US calls on Iran to release South Korean tanker

Gustaf Kilander
(Independent)
(Independent)

The United States has called on Iran to release the South Koren tanker that they seized in the Gulf.

The US also accused Iran of threatening freedom of navigation as a way to get out of economic sanctions.

"The (Iranian) regime continues to threaten navigational rights and freedoms in the Persian Gulf as part of a clear attempt to extort the international community into relieving the pressure of sanctions. We join the Republic of Korea's call for Iran to immediately release the tanker," said an anonymous state department spokesperson as reported by Reuters.

The tanker was seized by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard for violating "environmental protocols,” according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

Tensions are escalating between Iran and the US a year after the US assassination of Revolutionary Gaurd commander Qassem Soleimani.

The move signals that Iran is trying to strengthen its position ahead of talks with the incoming Biden administration by responding to US pressure with its own manoeuvres to match US escalations, according to analysts.

