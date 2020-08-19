Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee ElSheikh are being held by the US military in Iraq - AP

Donald Trump's administration has told the UK it has bowed to its request to take the death penalty for British Isil suspects The Beatles off the table, the Telegraph understands.

Bill Barr, the US Attorney General, has told the Home Office of its decision and gave it a deadline to hand over all evidence they had on Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee ElSheikh to help bring a prosecution, according to UK and US officials.

If Britain is unable to provide them with the materials, which includes wiretaps, intercepted communications and witness testimony, by mid-October Mr Barr's office threatened in a letter to hand the pair over to authorities in Iraq, where they are currently being held.

The issue has been a sticking point between the allies. The Supreme Court in London ruled in March that it was unlawful for authorities to cooperate with the US in a high-profile terrorism case without first being assured that Londoners Kotey, 36, and ElSheikh, 32, would not face the death penalty, which the UK objects to.

The UK earlier this month told their American counterparts that they were suspended sending over all evidence in criminal cases because the US still uses capital punishment.

An appeal in the case, which had originally been brought by Elsheikh’s mother, is due soon.

Captured by allied Kurdish forces in Syria in early 2018, the pair was turned over to US troops and have been in US military custody at al-Asad base in Iraq since October, amid questions over how and when they will face justice.

The Telegraph understands US military personnel in Iraq have raised concerns about guarding the pair at al-Asad, which has come under attack in recent months from Iran-backed Iraqi militias and left scores of American troops injured.

The men form half of a four-man cell of British Islamic State members whose gruesome hostage beheadings for propaganda videos drew global attention in 2014.

The US Department of Justice in return wants the UK to hand over intelligence on the two men that would assist a prosecution. Washington is seeking to try the pair in the Eastern District of Virginia.

The US desperately needs evidence held by the British to make a strong enough case to prosecute the suspects.

If the UK does not act quickly on this, sources told The Telegraph that the US could threaten to instead hand the men over to Iraqi authorities for trial. This would be problematic for Britain as Baghdad also has the death penalty and has already handed down to several European Isil fighters.

However, such a move is complicated by the legal case before the Supreme Court, which ruled the then home secretary Sajid Javid’s decision to share evidence with American authorities without assurances on the sentence breached data protection laws.

The deadline set by the US of October 15 comes just two weeks after the Supreme Court returns from a recess.

The families of James Foley, Steven Sotloff and Kayla Mueller, who were tortured and killed by The Beatles, have urged the Department of Justice to do whatever they could to ensure the pair were brought to the US for trial, including dropping the option of the death penalty.

Pressure on the administration has grown following revelations this month that Kotey and Elsheikh, who have been stripped of their British citizenship, had been involved in the kidnapping of American volunteer Ms Mueller. They appeared to confirm their roles in the captivity of the aid worker who is believed to have been killed in 2015, in videoed interviews shared with NBC News.

Diane Foley, the mother of James, an American journalist executed by British Isil leader Mohammed Emwazi, told the Telegraph she did not agree with the death penalty and wanted to see the men face justice in a US court as soon as possible.

Ms Foley, of New Hampshire, said she would not want to see the pair tried in the UK, fearing they would receive a lesser sentence.

“I hope the two countries can work together to bring those two to trial in the US,” she said. “They’ve been held without charges for over two years, which is not fair to them either. It really is time to act.”