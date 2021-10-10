The US can't fight China for Taiwan, but it can help Taiwan make China think twice about starting a war

Lt. Col. Daniel L. Davis, ret, Defense Priorities
·6 min read
Taiwan China amphibious landing military exercise
Taiwanese troops during an exercise simulating an attempted amphibious landing by Chinese forces, May 30, 2019. Kyodo News Stills via Getty Images

  • Taiwan has become a focal point for tensions between the US and China.

  • Many in the US have called for a commitment to defend the island against Chinese attack, but a war with China over Taiwan would likely be devastating.

  • The US can and should help Taiwan improve its ability to defend itself and better deter China.

  • Daniel L. Davis is a senior fellow for Defense Priorities and a former US Army lieutenant colonel.

On Thursday, the Wall Street Journal reported that US Special Forces and Marines had secretly been training Taiwanese troops on counter-invasion tactics.

On Friday, the semi-official mouthpiece of the Chinese Communist Party, the Global Times, warned the presence of US troops in Taiwan will accelerate "preparations for military actions" and that once "war breaks out in the Taiwan Straits, those US. Military personnel will be the first to be eliminated."

In combination with the recent increase in the number of Chinese warplanes flying into Taiwan's Air Defense Identification Zone, this latest development continues a trend of rising tensions between the United States and China over the flashpoint of Taiwan.

As I have previously written in these pages, there is virtually no scenario in which the US fights a war with China that we don't come out severely harmed; in a worst-case scenario, we stumble into a catastrophic nuclear conflict.

Shiyu Kinmen County Taiwan China
Shiyu, or Lion Islet, one of Taiwan's offshore islands, seen in front of the Chinese city of Xiamen, April 20, 2018. Carl Court/Getty Images

Before a crisis is thrust upon us, there is a clear imperative for the White House to consider the ramifications of being drawn into an unwinnable war. Of even greater importance, the US should identify non-kinetic means to protect our country, its security, and future prosperity in the event of a Taiwan crisis.

Fortunately, there are viable alternatives to war that could see our security strengthened vis-à-vis China. Unfortunately, few in Washington are interested in these more prudent solutions.

Secretary of the Navy Carols Del Toro gave a lecture to the midshipmen of the Naval Academy on Tuesday in which he said it is the Navy's "ultimate responsibility to deter [China] from what they're trying to accomplish, including taking over Taiwan."

The secretary is essentially seeking to make the US armed forces the de facto security force for Taiwan. Under no circumstances should that aspiration become US policy.

Del Toro isn't the only one who thinks we should commit to defending Taiwan, however, as a growing chorus of leading voices call for just such a policy change.

Rep. Guy Reschenthaler cosponsored the Taiwan Invasion Prevention Act which would authorize "the president to use military force to defend Taiwan against a direct attack." Such provocation would make war more, not less, likely. Meanwhile, the promise of US protection would perversely incentivize Taiwan to do less for its own security.

Taiwan Han Kung anti-tank missile
Taiwanese troops fire a BGM-71 anti-tank missile during military exercises in central Taiwan, July 16, 2020. AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying

My colleague at Defense Priorities, policy director Benjamin Friedman, argued on Thursday that instead of leading Taiwanese authorities to believe the United States will fight China on their behalf, Washington "should push Taiwan to invest more in its self-defense capacity - especially radar and mobile anti-ship and anti-air missiles, which makes an amphibious attack on the island more costly."

America's overwhelming imperative in the Indo-Pacific must be to avoid unnecessary war with China and the preservation of American security and economic prosperity. Both would be seriously harmed by a war with China.

The best way to deter China from attack is to encourage Taiwan to invest in its own defense and acquire in the kinds of defensive weapons and training that will impose the most severe pain on China should Beijing ever resort to force.

We must be candid and blunt, however, and acknowledge that a time may come when China will not be deterred, and attack Taiwan no matter how great a price they must pay. In the event Beijing does choose that destructive path, it is imperative that the United States not compound a bad situation by being drawn into a no-win war with China.

Choosing to fight a war out of pride or an understandable affinity for democratic ideals will harm our military greatly, likely not prevent Taiwan's capture, and take us decades to recover from the military losses; in the worst case, things could spiral out of control and result in a nuclear exchange.

In short, we have everything to lose and nothing to gain from fighting China - but much to gain by refusing to get drawn into the unwinnable war.

Taiwan Tien Chien missile
Soldiers carry a surface-to-air missile to a launcher during an exercise at an air base in southern Taiwan, August 24, 2010. Nicky Loh/Reuters

If China attacks Taiwan, they will have an albatross around their neck for years to come - much as we did throughout the Vietnam War - as part of Taiwan's defense strategy is to conduct indefinite guerilla warfare against the Chinese invaders. Even if China's conventional attack goes well, they will still suffer considerable loss in warships, combat aircraft, and troops.

The PLA would then be severely weakened, even if successful, and it would take upward of a decade to rebuild its strength to its pre-invasion level. Meanwhile, the task of convincing Europe and other Asian nations to join with us and band together for a balancing coalition would be much easier, complicating Beijing's economic objectives for decades to come.

I cannot more strongly reinforce this point: refusing to be drawn into a no-win war with China over Taiwan will see our comparative advantage over China increase dramatically. Their military would be seriously degraded from combat losses, while ours and all our allies would be at full strength.

We should therefore do everything in our power to assist Taiwan in bolstering its self-defense capability, and encourage their political leadership to maintain the status quo.

China wants eventual reunification with Taiwan, but Beijing overwhelmingly prefers to do so without the use of force. As long as the status quo is maintained - and if the cost to the PLA of an invasion is sufficiently high because Taiwan can defend itself - the chances of war across the Strait will remain low.

Daniel L. Davis is a senior fellow for Defense Priorities and a former lieutenant colonel in the US Army who deployed into combat zones four times. He is the author of "The Eleventh Hour in 2020 America." Follow him @DanielLDavis1.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Taiwan leader says it won't be forced to bow to China

    Fighter jets paraded across Taiwan's skies on Sunday (October 10) marking the island's National Day. Addressing a rally outside the presidential office in Taipei, leader Tsai Ing-wen continued to rebuff comments made by Chinese President Xi Jinping, who said he wanted to see a 'peaceful reunification' with Taiwan. "We will continue to bolster our national defence and demonstrate our determination to defend ourselves in order to ensure that nobody can force Taiwan to take the path China has laid out for us, a path that offers neither a free and democratic way of life for Taiwan."China has long claimed Taiwan as its own territory with the island facing growing military and political pressure to accept Beijing's rule.That includes repeated Chinese air force missions in Taiwan's airspace, which Tsai says has seriously affected national security and aviation safety.China's activities there have been condemned internationally. Tsai's speech comes a day after Xi vowed to realise China's reunification with Taiwan.Although he didn't directly mention the use of force, his comments drew an angry backlash from Taipei.Tsai said only Taiwan's people can decide the future."We will not act rashly, but there should be absolutely no illusions that the Taiwanese people will bow to pressure."Though Taiwan has repeatedly called for talks with Beijing, it refuses to deal with her and instead has branded her a separatist. She warned her people on Sunday, "We do not have the privilege of letting down our guard."

  • China's Xi vows 'reunification' with Taiwan, but holds off threatening force

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed on Saturday to achieve "peaceful reunification" with Taiwan, and did not directly mention the use of force after a week of tensions with the Chinese-claimed island that sparked international concern. Taiwan responded to Xi by calling on Beijing to abandon its coercion, reiterating that only Taiwan's people could decide their future. Democratically ruled Taiwan has come under increased military and political pressure from Beijing to accept its sovereignty, but Taipei has pledged to defend its freedom.

  • Tensions rise after Taiwanese president says China's plans offer no 'free or democratic way of life'

    In a speech during a Taiwanese National Day parade on Sunday, President Tsai Ing-Wen said that Taiwan will not bow to Chinese military pressure, hoping for an ease in tensions between the two countries.

  • Large portions of the military remain unvaccinated despite looming deadlines and COVID-19 deaths

    Different branches have different vaccination deadlines, but as some service members get vaccinated, others are bringing lawsuits against the mandate.

  • Democrats face midterms double threat with voters of color

    A progressive group warns Democrats they're facing a "double threat" heading into the midterms: voters of color aren't supporting Democratic candidates at the same rates, and the Republican Party is inspiring first-time voters of color to turn out and support it instead.Why it matters: Democrats may control the White House and both chambers of Congress now, but history shows their party is set to lose seats next cycle. These latest findings question their strength with Black, Latino and AAPI vot

  • Violent crime is rising in Chicago. Business leaders are concerned companies will leave.

    The rise in violent crime in Chicago has boiled over, drawing concern from business leaders and leading to political infighting among those charged with

  • Bitmain Confirms Halting Its Shipment of Antminers to Chinese Customers

    The mining rig supplier will still ship globally.

  • Kyle Schwarber's celebration after routine play in Red Sox-Rays is hilarious

    Red Sox first baseman Kyle Schwarber had a little fun at his own expense after making a routine play in Game 3 of the ALDS against the Tampa Bay Rays.

  • Taiwan president to pledge defence of sovereignty, democracy

    Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen will pledge to defend the island's sovereignty and democracy in a major speech on Sunday, saying it faces challenges more complex and severe than ever, at a time when tensions with China have risen. Democratic Taiwan, claimed by China as its own territory, has come under increasing military and political pressure from Beijing, which included this month four straight days of mass incursions by China's air force into Taiwan's air defence identification zone. According to an outline of her national day speech on Sunday, as described to Reuters by a source briefed on its contents, Tsai will say Taiwan is at the front lines of defending democracy and faces unprecedented complicated and severe challenges.

  • Abdul Qadeer Khan: 'Father of Pakistan's nuclear bomb' dies

    AQ Khan is considered a national hero but was also called "the greatest nuclear proliferator of all time".

  • China-Taiwan tensions: We will not bow to Beijing pressure, says leader

    Tsai Ing-wen's speech comes a day after China's President Xi vowed to complete "reunification".

  • More than 100,000 Poles demonstrate in favor of EU membership

    Tens of thousands of people attended demonstrations all over Poland Sunday to show support for the country's European Union membership after a constitutional court ruling sparked fears of a possible exit from the union, Reuters reports. Driving the news: Days earlier Poland's constitutional court ruled that the country's constitution can take precedence over some EU laws, per AP.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Why it matters: By challenging the primacy

  • U.S. officials hold meetings with the Taliban

    U.S. officials and senior Taliban representatives held their second day of talks in Doha, Qatar, on Sunday. CBS news senior foreign correspondent Elizabeth Palmer joined Lana Zak on CBSN to discuss the agenda of the meetings.

  • “Where Are All The Women?”: ‘The Harder They Fall’ Director Jeymes Samuel On Making An Equal Opportunity Western – Contenders London

    Fresh from blowing open the London Film Festival with his irrepressible Netflix title The Harder They Fall, director Jeymes Samuel came to Deadline’s Contenders Film: London today for a lively panel with his leading man, Jonathan Majors. Set in the American West around the turn of the last century, the film stars Majors as outlaw […]

  • Meet the Teen Who Got the Pro-Choice Movement on TikTok

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos Getty/Mahi BathThe email sent to hundreds of reproductive rights organizations last year contained an urgent warning: Anti-abortion groups had seized on TikTok and were gaining “extreme traction” with the platform’s young audience.“There is serious, untapped potential here, and you should capitalize on it,” it read.Perhaps even more surprising than the message was the identity of its author: a 15-year-old California high school student who was stuck

  • Twitter reactions to Michigan football defeating Nebraska

    You have to see what everyone said about this Michigan football win!

  • 3 Lakers who have stood out halfway through the preseason

    These three Los Angeles Lakers have made their mark through the midway point of the preseason.

  • Taiwan won't 'bow to China' and will fortify its defenses, says president as military tensions mount

    On Taiwan's national day, President Taiwan Tsai Ing-wen stated that the country will reject all efforts from China to 're-unify' the two states.

  • Taiwan rejects China's 'path' amid show of military force

    Taiwan's president on Sunday vowed to defend the island from China's rising pressure for reunification, after a week of unprecedented tensions with Beijing. Speaking at the island's National Day celebrations, a rare show of Taiwanese defense capabilities in the annual parade underlined Tsai Ing-wen's promise to resist Chinese military threats. “We will do our utmost to prevent the status quo from being unilaterally altered,” President Tsai said.

  • 76ers’ Jaden Springer could spend part of season in G League

    76ers head coach Doc Rivers hinted that Springer could spend some time this season in the NBA G League.