member of the Biden-Harris campaign's Catholic Advisory Council.

Recommended Stories

  • US Catholic bishops meet amid divisions on Communion policy

    When U.S. Catholic bishops convene virtually for a national meeting Wednesday, they will be divided ideologically as well as physically. For a body that strives to appear unified and fraternal, it’s a highly contentious issue, testing the extent to which the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops can work constructively with the Biden administration and whether bishops heed appeals for restraint from Pope Francis and the Vatican. “If this vote proceeds despite warnings from the Vatican and opposition from many American bishops, it will only underscore how conference leadership puts its own political priorities before church unity and the pastoral model of Pope Francis,” said John Gehring, Catholic program director at the Washington-based clergy network Faith in Public Life.

  • U.S. bishops to discuss Communion rules that may rebuke Biden for abortion views

    U.S. Roman Catholic bishops are due this week to discuss whether politicians, including President Joe Biden, should receive Communion while supporting abortion and LGBTQ rights, a debate that has divided the clergy and laid bare internal cultural rifts. As the second Catholic to serve as U.S. president, Biden, a Democrat, has alarmed some church leaders by supporting same-sex marriage and abortion rights, views they say are antithetical to church teachings. At their virtual annual meeting from Wednesday to Friday, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops will decide whether to ask the Committee on Doctrine to draft a teaching document on the topic of Communion, a sacrament central to the Roman Catholic faith.

  • These two University of California campuses gave special perks to students at a private high school in China

    Some of California's highest-ranking education officials and leading public universities worked closely with a swaggering entrepreneur who launched a private school for elite Chinese families.

  • Bidens surprise UK churchgoers by showing up to Mass

    "I think gobsmacked is probably a very true word," said one churchgoer in Cornwall, England

  • Marco Rubio wants to defer your student-loan payments, but only if you survived a terrorist attack

    Sen. Marco Rubio reintroduced a bill to defer student-loan payments for terrorist-attack survivors as Democrats push for student-debt cancellation.

  • Vice President Kamala Harris invites all 24 female US senators for dinner at her home

    On Tuesday evening, Vice President Kamala Harris is set to host all 24 female senators in her home for a first-of-its-kind dinner.

  • Vaccine passports will show ‘natural immunity’ for people who have had Covid

    Vaccine passports on the NHS app will automatically include a user's "natural immunity" to Covid for six months after contracting the virus without the need for an antibody test under a new trial. The scheme will see 180-day natural immunity certificates issued to people taking part in the Government's latest large event trials who have tested positive for Covid this year, even if they have not had an antibody test. Officials hope the scheme could eventually expand the number of people who could

  • Republicans set their infrastructure trap

    Republicans set their infrastructure trap

  • Hundreds of people receive expired vaccines at Times Square site

    Hundreds of people were given expired doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this month at a site in New York City's Times Square, the city's health department confirmed on Tuesday.

  • China sends record 28 fighter jets toward Taiwan

    China flew a record 28 fighter jets toward the self-ruled island of Taiwan on Tuesday, the island's defense ministry said, the largest such display of force since Beijing began sending planes on a near daily basis last year. Taiwan's air force deployed its combat air patrol forces in response and monitored the situation in the southwestern part of the island's air defense identification zone with its air defense systems, the Ministry of National Defense said. The planes included various types of fighter jets including 14 J-16 and six J-11 planes, as well as bombers, the ministry said.

  • Biden appeared to break an unspoken royal rule by revealing what he and the Queen spoke about - but she may have approved it to make a political point, one expert says

    Biden told reporters the Queen had asked him about Russian President Putin and Chinese President Xi during their June 13 meeting at Windsor Castle.

  • The GOP Has a Big Jewish Problem and Censuring the Squad Won’t Fix It

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastIt’s good that 47-year-old Marjorie Taylor Greene learned this week that the Holocaust was bad.It’s something most of us have known for our entire lives, but MTG hasn’t had a lot of time for learning, busy as she’s been with CrossFit and stalking AOC for clicks and spreading antisemitic theories. Like all people who learn something new, MTG announced her revelations with a press conference about the badness of the holocaust she opened with the mo

  • Bishops to debate Communion rules that may affect Biden

    Catholic Church leaders in the U.S. are expected this week to debate whether politicians who support abortion and LGBTQ rights should receive Communion. Those affected could include President Joe Biden. Biden is the second Catholic to serve as president. He proudly discusses his faith and attends weekly Mass.But his support for same-sex marriage and abortion right alarm Church leaders say those stances contradict Catholic teachings.The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops will hold their annual meeting from Wednesday to Friday. The body will ask the Committee on Doctrine to draft a teaching document on the topic of Communion, a sacrament central to the Roman Catholic faith.If the conference decides to commission that document, it could be a strong symbolic rebuke of those - including Biden - who espouse views that run contrary to the Vatican.According to the Catechism of the Catholic Church, a woman willfully terminating her pregnancy is "gravely contrary to the moral law" and marital love should be shared between men and women, not people of the same sex.Biden, a former vice president and U.S. senator, has become a staunch advocate for LGBTQ rights in the past decade. Since taking office in January, he has also rolled back federal restrictions on abortion pills to make them more accessible, and proposed - in his 2022 budget - scrapping a ban on federal dollars for abortions.The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

  • Harris was reportedly prepped for border question, making her answer 'all the more unnerving' to allies

    Harris was reportedly prepped for border question, making her answer 'all the more unnerving' to allies

  • National Park Service once again tells tourists to not push their friends into bears

    You should do these things instead — especially if a bear starts clacking its teeth.

  • It wasn't just politics that led to Netanyahu's ouster – it was fear of his demagoguery

    Benjamin Netanyahu sits in the Knesset before parliament voted June 13, 2021, in Jerusalem to approve the new government that doesn't include him, Amir Levy/Getty ImagesThere is something Shakespearean about Benjamin Netanyahu’s downfall. As in a scene from “Julius Caesar,” who was assassinated by Roman senators, Netanyahu was deposed by his former underlings, the leaders of the three right-wing parties that have joined the new government – Naftali Bennett, Avigdor Lieberman and Gideon Sa’ar, al

  • Biden nominates 9 to high-profile ambassador postings

    President Joe Biden on Tuesday unveiled picks for several high-profile ambassadorial postings, tapping career diplomats steeped in foreign policy experience — as well as political allies and aviation hero ”Sully” Sullenberger. The picks include former Interior Secretary Ken Salazar as ambassador to Mexico and former Deputy Secretary of State Tom Nides as ambassador to Israel. Retired airline pilot C.B. ”Sully" Sullenberger, most famous for negotiating the emergency landing of US Airways Flight 1549 on the Hudson River with no fatalities, has been named to serve as U.S. representative on the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization.

  • 20 last-minute Father's Day gifts that don't require shipping

    Need a last-minute Father's Day gift? Here are some of our favorite gifts you can send without shipping, including MasterClass, Cameo, and more.

  • Former White House COVID-19 adviser on successes, failures of virus response

    Andy Slavitt, former White House senior adviser for COVID-19 response under the Biden administration, discusses his new book “Preventable," and the investigation into COVID's origins.

  • Dallas-Fort Worth real estate agent faces additional U.S. Capitol riot charge

    Katherine Schwab was one of several DFW real estate agents charged in connection to the riot at the U.S. Capitol Building.