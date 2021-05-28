US blocks Chinese fleet for mistreating fisherman
The U.S. government blocked imports of seafood Friday from the entire fleet of a Chinese company that authorities say forced crew members to work in slave-like conditions. (May 28)
A 40-year-old man stabbed a police officer at her station on Friday morning in western France, launching a manhunt that mobilised 250 officers and helicopters, before being killed in a shootout with police, authorities said. "This morning at 9.45 am, an individual presented himself to the town hall and savagely attacked a policewoman, who fortunately survived her injuries," said Gerald Darmanin, France's interior minister, from the small town of La Chapelle-sur-Erdre, in the suburbs of Nantes, where the attack occurred. The attacker, who has not been named but has been described as French and roughly 40 years old, then escaped with his victim's service weapon, prompting a manhunt around the town which was put on lockdown for hours.
As tensions with Russia simmer, thousands of NATO troops, several warships and dozens of aircraft are taking part in military exercises stretching across the Atlantic, through Europe and into the Black Sea region. It will test NATO’s ability to deploy troops from America and keep supply lines open. Already in recent years, the United States and its allies have deployed troops and equipment in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland to try to reassure those members neighboring Russia that their partners will ride to the rescue should they come under attack.
Brb, taking notes.
Some of the scenarios are devastating, while others look like a future version of our current world.
The substantial proposed cuts to the Air Force's fleet include dozens of legacy fighter jets and attack aircraft.
When the coronavirus pandemic first emerged in Wuhan in December 2019, conspiracy theorists quickly pointed out that it was close to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, a leading world centre for research on coronaviruses. Of all the labs in all the cities in all the world, a deadly coronavirus had emerged at the spot where scientists were believed to be creating deadly coronaviruses. Yet within a matter of weeks, vocal members of the scientific community had roundly ridiculed the claims, criticising "shoddy" research that had spread on social media. It was far more likely, they insisted, that the virus had jumped from an animal and been picked up by a human in the Wuhan wet market. Early indicators showed that many of the people who became infected early on had links to the market, and by May last year scientists had found that the virus was 97.1 per cent similar to a disease found in bats in China's Yunnan province. So by last summer, despite the odd murmuring from the Trump administration, the lab escape theory seemed dead. Geneticists who claimed they had found evidence of man-made inserts in the virus were shunned, and journals refused to publish their work.
A sizable hoard is comforting but could crimp long-term portfolio gains.
As the U.S. government prepares to send out up to $300 a month per child to millions of families beginning July 15, the payments could end up coming for years rather than fading away next year as planned, according to some analysts and advocates.
The same Russian hackers behind the massive SolarWinds breach have launched a new wave of cyberattacks targeting government agencies, think tanks, consultants and NGOs, Microsoft disclosed late Thursday night.Why it matters: The revelation of the ongoing attack comes less than two months after the U.S. imposed sanctions and expelled Russian diplomats in response to the SolarWinds hack, described by Microsoft as the "most sophisticated attack the world has ever seen." Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe new breach was discovered just weeks before President Biden is set to hold his first in-person summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva, and comes on the heels of other Russian-backed cyber espionage campaigns.Microsoft said the hacking group Nobelium, which is linked to Russia’s main intelligence agency, was behind the attack.The Kremlin-linked hacking group took control of a U.S. Agency for International Development account and sent legitimate-looking emails containing malicious files to international human rights groups and humanitarian organizations, according to Microsoft.Microsoft, which monitors for malicious activity on the internet, said this attack "differs significantly" from the SolarWinds breach, with the hackers appearing to use newer tools and tradecraft.How it works: Nobelium gained access to USAID's Constant Contact email marketing account, allowing the group to send malicious emails that appeared to come from genuine government addresses to 3,000 emails across more than 150 organizations.The emails contained a "backdoor" through which the hacks could steal data and infect other computers on a network. Some of the emails were flagged by automated email threat detection systems, but some may have been successfully delivered.Many of the organizations targeted have been critical of Putin and have revealed and condemned Russian action against dissidents, including the poisoning and jailing of opposition leader, Alexei Navalny, according to the New York Times. An example of a phishing email meant to resemble a legitimate email from USAID. Screenshot: MicrosoftWhat they're saying: A spokesperson for the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency told the Times Thursday that the agency was “aware of the potential compromise, and that it was working with USAID and the FBI "to better understand the extent of the compromise and assist potential victims.”"First, when coupled with the attack on SolarWinds, it’s clear that part of Nobelium’s playbook is to gain access to trusted technology providers and infect their customers," Tom Burt, a Microsoft vice president, wrote in a blog post Thursday. "By piggybacking on software updates and now mass email providers, Nobelium increases the chances of collateral damage in espionage operations and undermines trust in the technology ecosystem," Burt added.“At least a quarter of the targeted organizations were involved in international development, humanitarian, and human rights work."The big picture: The attack suggests Russia is not slowing its hacking campaigns against the U.S. government and U.S.-based companies, despite new sanctions.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.
On May 7, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., spoke at an “America First” rally with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., at The Villages retirement community in Florida.
When Rajesh Pathak’s wife took their daughter to get tested for Covid-19 at a Gandhinagar hospital on April 1, she saw two plastic-covered dead bodies being moved out of the premises. The situation alarmed Pathak, resident editor of a 98-year-old local newspaper Sandesh’s Ahmedabad edition. Pathak sent his reporters digging.
The Warriors would reportedly listen to trade offers if it meant acquiring an All-Star-type of player.
The Southwest Airlines aide had asked a woman to keep her seatbelt fastened during a Sacramento flight to San Diego. As America opens itself up to post-pandemic travel, an incredibly dangerous, disturbing trend has emerged: Fighting on airplanes. Just days after a video went viral of passengers fighting on Spirit Airlines, a flight attendant was physically assaulted Sunday on an enroute Southwest Airlines plane.
A permanent resident of the United States wanted by China was freed by Dubai on Thursday, taking off on a flight to Turkey after spending weeks in detention. Beijing had sought Wang Jingyu over his online comments about a deadly confrontation between Chinese and Indian forces last year. Activists and his supporters say plainclothes police officers arrested the 19-year-old student as he came off an Emirates flight in April at Dubai International Airport, trying to connect on to New York.
(Bloomberg) -- A Hong Kong stock that had soared nearly 450% the past year plunged in its first trading day as a member of an index compiled by MSCI Inc.Perennial Energy Holdings Ltd., a coal miner based in China’s southern Guizhou province, slumped a record 69% Friday to an eight-month low. Its addition to the MSCI China Index was announced earlier in May as part of a quarterly review.Perennial dramatically pared a one-year gain of 446% through Thursday -- when trading turnover in the stock hit a record high of HK$1.3 billion ($168 million). By the close of trade on Friday, the year-over-year advance was just 68%.A company representative said they could not immediately comment on the share decline when contacted by Bloomberg. A spokesperson for MSCI didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.Perennial’s net income jumped 58% last year, but its free cash flow has been negative for two years, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.It’s not the first time that a company selected by MSCI has quickly slumped upon joining one of its benchmarks. Hebei Construction Group Corp. tumbled 60% in Hong Kong on Dec. 1, the first day it was in the MSCI China All Shares Index. ArtGo Holdings Ltd., which had soared almost 3,800% in 2019, erased nearly all of that advance in minutes after MSCI dropped plans to add the stock to its measures.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Two vaccines made by China’s Sinopharm appear safe and effective against COVID-19, according to a study published in a medical journal. Scientists had been waiting for more details about the two vaccines, even though they already are being used in many countries, and one recently won the backing of the World Health Organization for emergency use. The report, published online in the Journal of the American Medical Association, concluded the two vaccines are about 73% and 78% effective, as Sinopharm has previously claimed.
This year China's government has been gradually ramping up scrutiny of its sprawling oil industry, reinforcing its authority with new taxes on refined products while investigating crude imports by state energy giants and independent refiners. Last Tuesday, the country's top economic planning agency gave five state-owned companies just two days to report on their historic use of imported oil, part of a broader effort by the world's largest oil importer to control inbound shipments as domestic supplies swell. China is the world's largest crude oil importer and the No. 2 consumer after the United States.
Hong Kong authorities for the second year have banned the June 4 candlelight vigil commemorating the bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protests in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square, organizers said Thursday. The Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, which organizes the candlelight vigil annually, said in a statement that the police had objected to the event because of social distancing restrictions, which prohibit large gatherings. For years, Hong Kong and Macao were the only cities in China where people were allowed to mark the 1989 anniversary of Beijing’s crushing of the Chinese democracy movement.
(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. has asked multilateral development banks to suspend funding to Ethiopia as fresh reports of human rights abuses surfaced from the war-torn Tigray region.The unending conflict in Tigray, a region that borders with Eritrea, has resulted in a famine-like situation, Robert Godec, the acting assistant secretary for the State Department’s Bureau of African Affairs told a Senate panel on Thursday. The U.S. on May 24 imposed “wide-ranging” economic sanctions against Africa second-most populous nation.“There are confirmed reports of Tigrayans dying from malnutrition and starvation,” Godec said. As a result, the U.S. is “withholding support for new lending from multilateral development banks that does not address basic human needs and are asking our allies to do likewise,” he said.The latest move will result in the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund withholding funding to a nation led by Nobel laureate Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who wooed foreign investors by pledging to open up the large African economy. Ethiopia received $1 billion of U.S. aid last year.Hundreds of cases of gender-based violence including rape in the Tigray region have been documented in a report compiled by the region’s government.At least 1,246 women have been recorded as victims of serious gender-based violence in Tigray since war broke out in November, according to the report seen by Bloomberg and confirmed by the Ethiopian government and United Nations officials.The data on cases of sexual violence are the most detailed yet to come out of the region and includes information compiled from 11 health centers in towns such as Mekele, Axum, Adigrat, Shire and Wukro.Billene Seyoum, a spokesperson at Ethiopian prime minister’s office, and officials from the Tigray interim government, didn’t reply to questions about the document. Abiy won the Nobel Peace Prize two years ago for ending a protracted conflict with neighboring Eritrea.Violence engulfed Tigray in November, when Abiy ordered an incursion after forces loyal to the state’s dissident ruling party attacked a federal military camp in the region.At least 3 million people in Tigray are in need shelter but authorities are refusing to allow displaced people to stay inside schools and colleges, according to the report. Most of those who have been forced to flee their homes are unregistered and many are sleeping outdoors, it said. The report stated there is a 77% shortfall in the need for shelter and non-food items in Tigray.Roadblocks established by armed people who were not identified in the report have been purposefully established to curtail food distribution efforts, with some beneficiaries being forced to walk as much as 50 kilometers (31 miles) to receive food.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan aims to cover 60% of its population with at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine by October, the health minister said on Friday, adding that the island's infection rate was not good, despite its pandemic curbs. Battling a spike in domestic cases, Taiwan announced 555 new infections on Friday, after months in which the virus was well under control, and has called its second highest alert to limit gatherings and shut entertainment venues. "If we turn on all the firepower for vaccination, the coverage for the first shot could reach 60%," Health Minister Chen Shih-chung told a daily news briefing.