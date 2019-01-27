US and Canadian jet fighters scrambled to escort Russian bombers off American coast

US and Canadian fighter jets were scrambled to intercept two Russian strategic bombers heading for the North American coastline.

Two F-22 and two CF-18 jets identified the Russian nuclear-capable aircraft when they entered an area near Alaska patrolled by the Royal Canadian Air Force, according to the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).

The organisation patrols the skies above the US and Canada using radar, satellites and fighter aircraft.

The US Air Force sent planes from its air base in Alaska.

In September US Air Force fighter jets were twice forced to intercept two Russian bombers off Alaska.

“NORAD’s top priority is defending Canada and the United States,” said General Terrence J O’Shaughnessy, the NORAD commander.

“Our ability to protect our nations starts with successfully detecting, tracking and positively identifying aircraft of interest approaching US and Canadian airspace.”

There were no reports of conflict.

Additional reporting by agencies