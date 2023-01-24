US board says Boeing Max likely hit a bird before 2019 crash

3
The Associated Press
·1 min read

U.S. accident investigators disagree with Ethiopian authorities over the cause of a sensor malfunction that preceded the March 2019 crash of a Boeing 737 Max shortly after takeoff from Addis Ababa.

The National Transportation Safety Board said Tuesday that it determined that the bad sensor reading was caused by impact with an object, most likely a bird.

Ethiopia's aviation authority said false readings by the sensor, which measures the direction of the plane's nose, were caused by electrical issues that had existed since the plane was manufactured.

Both sides agree that the sensor readings caused an automated flight-control system new on the Max to pitch the nose of the plane downward. Pilots were unable to regain control. The crash killed all 157 people on board and occurred less than five months after a Max crash in Indonesia killed 189 people.

The NTSB released its new comments Tuesday, three weeks after its initial criticism of Ethiopia's findings around the cause of the crash, which led to a worldwide grounding of all Max jets that lasted nearly two years.

Boeing is to be arraigned Thursday in a federal court in Texas on a charge of defrauding the United States. Relatives of some crash victims are expected to speak. The families are pushing the Justice Department to re-open a settlement in which Boeing agreed to pay $2.5 billion in exchange for not facing criminal prosecution over the way it obtained regulatory approval for the plane.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. mattress maker Serta Simmons files for bankruptcy protection

    Serta Simmons Bedding LLC, which accounts for nearly one-fifth of U.S. bedding sales, has filed for bankruptcy protection in an effort to eliminate most of its debt, as the slowing economy and rising interest rates crimp consumer demand. Its prepackaged bankruptcy plan calls for debt to be reduced to $300 million from $1.9 billion. Serta Simmons also lined up $125 million in financing to keep operating, including to pay its 3,600 employees.

  • 8 Saints practice squad players not brought back for 2023

    Wide receiver Kevin White is among 8 New Orleans Saints practice squad players who weren't brought back for 2023 on a reserve/future contract:

  • Airbus Wants Some of Lockheed's 160 Million Space Dollars

    Airbus's participation in Starlab gives investors two great ways to invest in space -- via space stations.

  • Eli Apple takes aim at Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs after Bengals beat Bills

    Eli Apple was at it on Twitter again.

  • Steube says he fractured pelvis, punctured lung in fall

    Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.) said he suffered a fractured pelvis, a punctured lung and several torn ligaments in his neck after falling 25 feet from a ladder on his property in Sarasota, Fla., last week. “I am blessed to have a great support team in my wife Jennifer as well as numerous friends and family,…

  • Ford to make call on Europe job cuts by mid-Feb as buyers circle German site

    Ford will decide by mid-February how many jobs to cut in Europe, a union representative said on Tuesday, as reports surfaced that China's BYD was in talks with Ford to buy one of the U.S. carmaker's German sites. The future of the site in Saarlouis, a city in the German state of Saarland, has been unclear since last June when Ford picked a site in Spain to assemble its next-generation electric vehicle (EV) over the German plant, which will stop producing its current model, the Ford Focus, from 2025. The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday that Ford officials were travelling to China next week to visit BYD and discuss selling the site to the Chinese EV maker, citing sources familiar with the matter.

  • Giants’ 7 most disappointing players of 2022

    The New York Giants provided many reasons for optimism in 2022 but these seven players most certainly disappointed.

  • Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals, AFC Championship Game: TV, game time, odds

    Here’s everything you need to know about the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals AFC Championship Game.

  • United Airlines Has a Gift for Rewards Program Members

    Between egregious trip delays and cancellations, software meltdowns, and skyrocketing ticket prices, weary travelers are looking for good news in what's gearing up to be another busy travel year. Thanks to a continued return to regular travel and declining fuel prices, Delta , United , American , and Southwest are gearing up for a good year for the bottom line. Earlier this month, Delta announced it would be bringing back its fancy dessert cart for Delta One members.

  • ‘Psycho’ AI bot crashes Chess.com and drives record users to chess site

    ‘Almost every day in January has set a new site record,’ chess site says

  • Small plane crashed on busy highway near Tomball

    A small plane crashed in the middle of a busy north Houston highway on Sunday afternoon. FOX 26's Gabby Hart reports live from the scene to give more details.

  • Lockheed Martin profit outlook disappoints as supply, labor squeeze persists

    (Reuters) -U.S. weapons maker Lockheed Martin Corp on Tuesday forecast annual profit below Street expectations, hurt by lingering supply bottlenecks and higher costs, though a generous defense budget helped it beat fourth-quarter estimates. The defense contractor said it expected a profit of $26.60 to $26.90 per share in 2023. "We signaled way ahead of time that 2023 was going to be kind of a steady state year from a revenue perspective," Lockheed Chief Executive Jim Taiclet said in an interview, adding that he aimed to grow free cash flow per share by 5% in 2023.

  • Lockheed Martin (LMT) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

    Lockheed (LMT) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 5.13% and 4.06%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Jeremy Renner and Chris Evans joke about snowplow accident which left 'Avengers' star with '30 broken bones'

    Chris Evans and "Avengers" co-star Jeremy Renner joke about snowplow accident on Twitter as "Hurt Locker" star recovers from multiple injuries at home

  • Biden’s Strategy: Legally Smart But Politically Clumsy

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / GettyFor better or worse, the historically unprecedented invitation to the FBI to perform a search of President Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, reveals that Biden and the White House’s responses are being driven by his legal team, not communications or political strategists. That’s the way it should be.The constant trickle of disclosures about the discovery of classified documents first at this private office and then at his personal residence ha

  • Iowa lawmakers OK public money for private school students

    Any Iowa student who wants to attend a private school could use public money to pay for tuition or other expenses under a plan approved early Tuesday by the Legislature, making the state the third to pass a measure that allows such spending with few restrictions. Republicans approved the bill despite objections from Democrats and others who argued the new education savings accounts would lead to reduced funding for public schools. Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds, who made the private school funding measure one of her top priorities after failing to pass similar but less expansive proposals twice before, said she would sign the bill later Tuesday.

  • C9 Corvette Planned for 2028 With Mid-Mounted Small Block in Tow: Report

    General Motors has been building C8 Corvettes for just about three years now. I know, the passage of time is downright insulting. Either way, with the first mid-engine ’Vette fast approaching the halfway point of its lifecycle, we’re not only going to be seeing further evolutions of the formula, like the hybrid, all-wheel-drive E-Ray and long-rumored Zora. Talk of a successor is bound to get louder, too.

  • Report: Eagles to make strong push for Vic Fangio if Jonathan Gannon lands head coaching job

    The Philadelphia Eagles are in the NFC Championship Game and if DC Jonathan Gannon lands a head coaching job the team is expected to target Vic Fangio

  • LIV to stage 3 events on Trump sites; ranking decision looms

    The second year of Saudi-funded LIV Golf will be going to three courses owned by former President Donald Trump as part of a 14-event schedule in 2023, according to a report from SI.com. The report said LIV Golf announced its schedule, although the LIV website only said that a full schedule was coming soon. The rival league previously said it would open its season Feb. 24-26 at the Mexican golf resort of Mayakoba, which formerly hosted a PGA Tour stop.

  • California lawmaker pushing for wealth tax: ‘Perhaps rich people can run, but they can’t hide’

    "If it were not for California’s forward-thinking investments, tax credits, etc. and supportive ecosystem, they would not be able to build their wealth here," said California Assemblymember Alex Lee, D-San Jose.