US and Britain launch another round of strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen

The United States and Great Britain on Saturday launched joint strikes against targets in Yemen where Iranian-backed Houthi militants have staged attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea, the Pentagon announced.

The strikes hit 18 targets at 8 locations and targeted underground arsenals, missile-storage facilities, one-way attack drones, air defense systems, radars and a helicopter used by the Iranian-backed Houthis, according to the Pentagon.

The latest round of strikes follows continued attacks by the Houthis on commercial and naval ships in the Red Sea.

The Red Sea route links Asia to Europe through the Suez Canal, though which about 15% of the world's sea-born trade flows. Since the Houthi attacks began last fall, 14 companies have ceased to use the route, opting instead for the longer, more expensive option of sailing around the southern tip of Africa.

The U.S. and U.K. have mounted several rounds of strikes on the Houthis, yet they continue to launch missiles at ships, and last week, for the first time, fired an undersea drone into shipping lanes.

Newly recruited Houthi fighters attend a protest march against the U.S.-led strikes on Yemen and the Israeli war in the Gaza Strip, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, in Sanaa, Yemen.

“The United States will not hesitate to take action, as needed, to defend lives and the free flow of commerce in one of the world's most critical waterways,” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement.

