US Capitol attack: Rioters held dagger to the throat of America - Biden

President Joe Biden has said rioters who stormed the US Capitol on 6 January 2021 "held a dagger at the throat of America and American democracy".

In a televised speech marking the first anniversary of the events, Mr Biden said they came "in rage", and "in the service of one man".

He accused his predecessor Donald Trump of spreading "a web of lies", that led to the attack on the Congress building.

Investigators have so far arrested 725 suspects in connection with the riot.

On 6 January 2021, Trump supporters stormed the building as Congress was meeting to certify Mr Biden's presidential election victory.

Images of US lawmakers cowering from the mob in the gallery of the House of Representatives on that afternoon shocked the world.

Mr Trump released a statement hitting out as his successor shortly after Mr Biden's speech. In it, he accused Mr Biden of "failure" and repeated false claims about the election.

The former president had planned to hold a competing news conference on Thursday from his Mar-a-Lago resort home in Palm Beach, Florida. But he cancelled the event after aides reportedly warned of negative press coverage.