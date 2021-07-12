US Border Patrol agent accused of helping to smuggle cocaine through a checkpoint in Texas

An US Border Patrol agent checks the area near the border fence in Columbus, New Mexico, on February 19, 2017, on the US/Mexico border. JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images

A US Border Patrol agent has been arrested in connection to a drug smuggling operation near the US-Mexico border.

Oberlin Cortez Pena Jr., 22, was taken into custody by authorities last Friday.

Authorities allege that Pena twice accepted $1,000 in exchange for helping a vehicle with a load of cocaine through a checkpoint.

A US Border Patrol agent has been arrested on accusations that he helped smuggle cocaine through a checkpoint near the US-Mexico border, officials said Monday.

Oberlin Cortez Pena Jr., 22, was taken into custody by authorities last Friday in connection with the alleged drug smuggling, according to Jennifer B. Lowery, the acting US attorney for the Southern District of Texas.

Authorities allege that on two separate occasions, Pena accepted $1,000 in exchange for helping a vehicle with at least 11 pounds of cocaine through a checkpoint in Falfurrias, Texas.

Officials say Pena allegedly "utilized his knowledge" as a Border Patrol agent "in acting as a scout and providing information about the inspection lanes and which one to utilize."

According to a criminal complaint, Pena gave precise instructions on how to hide the drugs and tactics to use in order to distract the K-9 unit at the checkpoint.

If convicted of the charges, Pena faces a minimum of 10 years up to life in federal prison as well as a possible $10 million maximum fine.

