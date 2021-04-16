US broadcaster asks European court to block Russian fines

JIM HEINTZ
·2 min read

MOSCOW (AP) — U.S.-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty is asking the European Court of Human Rights to block Russia from enforcing penalties that could cost the broadcaster millions of dollars.

Russia’s media watchdog Roskomnadzor last year ordered broadcasters designated as foreign agents to add a lengthy statement to news reports, social media posts and audio-visual materials specifying that the content was created by an outlet “performing the functions of a foreign agent.”

The law, which applies to non-governmental political organizations and media receiving foreign funding, has been widely criticized as aiming to discredit critical reporting and dissent. The term “foreign agent” carries strong pejorative connotations in Russia.

Since October, Roskomnadzor has filed 390 violation cases against RFE/RL and is expected to announce more Friday. The broadcaster says the fines could total the equivalent of $2.4 million.

RFE/RL said it is asking the human rights court to order Russia to refrain from enforcing the fines until the court can make a full ruling on Roskomnadzor's moves, which the broadcaster contends violates the European Convention on Human Rights.

“We are hopeful that the European Court of Human Rights will view these actions by the government of Russia for what they are: an attempt to suppress free speech and the human rights of the Russian people,” RFE/RL president Jamie Fry said in a statement Thursday.

Russia recently has stepped up actions that appear to be aimed at stifling dissent. Criminal charges were filed this week against four editors of an online student magazine that had posted a video connected to the nationwide protests in January calling for the release of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

A court last week fined Twitter 8.9 million rubles, about $117,000, for failing to take down posts in which users called for minors to take part in unauthorized protests.

The statement that Roskomnadzor has ordered RFE/RL to place on its material reads: “This report (material) was created and (or) disseminated by a foreign mass medium performing the functions of a foreign agent and (or) a Russian legal entity performing the functions of a foreign agent.

Recommended Stories

  • South Korean consortium to produce 100 million doses a month of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine

    South Korea's Huons Global Co Ltd said on Friday it will lead a consortium to produce 100 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine per month as Moscow ramps up production for supplies abroad. The announcement comes after South Korean biotech firm GL Rapha signed a deal with Russia's sovereign wealth fund late last year to make more than 150 million doses of Sputnik V per year. Huons said the consortium will begin producing sample batches in August and respond flexibly to supply demands from the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

  • U.S. Hits Russia With Sanctions, Restricts Buying New Debt

    Apr.15 -- The United States announced sanctions against Russia Thursday targeting government debt, as well as companies, and numerous individuals. Bloomberg’s Nick Wadhams reports.

  • Ukraine rehearses repelling tank attack near Russian-annexed Crimea

    Ukraine's armed forces rehearsed repelling a tank and infantry attack near the border of Russian-annexed Crimea on Wednesday, the Ukrainian military said in a statement. The drills came a day after U.S. President Joe Biden phoned Russian President Vladimir to discuss a build-up of Russian troops near eastern Ukraine and in Crimea, among other U.S. concerns. Russia seized Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and fighting has increased in recent weeks in eastern Ukraine, where government forces have battled Russian-backed separatists in a seven-year conflict that Kyiv says has killed 14,000 people.

  • Coalition launching mentorship program to help minority football coaches get head jobs

    The National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches has selected its inaugural class of coaches who'll be mentored by top athletic directors from around the country.

  • Texas' longest serving death row inmate has sentence tossed

    An appeals court has overturned the sentence of Texas’ longest serving death row inmate, whose attorneys say has languished in prison for more than 45 years because he's too mentally ill to be executed. Raymond Riles’ “death sentence can no longer stand” because the 70-year-old inmate’s history of mental illness was not properly considered by jurors, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals ruled Wednesday. When Riles was tried, state law did not expect jurors to consider mitigating evidence such as mental illness when deciding whether someone should be sentenced to death.

  • 'Not afraid to shoot': Migration raises tension in Texas border town

    More migrants are crossing the U.S.-Mexico border near Del Rio, Texas than Martinez recalls in his 13 years as Val Verde County Sheriff. Last month, he said, a resident fired his gun to scare a group of migrants walking on the outskirts of town; nearby schools were locked down in response. Tensions are rising in Del Rio, a city of 35,000, as the nation once again grapples with an increase in migrants seeking entry into the United States.

  • Lifting weights is the most efficient way to get a lean physique, says CrossFit competitor turned 'Wonder Woman' actress Brooke Ence

    It's a myth that weight lifting makes women bulky - strength training is great for toning and strength, she said.

  • The US is facing a supply-chain crisis as 21 cargo ships float off the coast of LA waiting to dock

    Port delays in Southern California are helping drive shortages and delivery delays in the US, as massive cargo ships wait weeks to dock and unload.

  • Ivanka Trump causes MAGA meltdown after sharing photograph getting vaccine

    Trump supporters called Ivanka a ‘disappointment’ for getting the jab

  • Former Vice President Pence receives heart pacemaker

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence received a heart pacemaker device during routine surgery on Wednesday and is expected to fully recover, his spokesman said on Thursday. Pence, 61, who previously disclosed an "asymptomatic" heart condition, underwent the procedure at the Inova Fairfax medical facility in Virginia after experiencing symptoms associated with a slow heart rate over the past two weeks, spokesman Devin O'Malley said in a statement. “I am grateful for the swift professionalism and care of the outstanding doctors, nurses and staff at Inova Heart and Vascular Institute," Pence said in a statement, adding thanks to his doctors in his home state of Indiana.

  • Jake Paul reveals ahead of big weekend bout that he has brain damage but will carry on with fight

    The controversial YouTuber said in a pre-fight media event on Thursday that he had "gotten brain scans" that showed early signs of chronic trauma to his brain.

  • HMS Queen Elizabeth will steer clear of provoking China on first major voyage

    The Royal Navy's new aircraft carrier strike group will take a controversial route to avoid provoking China on her first major voyage, The Telegraph can reveal. Although HMS Queen Elizabeth will sail through the South China Sea, a vital shipping route which Beijing has become increasingly assertive over in recent years, she will not sail through the Taiwan Strait, instead going east as she makes her way up to Japan for the final section of the trip. However, the decision not to sail the £3 billion warship through the strait on a voyage that will focus on freedom of navigation operations, has raised eyebrows due to Beijing’s vow to annex Taiwan, which it claims as its own territory. Sir Iain Duncan Smith, the former Conservative leader, said the Government and Royal Navy “need to rethink this journey”. He said: “I'm pleased the Aircraft Carrier is deploying in the South China Sea but they need to complete this process by letting the Chinese know that they disapprove of their very aggressive actions against their neighbours by sailing through the Taiwan Strait. I hope they will revisit their schedule, and ensure that this happens.” Tobias Ellwood, chairman of the Defence Select Committee, said the carrier strike group’s maiden voyage had been “rolled out as such an important statement of intent” and worried it could be “diminished” over “fear of offence”. Mr Ellwood said the “purpose” of the journey, pictured below, to the Indo Pacific “is to stand up to the authoritarianism of China”.

  • A forensic pathologist being sued by the family of a Black man killed by police is testifying for Derek Chauvin's defense

    Dr. David Fowler told jurors George Floyd died of a heart condition. He was sued in a similar case in his time as Maryland's chief medical examiner.

  • Texas GOP Rep. Kevin Brady says he won't run again in 2022

    Rep. Kevin Brady of Texas said Wednesday he won't run for reelection after 25 years in Congress, making him the most senior House Republican to announce he won't be back in 2022. Brady was chairman of the tax-writing Ways and Committee in 2017 when Donald Trump signed a $1.5 billion tax overhaul. He acknowledged that being term-limited out of that leadership role if the GOP regains control of the House in next year's midterm elections had some bearing on his decision. Brady's district has been reliably safe for Republicans for years.

  • Former Dallas Cowboys player signs with another team

    The Seahawks tried to acquire Aldon Smith before the trade deadline last season, but they were rebuffed by the Cowboys. Now, they get him for free.

  • Vin Diesel believes John Cena was brought to 'F9' by the spirit of Paul Walker

    The actor said that this "Fast and Furious" premonition came to him while he was in his "Dom Shrine."

  • Why are so many babies dying of Covid-19 in Brazil?

    As the pandemic rages in Brazil, hundreds of babies and young children are dying of Covid.

  • Coinbase says the entire crypto market could be destabilized if Bitcoin's anonymous creator is ever revealed or sells their $64 billion stake

    Satoshi Nakamoto owns about 5% of all bitcoin. If their 1.1 million cache was transferred, it could compromise bitcoin's over $1 trillion market.

  • Allison Janney says 'Mom' producers were shocked when she showed up for the final season with short gray hair

    Allison Janney says she's sported a blonde wig for seven seasons on "Mom," but the producers didn't know and were shocked by her natural gray hair.

  • Teen locked in storage unit for 5 days while man sexually assaulted her, Texas cops say

    He was arrested Wednesday.