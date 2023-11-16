Daily Briefing: The US can call China
President Joe Biden said he and Chinese President Xi Jinping "agreed that each one of us can pick up the phone, call directly and we'll be heard immediately." Also in the news: Israel has signaled it will move into Gaza's south and what clouds filled with microplastics could mean for our climate and health.
Here is the news to know Thursday.
Biden and Xi agree to resume military talks at San Francisco summit
President Joe Biden’s multi-hour summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday was their first meeting in nearly a year and led to progress on fighting fentanyl and a resumption of communication between each other. Xi agreed to take steps to curtail the supply of chemicals being used to make fentanyl, Biden said at a news conference Wednesday. China also agreed to create mechanisms to improve communication between military leaders, he said. On Taiwan, the topic that’s the most volatile issue in U.S.-China relations, Xi stressed the need for an eventual resolution, according to the White House. Here are our takeaways from the meeting.
Protesters in San Francisco attempted to shut down the APEC summit.
Israeli troops continue searching Gaza hospital for signs of Hamas
Israeli forces said they uncovered weapons and other evidence that "totally confirm'' Hamas was using Gaza's largest hospital for covert military purposes after an early Wednesday raid that brought an extra level of chaos to a medical facility lacking electricity and other basic needs for days.
Israel's findings could not be independently verified. A video posted by the Israeli Defense Forces did not show any tunnels or the command center the Israeli military says Hamas maintains at the hospital.
After storming through the hospital earlier in the day, the Israeli military maintained an imposing presence at nighttime with tanks stationed outside and snipers on nearby buildings.
The U.N. estimates at least 2,300 staff, patients and displaced Gaza civilians have taken refuge at the sprawling Al-Shifa medical complex.
Residents say Israeli forces have dropped leaflets warning Palestinians to flee parts of southern Gaza. Israel has threatened to expand operations in the south, where hundreds of thousands of people who heeded earlier evacuation orders are crowded into U.N.-run shelters and family homes.
Keep reading: Biden told Israel ''it's a big mistake'' to maintain occupation of Gaza.
More news to know now
The House abruptly headed home early after conservatives retaliated over Johnson's government funding plan.
New Hampshire scheduled its first-in-the nation primary, despite an ongoing battle with Democrats.
Sen. Joe Manchin says he would ''absolutely'' consider a presidential run in 2024.
USA TODAY Exclusive Investigation: This Massachusetts police practice skews racial profiling stats.
For subscribers: A brutal dog attack took her leg but not the life she loves.
Starbucks workers expected to walk off the job on Red Cup Day
On Thursday, Starbucks gifts a free reusable red holiday cup to customers who order a holiday beverage, while supplies last. But service at some Starbucks locations could be impacted as the Starbucks Workers Union says thousands of employees at hundreds of stores across the country will walk out on Red Cup Day in what it's calling a "Red Cup Rebellion." Workers will demand the coffee company "stop illegally refusing to bargain with baristas over staffing, scheduling and other issues." Workers will also demand Starbucks turn off mobile ordering on future promotion days. Read more
Republicans failed to squash Biden's new student loan repayment plan
The Senate late Wednesday narrowly struck down a Republican-led effort to overturn President Joe Biden’s generous new student loan repayment plan, which conservative critics slammed as a “free college scheme.” The plan, which has already enrolled 5.5 million borrowers according to the Education Department, would cap interest for borrowers and base monthly loan repayments on their incomes and family sizes. For some borrowers, payments are set to $0. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona has called it the “most affordable repayment plan ever.” Read more
Clouds are filled with microplastics, perplexing and concerning scientists
Microplastic pollution is in our oceans and mountains, our food, and even our bodies. And now, according to a new study, microplastics have been discovered in clouds — and they might be affecting our weather. The researchers used computer models to determine how microplastics could have gotten into liquid from clouds. The results indicated clouds that form due to man-made substances such as microplastics could have an impact on the weather and climate of the Earth. Read more
Photo of the day: Diwali celebrated around the world
Diwali, the five-day festival of lights, kicked off Friday and included sweet treats and artistic combinations of flowers, powder, rice or sand called rangolis to bring good luck and fireworks. The festival was celebrated with each day having particular rituals associated with them. Click here for more photos of the holiday.
Associated Press contributed reporting.
