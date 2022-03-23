US, Canada renew cross-border forum for cooperation on criminal investigations

Attorney General Merrick Garland testifies during a House Judiciary Committee oversight hearing of the Department of Justice on Thursday, October 21, 2021.





U.S. and Canadian officials met in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday to renew the Cross-Border Crime Forum and discuss data sharing for criminal investigations.

The talks included U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, along with Canadian Minister of Justice David Lametti and Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino.

The Justice Department said the officials discussed ways to collaborate to combat cybercrime and violent extremism, increase public safety, reduce firearm violence and expand access to justice.

During the talks, negotiations began for a bilateral agreement surrounding the U.S. Clarifying Lawful Overseas Use of Data Act.

An agreement over the law would allow U.S. and Canadian authorities to more easily share criminal investigations data to combat terrorism, child sexual exploitation and cybercrime.

During the cybercrimes section of the talks, the officials discussed combating threats from Russia and enforcing sanctions imposed on the country by the U.S. and Canada.

The countries also committed to working together to protect critical infrastructure after Russia's attack on Ukraine and will use a Group of Seven task force to freeze all virtual and physical assets of Russian groups and individuals.