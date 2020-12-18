US blacklists top Chinese chipmaker, alleging military ties

FILE - In this Tuesday, March 10, 2020, file photo, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross testifies before a House Appropriations subcommittee on Capitol Hill, in Washington. The Trump administration blacklisted China’s top chipmaker Friday, Dec. 18, limiting the Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation’s (SMIC) access to advanced U.S. technology because of its alleged ties to the Chinese military. “We will not allow advanced U.S. technology to help build the military of an increasingly belligerent adversary,’’ Ross said. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
FILE - In this Tuesday, March 10, 2020, file photo, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross testifies before a House Appropriations subcommittee on Capitol Hill, in Washington. The Trump administration blacklisted China’s top chipmaker Friday, Dec. 18, limiting the Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation’s (SMIC) access to advanced U.S. technology because of its alleged ties to the Chinese military. “We will not allow advanced U.S. technology to help build the military of an increasingly belligerent adversary,’’ Ross said. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
PAUL WISEMAN

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration blacklisted China’s top chipmaker Friday, limiting the Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp.’s access to advanced U.S. technology because of its alleged ties to the Chinese military.

“We will not allow advanced U.S. technology to help build the military of an increasingly belligerent adversary,’’ Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in a statement explaining the decision to put SMIC on the U.S. government’s so-called Entity List.

SMIC has previously said it has no ties to the Chinese government.

Commerce is putting more than 60 other firms on the list for such things as allegedly supporting the Chinese military, assisting the Chinese government’s crackdown on dissent, being involved in the theft of trade secrets and helping Beijing’s aggressive efforts to claim territory in the South China Sea. Among them is Chinese dronemaker DJI, sanctioned for allegedly helping the Chinese government conduct surveillance on its own citizens.

But SMIC is the most high-profile target.

The move means that U.S. companies will need to get a license to sell sophisticated technology to SMIC. Technology that helps with the production of the most-advanced chips -- those 10 nanometers or smaller -- face the “presumption of denial,’’ Commerce said. Other items will be assessed on a case-by-case basis.

The decision comes barely a month before President-elect Joe Biden takes office. A senior Commerce Department official, briefing reporters on condition of anonymity, said the move had not been coordinated with the Biden transition team.

Latest Stories

  • Trump attacks Supreme Court for not helping him steal election and dubs McCain ‘overrated’ in late night Twitter rant

    Trump praised Senator-elect Tommy Tuberville from Alabama who has vowed to support him, but hit out at the late Senator John McCain - not for the first time

  • Pfizer irked after Belgian politician publishes COVID-19 vaccine prices

    U.S. drugmaker Pfizer complained of a breach of confidentiality after a politician in Belgium published on Thursday the price per dose of COVID-19 vaccines ordered by the country, according to a Belgian newspaper. Belgian secretary of state Eva De Bleeker tweeted a table with the number of doses and price per dose of each vaccine, after a 30-hour debate on the Belgian budget in parliament. Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, whose COVID-19 vaccine is the first to have been approved by Western regulators, is among suppliers to the European Union, including Belgium.

  • Dems Agree to Abandon Direct Aid for State, Local Govs in COVID Stimulus Negotiations

    Congressional Democrats have agreed to take direct aid for state and local governments out of a new coronavirus relief package in exchange for Republicans dropping their demand for liability protections for businesses.The idea to leave both issues on the sidelines of negotiations was proposed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) last week, in an attempt to pass a relief bill by the end of the year.Heavily Democratic New York is facing a $15 million budget shortfall going into 2021, in part because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to Governor Andrew Cuomo. The pandemic has also hurt finances in states like Florida, which are dependent on tourism revenue, and Wyoming which raises money through energy taxes."There are many states that are doing reasonably well right now, and a few that are struggling substantially," Jared Walczak, vice president of the Tax Foundation, told the Times. "That makes it very difficult to put a coalition together. That list of states isn’t red or blue, but there is a divide."Many Republicans have refused to send aid to state governments that they contend have managed their finances poorly."We don’t even know how much of the $1 trillion allocated to states and local governments by the CARES Act has already been spent, and they won’t tell us," Senator Rick Scott (R., Fla.) wrote in National Review last week. "States do not need bailouts; they want bailouts so they can use the money — intended to address the fallout from COVID — to plug the long-standing holes in their budgets and pension systems."The issue of state and local aid will likely be revisited once Joe Biden assumes office in January. Biden has expressed support for state and local aid to plug budget shortfalls.

  • Freed Nigerian schoolboys arrive back home

    More than 300 schoolboys kidnapped in Nigeria a week ago have been freed, the governor of the northwestern Katsina state said on Thursday (December 17). Aminu Bello Masari said that a total of 344 boys held in a forest in neighboring Zamfara state had been handed over to government security agents - but that the number did not account for all of those who had been abducted. "I think we have recovered most of the boys, it is not all of them." The boys were taken from the Government Science school in Kankara in an abduction which was claimed by Islamist militant group Boko Haram in an unverified audio recording. Masari said those that had been freed were on their way back to Katsina state and would be medically examined and reunited with their families on Friday (December 18). The kidnapping has gripped a nation already angry at widespread insecurity, and evoked memories of Boko Haram's 2014 kidnapping of more than 270 girls in the northeastern town of Chibok.

  • Ex-governor of Mexico's Jalisco state shot to death

    The former governor of Mexico’s troubled western state of Jalisco was shot to death early Friday at a restaurant in the Pacific coast resort of Puerto Vallarta. State prosecutor Gerardo Octavio Solis said Friday that Aristóteles Sandoval was killed in an attack that targeted only him around 1:40 a.m. Jalisco state is home to the Jalisco New Generation drug cartel, and the attack bore the hallmarks of a gang killing.

  • Biden tells Colbert he's fine with most GOP snubs, but Lindsey Graham has 'been a personal disappointment'

    Stephen Colbert traveled to Delaware to interview President-elect Joe Biden and incoming first lady Dr. Jill Biden for Thursday's Late Show, and he started by asking what President Biden is "going to put into the world?" Biden noted that America is sharply divided, but said "I think the nation -- and I don't think I'm kidding myself, I got criticized from the beginning for saying this -- I think the nation's looking for us to be united, much more united. We don't have to have this. Politics has become so, sort of, dirty and vicious and personal and mean and clenched fist instead of an open hand. And I think people are looking for us to come together."Colbert asked Biden if he takes it personally that so many Republicans "haven't acknowledged your win," and Biden said no. "Look, they're in a tough spot," he said. "A number of them sent messages to me four weeks ago: 'Give me time, Joe. Give me some time.' It's fine by me, it's fine by me. We won! We won Georgia three times."Colbert pointed to Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), who, he noted, has said some really nice things about Biden. "Do you think you guys can patch it up and work together?" he asked. "Lindsey's been a personal disappointment, because I was a personal friend of his." Biden said. "But look, I think I can work with Republican leadership in the House and the Senate. I think we can get things done. And I think once this president is no longer in office, I think you're going to see his impact on the body politic fade, and a lot of these Republicans are going to feel they've got much more room to run and cooperate.""Is there anything about your predecessor, the current president, that you could thank him for sincerely?" Colbert asked. Biden found one thing.Colbert showed a clip of his first sit-down with Biden, from The Colbert Report, in the opening segment. But the most famous interview he did with Biden was in 2015, when they bonded over loss and grief. Biden brought that up when Colbert asked him about the role a president can play in helping the U.S. process and mourn the loss of 300,000-plus people to COVID-19. Watch that, plus Biden talking about his congratulatory phone call from Pope Francis and being the second Catholic president, below. More stories from theweek.com 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure Trump has reportedly been convinced he actually won, tells advisers he may not vacate the White House Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Seth Meyers guess what happens to Trump if neighbors bar him from Mar-a-Lago

  • Trump explicitly rejected leading the US vaccine drive and is letting Mike Pence and congressional leaders do it instead

    Mike and Karen Pence are set to be vaccinated on live TV on Friday. President Donald Trump is conspicuously absent and isn't yet due to get a shot.

  • AOC says Pelosi needs to step down as speaker but insists she is not ‘ready’ to replace her

    She said due to the absence of a plan, ‘nefarious forces’ can come into play to fill the vacuum

  • Australian couple killed in 'terrorism incident' by 'known extremist'

    Australian detectives suspect the deaths of an elderly couple in their Brisbane home is a "terrorism incident" perpetrated by a knife-wielding man who was shot dead by police, officials said on Friday. Raghe Abdi, 22, threatened police with a knife before he was shot dead on a highway on the outskirts of Brisbane on Thursday morning, officers said. The bodies of an 87-year-old man and an 86-year-old woman were found in their home later on Thursday near where Abdi died, Queensland state Police Deputy Commissioner Tracy Linford said. Ms Linfold declined to detail how they had died but homicide detectives had found evidence that Abdi had been in the house, she said. Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll said the known extremist had been acting alone. "We had no choice but to declare this as a terrorism incident," Ms Carroll told reporters. Australia Federal Police suspect Abdi had been influenced by the Islamic State group. He was arrested on suspicion that he was trying to join extremists when he attempted to depart Brisbane Airport for Somalia in May 2019. He was released without charge due to insufficient evidence, but his passport was cancelled. In June 2019, he was charged with further offences including refusing to give detectives the pass code for his phone. He was free on bail and had been forced to wear a GPS tracking device, which he had cut off before he was shot.

  • Pfizer says 'millions' of vaccine doses are waiting to be shipped — but the government hasn't told them where to go

    It's no secret that there aren't enough Pfizer vaccine doses for every American who wants one. But there are at least a few million more sitting in a warehouse, waiting for the government to decide where they're headed, Pfizer said.After receiving emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration last week, Pfizer said Thursday that it has since shipped out the 2.9 million vaccine doses the U.S. government told the company to distribute. But Pfizer "has millions more doses sitting in warehouses awaiting instructions for where to ship" Bloomberg reports. Pfizer also denied it was the cause of shipping delays some states complained about, saying it's the federal government causing the holdup.The vast majority of Americans have said they'll get the coronavirus vaccine, with many ready to take it as soon as possible. So far, there are only enough doses available to start vaccinating people in nursing homes and frontline health care workers, whom the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention agreed to prioritize.The U.S. bought 100 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine over the summer. But the Trump administration reportedly turned down Pfizer's offer to sell the U.S. more doses a few months later, meaning Pfizer may not be able to get another shipment to Americans until summer 2021. The U.S. did buy another another 100 million Moderna vaccine doses last week.More stories from theweek.com 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure Biden tells Colbert he's fine with most GOP snubs, but Lindsey Graham has 'been a personal disappointment' Trump has reportedly been convinced he actually won, tells advisers he may not vacate the White House

  • U.S. Supreme Court throws out challenge to Trump census immigrant plan

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday threw out a lawsuit seeking to block President Donald Trump's plan to exclude immigrants living illegally in the United States from the population count used to allocate congressional districts to states. The 6-3 ruling on ideological lines, with the court's six conservatives in the majority and three liberals dissenting, gives Trump a short-term victory as he pursues his hard-line policies toward immigration in the final weeks of his presidency. However, his administration is battling against the clock to follow through on the vaguely defined proposal before President-elect Joe Biden takes office on Jan 20.

  • Biden's incoming deputy chief of staff apologizes for calling Republicans 'a bunch of f---ers'

    "I used some words that I probably could have chosen better," O'Malley Dillon said on Thursday, per a Politico report.

  • Egyptian court acquits men accused of abusing Coptic woman

    An Egyptian criminal court acquitted three Muslim men accused of stripping naked an elderly Coptic Christian woman and parading her through the streets of a village in southern Egypt in 2016, the state's official news agency reported. The three had been sentenced to 10 years in absentia in January, before they were detained and stood a retrial for the attack in the southern province of Minya, where an armed Muslim mob had attacked the 70-year-old woman four years ago, after rumors spread that her son was having an affair with a Muslim woman. Egypt’s chief prosecutor, Hamada el-Sawy, on Friday instructed his legal team to look into a possible appeal, the state MENA news agency reported.

  • Kansas sheriff’s deputy accused of deliberately running over Black former detective

    Graphic dashcam video captures horrific event which led to federal lawsuit

  • Has the Star of Bethlehem returned? How to watch the Great Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn on Monday

    It is one of the central and most enduring elements of the Christmas story – the sighting of a bright star in the skies guiding the Wise Men to Bethlehem and heralding the birth of Jesus Christ. The Vatican now believes one explanation for the Star of Bethlehem may have been what is known as a ‘Great Conjunction’ of planets, in this case bringing Venus and Jupiter in close alignment and creating an unusually bright light in the sky above the Holy Land. And the cosmic phenomenon, which could have caused such awe and wonder more than 2,000 years ago, is set to take place once again – just four days before Christmas as it happens. The closest approach of two planets since 1226 will take place on Monday, December 21, when Jupiter and Saturn come into alignment, creating what astronomers predict will be the marvellous spectacle of an apparently single bright 'star'.

  • Trump reportedly nearly blew up delicate COVID-19 relief talks with demand for $2,000 direct checks

    "Congressional leaders are preparing the second-largest federal rescue package in our nation's history, and no one has seen it just days before it will get a vote," Politico reports. The emerging $900 billion legislation, based on a proposal from a bipartisan group of Senate moderates, is believed to contain $600 direct stimulus payments for many Americans, but "senators are walking around clueless, with no idea what to expect or when to expect it."Meanwhile, President Trump, who hasn't been directly involved in the negotiations, was ready to step in Thursday with a demand for "substantially larger stimulus payments," The Washington Post reports, and he "was in the middle of formally drafting his demand for the larger payments when White House officials told him that doing so could imperil delicate negotiations over the economic relief package." Trump reportedly told allies Thursday afternoon he wants stimulus checks of "at least" $1,200 per person, but preferably as big as $2,000."The aides were really frantic, saying, 'We can't do this. It will blow up negotiations,'" one person who heard the exchange told the Post. Trump has previously publicly supported larger stimulus checks. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Trump's main negotiator on COVID-19 legislation, included Trump's name on an earlier round of $1,200 checks.The $600 checks are in the legislation largely due to an intervention by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-V.t) and Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.). Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) did not include any such payments in his sparser proposals, and many Senate Republicans are insisting the legislation come in at under $1 trillion; stimulus checks larger than $600 would push the price tag above that mark. Democrats and the White House were in agreement on a package worth about $2 trillion before the election, but Senate Republicans balked.More stories from theweek.com 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure Biden tells Colbert he's fine with most GOP snubs, but Lindsey Graham has 'been a personal disappointment' Trump has reportedly been convinced he actually won, tells advisers he may not vacate the White House

  • Biden Taps Third Dem Rep. for Cabinet Post, Further Narrowing Pelosi’s Majority

    Joe Biden will nominate Representative Deb Haaland (D., N.M.) to be Secretary of Interior, according to multiple reports on Thursday.The appointment of Haaland to Biden's cabinet would further thin the Democrats' majority in the House, posing potential difficulties in passing legislation. Democrats have won 222 confirmed House seats, and are waiting for the results of a recanvassing in New York and several challenges to races in Iowa.However, the Biden transition team has already announced it will nominate Representatives Cedric Richmond (D., La.) and Marcia Fudge (D., Ohio) to cabinet positions. The addition of Haaland would bring the Democrats' majority to just 219 seats while waiting for the three empty seats to be filled."Two is too many, but three would be even more many," House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D., Mich.) told reporters last week, expressing concern about the number of Biden's appointments from the House.Despite the thin majority, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) has signed off on the appointments."Congresswoman Haaland knows the territory, and if she is the President-elect’s choice for Interior Secretary, then he will have made an excellent choice," the speaker told reporters on Wednesday.Haaland is a member of the Pueblo of Laguna, and would be the first Native American to serve as a presidential cabinet secretary if confirmed."I come from New Mexico. It’s a big gas and oil state. And I care about every single job," Haaland told the Washington Post. However, Haaland would need to balance those needs against Biden's pledge to halt oil and gas drilling on public lands.A person familiar with the deliberations to pick Haaland told CNN that Haaland was chosen because she "spent her career fighting for all Americans, including tribal nations, rural communities, and communities of color."

  • Pfizer said it had millions of doses of vaccine sitting in a warehouse because the federal government hadn't told it where to send them

    White House officials told the AP that the doses sitting in Pfizer's warehouse were being held to ensure the first recipients get their second doses.

  • When families of murder victims speak at death penalty trials, their anguish may make sentencing less fair

    The Trump administration is spending its final months authorizing executions. Ten federal death row prisoners have been killed so far this year, ending a 17-year federal moratorium on applying the death penalty. States, on the other hand, are carrying out fewer executions this year – seven so far – than in any year since 1983, when five people were executed. This is in part because the COVID-19 pandemic poses serious health risks for the personnel responsible for putting prisoners to death.Among the state executions postponed this year was that of Pervis Payne, who in November was granted a temporary reprieve by Tennessee’s governor until April 9, 2021. Payne was sentenced to death in 1988 for the stabbing deaths of 28-year-old Charisse Christopher and her 2-year-old daughter. He also was convicted of assault with intent to commit first-degree murder of Christopher’s 3-year-old son, who survived.Payne’s is a significant case in America’s death penalty history because, in 1991, the United States Supreme Court used it to affirm the right of murder victims’ families to participate in the penalty phase of capital cases. Their personal testimony gives surviving family members the chance to tell judges and juries about the impact of crimes on their lives. Victim impact statements are now a regular part of the capital sentencing process in both federal and state capital trials.Victim impact statements have transformed the death penalty process, my research on capital punishment shows – including because of how they have been dealt with by the Supreme Court. Recognizing victims’ rightsThroughout most of American history, victims played little role in, and had little influence on, the criminal justice system. In the 1960s and 1970s, an organized victims’ rights movement began to emerge in response to the perceived pro-defendant tilt of the Supreme Court led by then-Chief Justice Earl Warren. Crime victims pushed for the right to be heard at critical junctures in the prosecution of offenders, especially when sentencing decisions were made.That push was especially strong in murder cases. In the 1970s and 1980s, several states, including Tennessee, adopted legislation affording murder victims’ families the right to participate in capital cases.Defendants in some death cases challenged the use of victim impact statements, asserting that the information they contained was irrelevant to sentence determinations and risked inflaming the passions of the jury.In 1987, the United States Supreme Court took up one of these challenges. In Booth v. Maryland, it considered whether victim impact testimony violated the Eighth Amendment’s ban on “cruel and unusual punishment.” The court, in a 5-4 decision, held that it did. In its majority opinion, Justice Lewis Powell wrote that because victim impact statements present the jury with emotionally compelling testimony, there is substantial risk of prejudice. They focus attention on factors of which the defendants were “unaware” and “divert the jury’s concern from the defendant’s background and record, and the circumstances of the crime.” Such testimony, then, threatens to undermine the “reasoned decision making we require in capital cases.”Four years later, following the retirement of two justices who voted against victim impact statements, the Supreme Court used Pervis Payne’s case to reconsider them. This time it found them constitutional in capital cases. In an opinion authored by Chief Justice William Rehnquist, the court conceded Justice Powell’s point that victim impact statements “do not in general reflect on the defendant’s ‘blameworthiness.’” But it concluded that punishment could and should be meted out differently depending on the harm that is actually done.“Victim impact evidence,” Rehnquist argued, “is simply another form or method of informing the sentencing authority about the specific harm caused by the crime in question. …” It ensures that the victim is not a “faceless stranger,” he wrote, and redresses the “unfairness” of criminal sentencing, which focuses solely on the life and circumstances of the offender. Grief, anger and racial biasVictim impact evidence has had a significant impact in death penalty trials since then. “[I]n the past capital sentencing pitted the defendant against the State,” wrote law professor Marcus Dubber in a Buffalo Law Review article published after the Supreme Court’s decision. Today, Dubber said, the defendant “encounters an even more formidable opponent” during sentencing: the victims’ grieving family.Research suggests that in many cases victim testimony provokes anger among jurors, compromising the rationality of their deliberations. Jurors use the grief expressed in victim impact statements as a “proxy for the level of defendant’s … culpability, and by implication, the perceived seriousness of the crime,” according to professors Janice Nadler and Mary Rose.But not all victim testimony is treated equally. Research shows that jurors tend to take the suffering of some victims’ families more seriously than others, depending on their social status. As law professor Susan Bandes notes, “A murder victim who met her assailant in a biker bar, for example, is valued less than a murder victim attacked while withdrawing money from an ATM machine.”Prosecutors tend to encourage families of middle-class victims to make statements while discouraging families from other backgrounds from doing so. Scholars have found that victim impact evidence also contributes to the already substantial racial differences in capital sentencing, with juries giving more weight to the suffering of white murder victims’ families. Mourning in courtAdvocates for victims claim that having the opportunity to talk about their loss promotes healing and closure.But giving a victim impact statement often does not provide a psychological benefit, according to Marilyn Armour, who directs the Institute for Restorative Justice and Restorative Dialogue at the University of Texas at Austin.Unlike churches, cemeteries or even therapists’ offices – traditional sites for mourning and expressing outrage at cruel loss – courtrooms may not be “well suited to assist with the healing process,” says Bandes. When victims speak in capital cases, public scrutiny invades their private suffering. Neither judges nor jurors are trained to deal with that deeply emotional process, and “nobody ensures defendants will respond appropriately” or that victims’ families will receive the justice that they seek.Not all families of murder victims want the killer put to death. In the case of Daniel Lee Lewis, the first person executed by the Trump administration, the victims’ family members spoke out against his sentence and execution. They had a voice in court, but did not get the justice they wanted.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Austin Sarat, Amherst College.Read more: * Trump plan to revive the gallows, electric chair, gas chamber and firing squad recalls a troubled history * People keep voting in support of the death penalty. So how can we end it?Austin Sarat does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Storm Gail: Two killed in 30- to 60-car pile-up as three feet of snow hit Northeast

    More than 40 inches of snow was reported in parts of New York State