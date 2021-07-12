US Border Patrol agent accused of helping to smuggle cocaine through a checkpoint in Texas

US Border Patrol agent accused of helping to smuggle cocaine through a checkpoint in Texas
Natalie Musumeci
·1 min read
border patrol
An US Border Patrol agent checks the area near the border fence in Columbus, New Mexico, on February 19, 2017, on the US/Mexico border. JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images

  • A US Border Patrol agent has been arrested in connection to a drug smuggling operation near the US-Mexico border.

  • Oberlin Cortez Pena Jr., 22, was taken into custody by authorities last Friday.

  • Authorities allege that Pena twice accepted $1,000 in exchange for helping a vehicle with a load of cocaine through a checkpoint.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

A US Border Patrol agent has been arrested on accusations that he helped smuggle cocaine through a checkpoint near the US-Mexico border, officials said Monday.

Oberlin Cortez Pena Jr., 22, was taken into custody by authorities last Friday in connection with the alleged drug smuggling, according to Jennifer B. Lowery, the acting US attorney for the Southern District of Texas.

Authorities allege that on two separate occasions, Pena accepted $1,000 in exchange for helping a vehicle with at least 11 pounds of cocaine through a checkpoint in Falfurrias, Texas.

Officials say Pena allegedly "utilized his knowledge" as a Border Patrol agent "in acting as a scout and providing information about the inspection lanes and which one to utilize."

According to a criminal complaint, Pena gave precise instructions on how to hide the drugs and tactics to use in order to distract the K-9 unit at the checkpoint.

If convicted of the charges, Pena faces a minimum of 10 years up to life in federal prison as well as a possible $10 million maximum fine.

Read the original article on Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • White farmers blocked a much-needed federal relief program for Black farmers. The saga proved Black farmers won't overcome racism unless they take their economic future into their own hands.

    Banks have used discriminatory policies against Black farmers forever. Those farmers should take matters into their own hands.

  • Watch as thousands of fish fall from plane in ‘extreme’ lake stocking program in Utah

    Imagine getting hit by thousands of baby fish.

  • Commander of U.S., NATO forces in Afghanistan steps down

    The end of Gen. Austin "Scott" Miller's command of U.S. and NATO forces marks the symbolic end of the U.S. military mission in Afghanistan.

  • ‘Traumatizing and abusive’: Immigrants reveal personal toll of ankle monitors

    While Biden defends electronic bands as alternative to detention, advocates urge proper legal help for immigrants show up to court One immigrant who had to wear an ankle monitor called it “a modern day scarlet letter.” Photograph: Brynn Anderson/AP Immigrants in America who are forced to wear electronic ankle monitors suffer from an emotional, mental and physical toll, which includes trouble sleeping, mental health problems, problems at work and thoughts of suicide, a new report reveals. The new

  • U.S. Senate braces for 'hell of a fight' over Biden's infrastructure plan

    The U.S. Senate returns on Monday to one of its most ambitious agendas in years as Democratic President Joe Biden seeks trillions of dollars in infrastructure spending and Republicans promise "a hell of a fight" against raising taxes to pay for it. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer aims to stage debates and votes this summer on both a bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan https://www.reuters.com/world/us/whats-us-senates-12-trillion-infrastructure-plan-2021-06-24 and the first step toward a second measure that would pass with only Democratic votes. "Senators should be prepared for the possibility of working long nights, weekends and remaining in Washington into the previously-scheduled August" recess, Schumer wrote in a letter on Friday to 47 fellow Democrats and two independents aligned with him.

  • Maria Bartiromo, Trump Bashed for Spreading ‘Reckless, Dishonest’ Info About Ashli Babbit’s Death

    Fox News Channel’s Maria Bartiromo and Donald Trump pushed baseless theories on her Sunday show about the shooting death of Ashli Babbit, the insurrectionist who was killed breaking into the U.S. Capitol – and online observers immediately took her to task with one person saying, “Maria has gone full cuckoo.” On this week’s “Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo,” she and Trump’s conversation about Babbit and what lead up to her being shot by Capitol police on Jan. 6 provoked a wave of back

  • Powerful gang boss wades into Haiti turmoil

    He is one of Haiti's most powerful gang leaders and his threats risk plunging Haiti into deeper chaos.Jimmy Cherizier, a former cop known as Barbecue, heads the so-called G9 federation of nine gangs.In a new video address he says his men would take to the streets to protest the assassination of President Jovenel Moise."Many people from the opposition and stinking bourgeoisie joined together to betray the President. It is a national and international conspiracy against the Haitian people. I ask all the groups (gangs) to mobilize. Take to the streets. We demand explanations about the assassination of the President. We had a problem with the President, but we have never said that foreigners can enter our territory to kill the President."Moise was gunned down before dawn on Wednesday (July 7) at his Port-au-Prince home.Haitian authorities say a unit of trained assassins comprising 26 Colombians and two Haitian Americans carried out the murder.The murder and the still murky plot behind it has caused further political instability in the long-troubled country.The government is calling for U.S. and U.N. assistance.The U.S. says it has no plans to provide Haiti with military assistance for now while the request to the UN would need Security Council authorization.Cherizier says his followers will practice "legitimate violence".And that it's time for "the masters of the system" - business magnates of Syrian and Lebanese descent who dominate parts of the economy - to "give back" the country.Some of the magnates had been at loggerheads with Moise.Meanwhile in a taped recording Moise's widow Martine- who was also wounded in the attack- accused shadowy enemies of plotting his assassination to thwart democratic change.She says her husband had spoken of dark forces behind years of unrest - rivals and oligarchs angry about what he called his attempts to clean up government contracts and politics. Haitian officials have not provided a motive for the assassination or explained how the killers got past Moise's security detail.

  • Belarus using refugees as a weapon: Lithuania

    Lithuania began building a 550-km (320-mile) razor wire barrier on its border with Belarus on Friday (July 9), after accusing Belarusian authorities of sending hundreds of mainly Iraqi migrants into Lithuania.The European Union's border guard agency Frontex said on Monday (July 12) it will send additional officers, patrol cars and experts for conducting interviews with migrants to gather information on criminal networks involved to Lithuania.

  • Colombians held in Haitian president’s assassination claim ties to Miami-area security firm

    The Miami area is looming ever larger as investigators question the men held in the plot to assassinate Haitian President Jovenel Moïse.

  • Haiti police say key assassination suspect with ties to Florida wanted to become president

    Police in Haiti said Sunday they've arrested a key suspect in the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse who allegedly recruited "Colombian mercenaries" to conduct the operation.Driving the news: Christian Emmanuel Sanon, 63, who's worked as a doctor in Florida, is the "third Haitian-born suspect with U.S. ties to be arrested" over the July 7 killing, the New York Times notes.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: Th

  • Rita Wilson Celebrates Husband Tom Hanks' Milestone Birthday: 'Riding Into 65 Better Than Ever!'

    "Happy Birthday to the love of my life!" the actress and wife wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post

  • Elite Florida baseball recruit drafted by the Minnesota Twins

    The Twins' selection of Petty meant the second of Florida baseball's elite baseball recruits will almost certainly turn pro instead of coming to Gainesville.

  • Yankees vs Astros: Jameson Taillon says ‘you couldn’t script’ Jose Altuve’s walk-off home run | Yankees Post Game

    New York Yankees starter Jameson Taillon touches on what it was like to watch Jose Altuve hit a walk-off 3-run home run to cap off the Astros comeback in the bottom of the 9th. Taillon also talks about how huge it will be for the Yankees to come out of the All-Star break strong.

  • Thousands displaced by Afghanistan fighting

    Video footage showed Afghan forces on the battlefield on the outskirts of the city, as gunfire could be heard in the background.Taliban militants have already captured most districts in Kunduz province, but are facing resistance from Afghan forces and armed civilians in and around the capital, according to local reports which could not be independently verified.Recent territorial gains by the Taliban come as foreign troops led by the U.S. military withdraw from Afghanistan after 20 years of war, leaving the task of pulling the country from a spiralling security crisis to local forces.Meanwhile, displaced families living in tents in Kunduz city said they are in dire need of food and other relief.

  • Beyond sobbing girls and screaming homers, Angels see an unseen side of Shohei Ohtani

    Even before Shohei Ohtani became the star of baseball this season, his teammates knew there was something special about him on and off the field.

  • Lay minister on Biden, abortion and Communion: No litmus tests, please. Everyone is worthy.

    An abortion litmus test for Communion would place lay Eucharistic ministers in the untenable position of having to decide who is worthy and who is not.

  • Israeli court annuls parts of surrogacy law excluding gays

    Israel’s Supreme Court on Sunday cleared the way for same-sex couples to have children through surrogate mothers, a move hailed by lawmakers and activists as a victory for LGBTQ rights. The court ruled in 2020 that a surrogacy law, which had expanded access to single women but excluded gay couples, “disproportionately harmed the right to equality and the right to parenthood” and was unlawful. The court said Sunday that “since for more than a year the state has done nothing to advance an appropriate amendment to the law, the court ruled that it cannot abide the continued serious damage to human rights caused by the existing surrogacy arrangement."

  • Jackass Shark Week stunt goes horribly wrong

    The guys from Jackass have decided to get in on the shark-infested fun of Discovery channel’s Shark Week. And after a few different stunts that resulted in nothing but safe and sound results, Steve-O and Chris Pontius sent their friend Sean McInerney, aka Poopies, over an impossible wakeboard jump with nothing but sharks swimming below. And you might be able to guess what happened next. Unfortunately, he had a bit of trouble sticking the landing and was almost immediately bitten by a shark on his arm and hand after he entered the water. Thankfully McInerny didn’t sustain more than a hand injury from the shark bite, and when he showed up in a later interview after the fact with a cast covering his forearm and hand, he pretty much had only Steve-O and his friends to blame for what happened. “I knew there was a chance I was gonna get bit by a shark but I didn't think it was gonna happen,” McInerney said. “ No, I don't blame the sharks at all. I mean, I was in their living room, and it was dinner time.”

  • Germany seeks to know more than just COVID-19 case numbers

    With coronavirus cases edging up again, German officials said Monday that a broader focus is needed to fully understand the impact the pandemic is having on the country's health care system. For much of the past year the incidence rate — how many COVID-19 cases are confirmed per 100,000 people each week — has been key to the government's decisions over what restrictive measures to impose. The relevance of that figure is increasingly being called into question by those who argue that a sharp rise in new cases — already seen in other European countries such as Britain and the Netherlands — doesn't necessarily mean many more seriously ill patients.

  • Holiday with a huge Game 3

    After struggling early in The Finals, Jrue Holiday rediscovers his rhythm in a big bounce-back Game 3.