US Capital Global Securities Launches $10MM Convertible Preferred Stock Offering for Cardax, Inc.

San Francisco-based private financial group has been engaged by development-stage biopharmaceutical company as lead placement agent for convertible preferred stock offering.

Cardax is a development stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the development of pharmaceuticals for chronic diseases driven by inflammation. Cardax also markets a dietary supplement for inflammatory health.

San Francisco, California, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Capital Global Securities LLC, an affiliate of US Capital Global, is offering to eligible investors an investment opportunity of up to $10 million in membership units in US Capital Global Cardax Preferred, LLC, a pooled investment vehicle that will invest in convertible preferred stock of Cardax, Inc. (“Cardax”). This offering is being made in reliance upon the exemption from securities registration afforded by Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, pursuant to Rule 506(c) of Regulation D promulgated thereunder.

Headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii, Cardax (OTCQB: CDXI) is a biopharmaceutical company focused primarily on developing pharmaceuticals to safely address chronic inflammatory disease. Cardax also markets ZanthoSyn®, a physician-recommended dietary supplement for health and longevity.

With offices in San Francisco and London, US Capital Global is a full-service private financial group with an established track record in providing corporate finance and asset management. All securities are offered through the group’s registered broker-dealer division, US Capital Global Securities LLC.

David G. Watumull, President and CEO at Cardax, said: “We are very pleased to be collaborating with US Capital Global Securities on this $10 million offering. We believe Cardax is currently at an inflection point in its growth, and this financing is designed to advance our lead pharmaceutical candidate, CDX-101, over the next 12 to 18 months from pre-clinical to clinical development—a significant value creation event in the industry.”

“It is a real pleasure to be serving Cardax as its lead placement agent on this offering,” said Charles Towle, CEO at US Capital Global Securities. “Cardax’s mission is to safely combat chronic inflammation—one of the major drivers of chronic disease, including cardiovascular disease, metabolic disease, liver disease, arthritis, and aging. If you are interested in Cardax, the opportunity to participate in this $10 million investment is now open to eligible investors.”



About Cardax, Inc.

Cardax is a biopharmaceutical company focused primarily on developing pharmaceuticals for diseases driven by inflammation. The company also has a commercial business unit that markets ZanthoSyn®, an astaxanthin dietary supplement for inflammatory health.* CDX-101, the company’s astaxanthin pharmaceutical candidate, is being developed for cardiovascular inflammation and dyslipidemia, with a target initial indication of severe hypertriglyceridemia. CDX-301, the company’s zeaxanthin pharmaceutical candidate, is being developed for macular degeneration. The safety and efficacy of the company’s pharmaceutical candidates have not been directly evaluated in clinical trials or confirmed by the FDA. www.cardaxpharma.com



About US Capital Global

US Capital Global Securities LLC (“USCGS”) is the FINRA-registered broker-dealer division of US Capital Global that acts as placement agent for growth-stage companies, projects, and investment funds. Since 1998, the US Capital Global team has been committed to providing small and lower middle market businesses and investors with sophisticated debt, equity, and investment opportunities usually available only to larger middle market companies and institutional investors, using the latest FinTech and RegTech innovation. US Capital Global entities manage direct investment funds and provide wealth management and capital raise services. USCGS or its affiliates may provide advice to, be compensated by, may have other business relationships with, or may from time to time acquire, hold or sell a position in the securities of, the issuers mentioned herein. Any such offer or solicitation shall be made only pursuant to the confidential private placement memorandum. View USCGS’ Form CRS at www.uscgs.com/crs.html. 202011PR

To learn more about US Capital Global Securities or this investment opportunity, email Frank Villarreal at fvillarreal@uscapglobal.com or call +1 415-350-4092.

* This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

CONTACT: Vanessa Guajardo US Capital Global +1 415 889 1045 media@uscapglobal.com



