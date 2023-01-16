‘Give us a call’: Air search planned, police urge public’s help to find missing Brookfield woman

Investigators plan to search by air on Tuesday for 35-year-old Brittany Tee, who is reported missing and who was last seen in Brookfield nearly a week ago, the district attorney said Monday.

And for a second day in a row, Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early made an urgent plea to the public for help in finding Tee.

“Check your garages, checks your sheds,” Early told reporters outside of the Brookfield Police Department shortly after 2:30 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Early spoke as a days-long search is underway to find Tee. Investigators are expanding their search, and “hopefully we get the (State Police) Air Wing up tomorrow,” Early said.

On Sunday, field crews used drones and cadaver dogs to search for Tee, who was reported missing on Friday, Jan. 13. She was last seen leaving a Brookfield residence on Tuesday, Jan. 10 around 8:30 p.m.

The district attorney said police believe Tee left on foot, as investigators are in possession of her car.

“We’re going through her car,” Early said.

Brittany Tee - Mass. State Police

The concern for her safety grows the longer she remains missing, said investigators, who also appealed to local hunters to assist police with any clues or information they may come across.

“We have her on foot and we have her out in the elements. We’re really concerned,” Early said of Tee.

Brookfield Police Chief Michael Blanchard also urged residents to assist in the search, just not at night.

“Definitely give us a call, residents in the Maple Street area are urged to check your outhouses, your sheds,” Blanchard said.

Early said Brittany was last seen at a residence and her whereabouts are unknown.

“She was at a residence. Everything was fine. There was some communication issues with some members of the family. They thought they might know where she was, and that didn’t pan out,” Early said. “We’re dealing with what we have.”

He added: “There’s so many things we don’t know right now, that’s where the tips are really helpful. It helps us to eliminate certain things and point us in the right places.”

Story continues

“We’re studying her habits, where she goes, what she does on her own time. That’s what we’re looking into,” Blanchard said.

Early thanked citizens who have provided tips to law enforcement in the case to date. Law enforcement groups working the case include the Massachusetts State Police Emergency Response Team, the State Police K9 Unit, State Police Crime Services and State Police detectives assigned to Early’s office.

Brittany’s sister, Bethany Tee, told Boston 25 that Brittany always stayed in touch with family and that her sudden lack of communication is highly unusual.

“She’s loving, hardworking. She loves her niece and nephew very much. She would not leave on purpose,” Bethany said as she fought back tears. “We always talked to her almost daily. This is so out of the norm for her and that’s what scares us. I just don’t know.”

Brittany Tee is described as 5′6″, 120 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black winter coat, a hoodie, jeans, and work boots.

“We’re all praying for a safe return for Brittany and we’re going to do everything we can do bring her home safely,” Blanchard said.

Anyone with information about Tee’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Brookfield Police Department at 508-867-5570 or State Police at 508-829-8326.

“If you see anything suspicious, please report it immediately,” said Blanchard, the police chief.

Tee is the latest case of a missing woman in Massachusetts to garner media attention in recent weeks.

Investigators are working two other unrelated missing person cases, including that of Ana Walshe, 39, a mother-of-three young children who suddenly disappeared from her Cohasset home on New Year’s Day, and that of Reyna Morales Rojas, 41, of East Boston, who was last seen in November 2022 after being dropped off in Somerville.

In the Walshe case, Ana’s husband, Brian Walshe, 46, of Cohasset, is accused of misleading police in their investigation into her disappearance.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

