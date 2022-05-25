US calls for vote soon on new UN sanctions on North Korea

EDITH M. LEDERER
·3 min read

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States on Wednesday called for a vote “in the coming days” on a U.N. resolution that would impose tougher sanctions on North Korea for its recent launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles that can be used to deliver nuclear weapons.

The U.S. Mission to the United Nations has been working on a draft Security Council resolution for several months and a senior U.S. administration official said Wednesday it would be put in a final form that can be voted on.

But the measure faces opposition from North Korea’s neighbors China and Russia, which both said at a council meeting on May 11 that they wanted to see new talks and not more punishment for the North.

The announcement of an upcoming vote and the U.S. release of the 14-page draft resolution came hours after South Korea reported that North Korea test-launched a suspected ICBM and two shorter-range missiles.

U.S. President Joe Biden ended an Asia trip Tuesday that including stops in South Korea and Japan where he reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to defend both allies in the face of the North’s nuclear threat.

Wednesday’s launches were North Korea’s 17th round of missile firings this year. Experts have said North Korea wants to move ahead with its push to expand its arsenal and apply more pressure on its rivals to wrest sanctions relief and other concessions.

The senior administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly, would not say if the resolution would be put to a vote this week. Whether China and Russia would use their veto power to block the measure remains to be seen.

China’s U.N. ambassador, Zhang Jun, expressed regret on May 11 that the United States “remains enamored superstitiously of the magic power of sanctions,” which he said are not an appropriate way to address the situation.

Asked by reporters later how China would vote on the U.S. draft resolution, Zhang replied: “We have proposed other options, and we have told them that we will not support the current U.S. draft resolution.”

He said that the direct talks between the U.S. and North Korea in 2018 produced positive results and a de-escalation of tensions on the Korean peninsula, but that the United States created the current impasse by not reciprocating to what he said were Pyongyang’s positive initiatives.

Zhang said Beijing wants to avoid a new nuclear test explosion, “so that’s why we do not want to have additional sanctions that might force one of the parties to take more proactive” measures.

Last fall, China and Russia circulated a draft resolution urging the Security Council to end a host of sanctions on North Korea, and Zhang expressed hope Wednesday that council members would give “serious consideration” to it.

Russia’s deputy U.N. ambassador, Anna Evstigneeva, echoed Zhang’s opposition to new sanctions, saying: “Unfortunately, so far the council has only tightened restrictions ignoring the positive signals from North Korea.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.N. to vote in 'coming days' on North Korea sanctions -U.S. official

    UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -The U.N. Security Council will vote in the "coming days" on a U.S.-led push to strengthen sanctions on North Korea for its renewed ballistic missile launches, a U.S. official said on Wednesday, although China and Russia have signaled opposition. North Korea fired three missiles on Wednesday, including one thought to be its largest intercontinental ballistic missile, after U.S. President Joe Biden ended a trip to Asia. It was the latest in a string of missile launches by North Korea this year.

  • Seoul: N Korea fires suspected ICBM and 2 other missiles

    North Korea test-launched a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile and two shorter-range weapons toward its eastern waters Wednesday, South Korea said, hours after President Joe Biden ended a trip to Asia where he reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to defend its allies in the face of the North’s nuclear threat. The suspected ICBM didn’t fly its full range. The launch suggests North Korea is determined to continue its efforts to modernize its arsenal despite its first COVID-19 outbreak, which has caused outside worries about a humanitarian disaster.

  • Bhutto scion rejects Khan allegations, rebuilds ties with West at Davos

    Pakistan's newly-appointed foreign minister on Wednesday rejected claims by former prime minister Imran Khan that the United States had plotted his downfall. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari told Reuters that Khan's ouster last month was in fact a milestone for Pakistani democracy. "Pakistan has a history of prime ministers who have been removed undemocratically, unconstitutionally through various means," Bhutto Zardari said in an interview on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in the Swiss Alpine resort of Davos.

  • Girl, 2, killed in Roseland apartment fire

    Loved ones arrived crying as they left a small tribute of bears and balloons to honor the young girl.

  • Singapore wholesaler allegedly exported over $341,000 of Pokka drinks to North Korea

    A wholesale supplier was charged on Wednesday (25 May) with exporting Pokka drinks to North Korea, in breach of United Nations sanctions. Find out which drinks?

  • North Korea fires missiles, as Biden leaves Asia

    STORY: A show of force in response to North Korea's latest missile tests.South Korea’s Defense Ministry released footage on Wednesday (May 25) of it carrying out combined live-fire drills with the U.S..The joint drills were launched just hours after North Korea fired three of its own missiles, including one thought to be its largest intercontinental ballistic missile.Pyongyang's actions immediately drew the condemnation of South Korea with the president convening his first meeting of the national security council.Presidential spokesperson, Kang In-Sun, called the test a provocation:“North Korea's consecutive launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles and short-range ballistic missiles today are illegal acts that directly violate the U.N. Security Council resolutions and are a grave provocation that threatens peace in the Korean peninsula and the international community. The government strongly condemns it.”The timing of North Korea's actions is key.U.S. President Joe Biden has only just wrapped up a trip to Asia during which he agreed to new measures to deter the nuclear-armed state.North Korea has conducted a flurry of missile launches this year.It also appears to be preparing for what would be its first nuclear test since 2017.

  • Marcos Jr. May Have Won This Battle Against the Catholic Church, But the Struggle Isn’t Over

    It failed to prevent a dictator's son from taking power, but the Philippine Church remains a potent force

  • How Do You Talk To Kids About School Shootings?

    The end of the school year is supposed to be a happy time. But now another school shooting is sure to be on the minds of parents and kids across the country.

  • Herschel Walker wins GOP Senate primary

    Herschel Walker is named as the Republican candidate after winning the GOP Senate primary. Walker addressed supporters by giving thanks and more. He is set up to go against Democratic candidate Sen. Raphael Warnock in November's election.

  • Herschel Walker Wins Republican Primary in Georgia

    Walker, a College Football Hall of Famer who played for the University of Georgia and was an NFL running back, announced his candidacy for the U.S. Senate last summer

  • Russia-Ukraine war marks 3rd month: What's happened and what's next?

    It has been three months since Russia began its brutal invasion of Ukraine, which Russian President Vladimir Putin hailed as a “special military operation” in order to “de-Nazify” its neighbor.

  • States with no income tax — an oasis for remote workers or just a mirage?

    While you'll keep more of your paycheck, these states rake in their revenue in other ways.

  • Texas School Shooting: What We Know

    Texas School Shooting: What We Know

  • A semi-truck accident spewed 15,000 pounds of hot dog filler across a Pennsylvania highway

    A state trooper told local news that the "violent stopping motion" of the tractor trailer caused the hot dog mixture to "catapult" on to the roadway.

  • Kremlin says Russian diplomat who resigned is now ‘against us’

    Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov says that the Russian diplomat who resigned from his position and penned a letter publicly decrying the invasion of Ukraine is “no longer with us,” but “against us.” Boris Bondarev, a Russian working with the United Nations in Geneva, sent in his resignation Monday, saying that he had “never been so…

  • Here’s the gun control bill Steve Kerr called on Senate to pass

    In an impassioned speech just after a school shooting in Texas left at least 19 children and two adults dead on Tuesday, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr criticized the U.S. Senate for failing to vote on background check legislation. “There’s 50 senators, right now, who refuse to vote on H.R. 8, which is…

  • Carvana, Vroom Are In Serious Trouble

    Both promised big and have delivered mixed results…

  • Rep. Paul Gosar Spreads Lie About Texas Shooter In Hateful Since-Deleted Tweet

    The extremist Arizona Republican shared misinformation about the gunman that was circulating on right-wing networks.

  • CNN Anchor Confronts Texas Republican: Why Do You Protect Embryos but Not Children?

    CNNCNN anchor Alisyn Camerota on Wednesday confronted a Texas Republican lawmaker over inaction on gun violence, directly asking him why the state’s legislature seemingly puts more vigor toward stripping women’s access to abortion than it does in protecting schoolchildren.“What we want to know is what your solution is,” Camerota asked state Rep. James White while standing in front of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 students were killed on Tuesday. “We’ve all seen how quickly an

  • Trump doubles down on his 'longtime commitment' to speak at an NRA convention after deadly Texas school shooting: 'America needs real solutions and real leadership in this moment'

    Ted Cruz is also scheduled to speak at the event, which will be held in Houston, just a few hours' drive from the mass shooting in Uvalde.