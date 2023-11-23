Rainbow Bridge car explosion: US-Canada bridge still shut after deadly car blast

The Rainbow Bridge connecting the US and Canada near Niagara Falls remains closed for a second day following a deadly car explosion.

The Wednesday morning incident triggered a major security scare on the eve of Thanksgiving.

A husband driving the car and his wife were killed, and a US border agent was injured.

New York's governor ruled out terrorism, but many unknowns remain, including the identity of the couple.

The explosion happened at around 11:30 local time (16:30 GMT) on Wednesday, causing serious disruption on one of the busiest travel days of the year ahead of American Thanksgiving.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said the car travelled at a "very high rate of speed", hurling over an 8ft (2.4m) fence on the New York side of the border near a checkpoint.

The vehicle had been "incinerated", Ms Hochul said, and nothing was left but the engine. Not even a registration plate was recovered.

US law enforcement confirmed that the two people inside the car were a married couple. But it remains unclear who they were and why they had crashed.

CNN reported that the motorist was driving a 2022 Bentley and had just been to a US casino, after a concert by hard rock band Kiss that he was initially going to attend in Canada had been cancelled.

Ms Hochul described one of the people who died as a "local" from the western New York Region.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) of Buffalo said in a statement that it had concluded its investigation at the scene of the blast.

They said they found "no explosive materials, and no terrorism nexus was identified."

The FBI added that the matter has been handed over to the Niagara Falls Police Department as a traffic investigation.

In a statement, Niagara Falls Police said that due "to the complexity of the incident, the investigation will take some time."

They added they are working on identifying those involved and notifying their next of kin.

As of Thursday morning, Rainbow Bridge remained closed to motorists and pedestrians.

Other bridges connecting the US and Canada nearby - the Peace, Queenston-Lewiston and Whirlpool Rapids Bridges - were temporarily closed but had reopened to the public by Wednesday evening.