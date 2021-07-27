US Border agents in Detroit seize more than a ton of marijuana near Canadian border

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents seized more than a ton of marijuana at the Detroit-Canadian border, the second such seizure in the span of a month, authorities said Tuesday.

The large haul was intercepted at the Fort Street Cargo Facility on July 21 after an inbound tractor was referred for secondary inspection, a CBP news release said. The cargo was listed as aluminum caps but an X-ray scan "yielded results inconsistent with the purported goods."

When officers physically inspected the cargo, they found 2,583 pounds of marijuana packed into several pallets, authorities said.

"While CBP Field Operations continues to facilitate lawful trade and travel, drug interdiction remains an enforcement priority , " said Port Director Devin Chamberlain.

The agency seized the drugs, the truck and the trailer.

The CBP said it continues to see a surge in seizures of certain drugs like cocaine and fentanyl and drugs seizures as a whole along the U.S.-Canada border since the easing of travel restrictions between the two nations.