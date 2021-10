The Guardian

The progeny of animals brought illegally to Colombia and kept in the drug lord’s private zoo must now be put on birth control Pablo Escobar’s zoo had four illegally imported hippos. The feral herd now numbers about 80. Photograph: Joaquín Sarmiento/AFP/Getty Images When Gina Paola Serna studied to become a biologist and veterinarian in Colombia, she never expected to one day be tasked with neutering an invasive herd of hippos that once belonged to Pablo Escobar. When they were smuggled into the