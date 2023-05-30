US-Canada border plunged into lockdown as driver claiming to have explosives refuses to stop car

A man drove at the border and refused to stop. ((Scott Eisen/Getty Images))

The US-Canada border in Maine was temporarily locked down after a man sped his car towards the Canadian border without stopping and a Maine state trooper noticed a sign indicating there were explosives in the vehicle.

The trooper shot at the car, which eventually stopped between the US and Canada entryponts, and state troopers removed a man from the vehicle.

The man, who was identified as Tony Holford, 42, from Providence, Rhode Island, was arrested at the scene and taken to Aroostook County Jail, where he was charged with aggravated reckless conduct, terrorizing and failure to stop.

“The vehicle continued northbound without stopping, and the Trooper observed a sign indicating that the operator had an explosive device on-board,” a statement from Maine State Police said.

“The Office of the Maine Attorney General and the Maine State Police are collaborating with Canadian authorities to investigate the incident.”